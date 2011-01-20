That's great that. Disappointed that it didn't mention that I lived in a shoe and had so many kebabs, I didn't know what to do.
See if you can get it to include that..
Oh Andy from Allerton, who lives in a shoe,
With kebabs for dinner, what else can he do?
His life is a mess, and it's oh so blue,
Living in Liverpool, feeling so blue.
He shuffles about, with nothing to see,
Just the same old streets, as far as the eye can see,
He works all day, just to pay the rent,
And at night, he eats kebabs, with no time to repent.
His friends are all gone, and he's on his own,
Living in a shoe, all alone,
No laughter or love, just emptiness reigns,
Oh Andy from Allerton, his life is in chains.
So if you see him, walking the street,
Just remember, his life is incomplete,
A man with so much potential, it's true,
But sadly, in Allerton, he lives in a shoe