It would be like voting for a dictator because you don't like the party in power. At least with the likes of the Premier League, UEFA and FIFA etc there is a mechanism to vote them out.

Is there though? Or is it just a facade? We've seen with Abu Dhabi FC and Saudi United, the UK government has ultimate oversight of the PL, doesn't matter who is in charge there. Over at UEFA, having been re-elected unopposed, Ceferin is trying to get an exemption to extend his maximum term of office and as for Infantino, he'll walk through the exit door with the same compliance of his lifelong dental appointments.It's not a democracy that wants to expand the CL to the Middle East (the Qatari-led ECA now having signed an MoU with UEFA) and shut down any competition contrary to EU law. It's not a democracy that gave Qatar and Saudi Arabia World Cups, never mind within 8 years of each other. A benevolent dictatorship is still a dictatorship.