« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition  (Read 105 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,970
  • Asterisks baby!
RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« on: Yesterday at 11:53:37 pm »
Rules

1. Enter as many times as you like
2. Must be your own work
3. Must be less than 13 lines long (Unluckeeee)
4. Must be shite - well more shite than normal poetry - so a bit of a challenge there..
5. No prizes for any position (Ooooerrr missus)
Logged
Poor.

Online Saltashscouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:03:15 am »
Man City a team bought by Abu Dhabi
Whose dealings are decidedly shabby
False sponsors abound
Giving billions of pounds
They really are totally scabby 
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,733
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:18:31 am »
Andy says poetry's shite
And I think that he just might be right
He can't come up with a rhyme
Cos he makes polls all the time
But he'll buy you a pint, he's not tight.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,617
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:46:35 am »
The reason why
The reason why
The reason why I had to die
Did I bleed the blood of greed?
What was my destiny?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,250
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:03:53 am »
I am alone
Alone in this harsh world
Alone with nobody
Just me and my dark thoughts
That tease me endlessly
Oh hang on!
There they are. My wife and kids.
And dog,
Great stuff.
We can now toddle off for a meal in a pub.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • i neither know nor care
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:56:58 pm »
woof woof woof woof all day

woof woof woof woof all night

woof woof woof woof it really is out of order!

i think my cat has an identity disorder
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,970
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:32:29 pm »
Pots and Pans don't do Le Mans
You see they have some problems
Reaching the pedals
Or the Wheel
Because their modus operandi
Means they spend their time
Handless
And legless
And Armless
But sometimes have handles or a graspy thing
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,970
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:35:12 pm »
Could carrots in times of yore
defeat a man with a sword
could it be sharpened to a tip
that it could earn a second glance
and then defeat a man with a lance
Imagine that brave carroty champion
Aloft a study steed of Iron
As he brandishes his mighty carrot
But I doubt he'd beat a parrot
The parrot would just eat it while shouting "Pieces of carrot! Pieces of carrot"
Logged
Poor.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,608
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:36:04 pm »
One for you here

Oh Andy from Allerton in Liverpool town,
His life is dull, uneventful and brown,
He trudges through life with not much to show,
A sad and lonely man, don't you know.

He wakes up each day to the same old street,
With nothing much to do, just shuffles his feet,
He goes to work, comes home, and that's it,
An endless cycle, never a real hit.

His friends have all left, gone away,
Leaving Andy to live his life day by day,
No laughter or love, just emptiness reigns,
Oh Andy from Allerton, his life is in chains.

So if you see him, walking the streets,
Just remember, his life is incomplete,
A man with so much potential, it's true,
But sadly, in Allerton, it never came through


(Thanks to chat gpt)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,495
Re: RAWK Bad Poetry Competition
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:36:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:46:35 am
The reason why
The reason why
The reason why I had to die
Did I bleed the blood of greed?
What was my destiny?

;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 