All this earn it on the pitch shit is nauseating after what they've let City do to the league. Not to mention Chelsea before them (and their 1.5 billion spend in the last year or two) and the Saudis at Newcastle.



Real level playing field. It'll get to the point where the fans won't be arsed to protest it. All the outrage is media led now. The fans revolted over it last time.



The likes pf Sky use fans as useful idiots when stuff like the ESL comes up. They pretend they care about the integrity of the game and grassroots etc... but in reality Sky or any of the broadcaster or club owners haven't given a shit about fans for decades now. In reality we all know nothing is going to happen to the City's of this world besides a slap on the wrist as the regimes own the game now and control UEFA and FIFA.