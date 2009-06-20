Don't really care either way anymore
The Premier League, Uefa, FIFA or whoever else runs football aren't actually arsed about the teams and supporters anyway so makes zero difference.
I know what you mean mate but I think there's three battles to be had.
Firstly those mentioned can't have a monopoly, I'm fucking delighted about that.
Secondly, the fans battle is yet to evolve. The entire (non Saudi) global football gig is yet to be challenged. Fans have never had a coordinated effort to kick sponsors in the bollocks with Choppers clown shoes. Nationally or internationally. Can you imagine a situation when nobody buys Heineken for a month, who'll fucking suddenly listen then?
Will fans support groups finally get a seat at the table. And if they don't a simple internationally coordinated effort to attack the next sponsor will do it.
Football fans are the largest and most powerful union on the planet, but that power is not going to be tapped for a long time yet. A relentless boycott of a sponsor would change the situation unrecognisably. If and when, but it could.
Thirdly, the players. They have little say in anything. The number of fixtures, KO times, and most of all the continuous changes of rules of the game they master. One day that sufferance will also explode. Players should/could also recognise their ability to clean the game that frustrates punters. Stop diving and being c*nts, leave the likes of Kane, Young and Grealish out on their own.
I know that's all a bit random. Football has survived everything over the last 30 years, particularly the 2008 crash and Covid. It now faces more riches from the Saudi input so that could delay desired change for 20 years. Or it could accelerate player greed within 5 years making the game unattractive to most of us but completely acceptable across the world.