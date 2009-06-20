Has this crap died yet?



Yes, it has died. Despite what A22, Laporte and Perez say, the ESL as a brand died back in April 2021. No amount of court judgements will alter that fact. They could propose the best thought out competition with the best governance and it would still fail as the ESL is now toxic in the eyes of the fans and most clubs. When they announced it back then they did so without all the things that could've led to a successful breakaway competition so there is no way back now.The only chance of a future breakaway league is via the ECA, or least a prior version of it. Of course, the moment the one snake Agnelli gave up his position as chairman it simply led to a bigger snake taking over and who is now moulding it for Qatari interests. With so much influence over UEFA, they have no need to go against them.Short of the broadcasting bubble bursting, I can't see a scenario where this situation is fixed either by the governing bodies or the clubs themselves. Hell the PL members are struggling to root out the cancers that plague our football even when it threatens the very same clubs.The media will not help either, as evidenced with the awards and accolades being handed out to City whilst they are under investigation for the biggest charges of cheating outside of actual match fixing. Sky et al will always come out against change unless it benefits them.