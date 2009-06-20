That ship hasn't just sailed, it's circumnavigated the globe for almost two decades and shows no signs of docking. Abramovic 2003, Glazers 2005, Abu Dhabi 2008, Qatar 2011, Saudi 2021.
The solution, nevertheless, is not more of the same, is it?
Chasing the ESL in the utterly unfounded hope that it will somehow make things better, is - like Brexit - an act of desperation, which is precisely what the bastards pushing for it are counting on. On the other hand, the other bastards, at UEFA and FIFA, are counting on fans preferring the devil they know.
No to the ESL, no to unreformed UEFA and FIFA. They are just two sides of the same shitty coin.