European Super League

rossipersempre

Re: European Super League
Reply #560 on: Today at 03:02:33 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 01:35:06 pm
It would be like voting for a dictator because you don't like the party in power. At least with the likes of the Premier League, UEFA and FIFA etc there is a mechanism to vote them out.
Is there though? Or is it just a facade? We've seen with Abu Dhabi FC and Saudi United, the UK government has ultimate oversight of the PL, doesn't matter who is in charge there. Over at UEFA, having been re-elected unopposed, Ceferin is trying to get an exemption to extend his maximum term of office and as for Infantino, he'll walk through the exit door with the same compliance of his lifelong dental appointments.

It's not a democracy that wants to expand the CL to the Middle East (the Qatari-led ECA now having signed an MoU with UEFA) and shut down any competition contrary to EU law. It's not a democracy that gave Qatar and Saudi Arabia World Cups, never mind within 8 years of each other. A benevolent dictatorship is still a dictatorship.
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: European Super League
Reply #561 on: Today at 03:07:07 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:32:08 pm
In the States, I get all the Prem matches for $6 per month through Peacock. CL/EL matches through Paramount+ $5 monthly (canceled when EL games are over).  League cup on ESPN+ $5.

Thanks for letting us all know that we're subsidising your viewing ;)
Marys Donkey

Re: European Super League
Reply #562 on: Today at 03:12:38 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:02:33 pm
Is there though? Or is it just a facade? We've seen with Abu Dhabi FC and Saudi United, the UK government has ultimate oversight of the PL, doesn't matter who is in charge there. Over at UEFA, having been re-elected unopposed, Ceferin is trying to get an exemption to extend his maximum term of office and as for Infantino, he'll walk through the exit door with the same compliance of his lifelong dental appointments.

It's not a democracy that wants to expand the CL to the Middle East (the Qatari-led ECA now having signed an MoU with UEFA) and shut down any competition contrary to EU law. It's not a democracy that gave Qatar and Saudi Arabia World Cups, never mind within 8 years of each other. A benevolent dictatorship is still a dictatorship.

Even from your first line though Rossi, even if the government does end up having ultimate of the PL you can still vote in another government. Hand the game over to A22 and what then? We have seen with the likes of the Glazers that once you sell to billionaire capitalist there is almost no redress.

The game needs proper governance, proper fan representation and less influence from big business. Not jumping into bed with the money men. 
Samie

Re: European Super League
Reply #563 on: Today at 03:26:22 pm
 :D

Quote
Bernd Reichart, CEO of Super League: One of the clubs that just made a statement against the Super League, called me and said we're saying no in public, but we're with you.
jepovic

Re: European Super League
Reply #564 on: Today at 03:26:36 pm
The key question is not whether the current situation is fine or not, but whether ESL would make the situation worse or better.
I think it would make it worse, and possibly catastrophically bad.
There's still a lot to lose.
rossipersempre

Re: European Super League
Reply #565 on: Today at 03:32:32 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 03:12:38 pm
The game needs proper governance, proper fan representation and less influence from big business. Not jumping into bed with the money men.
That ship hasn't just sailed, it's circumnavigated the globe for almost two decades and shows no signs of docking. Abramovic 2003, Glazers 2005, Abu Dhabi 2008, Qatar 2011, Saudi 2021.
rossipersempre

Re: European Super League
Reply #566 on: Today at 03:35:32 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:26:36 pm
The key question is not whether the current situation is fine or not, but whether ESL would make the situation worse or better.
I think it would make it worse, and possibly catastrophically bad.
There's still a lot to lose.
As Virgil said (the ancient Greek version not our captain), the cure can be worse than the disease.
jambutty

Re: European Super League
Reply #567 on: Today at 03:38:42 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 03:07:07 pm
Thanks for letting us all know that we're subsidising your viewing ;)

Just to put a real face on some of the imagined fantasy crap here.
rossipersempre

Re: European Super League
Reply #568 on: Today at 03:40:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:26:22 pm
Bernd Reichart, CEO of Super League: One of the clubs that just made a statement against the Super League, called me and said we're saying no in public, but we're with you.
Very first thing I thought. John Henry with his fingers crossed behind his back.
Samie

Re: European Super League
Reply #569 on: Today at 03:41:01 pm
Quote
Jurgen Klopp on the European Super League. I agree 100% with the statement [from Liverpool] But I am delighted we finally get a bit of an understanding that FIFA and UEFA and other bodies cant just do what they want We don't have a real say on what is going on, so I like that they get a bit of a shake [because of the ECJ ruling].
naYoRHa2b

Re: European Super League
Reply #570 on: Today at 03:47:09 pm
Don't really care either way anymore

The Premier League, Uefa, FIFA or whoever else runs football aren't actually arsed about the teams and supporters anyway so makes zero difference.
Fromola

Re: European Super League
Reply #571 on: Today at 03:54:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:26:22 pm
:D

Let's face it the PL clubs have just been bullied into submission over it. Rightfully so as well (the proposals in 2021 were laughable and they massively fucked themselves for at least a decade on the issue) but they'll all want in on it.

It just shows though the media and your motormouths like Neville can exert influence when they want. When it comes to fan stuff though (and the monstrosity of VAR) they won't rock the boat. They all just do the bidding of the PL, at least until the ESL offers them more money anyway.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: European Super League
Reply #572 on: Today at 04:13:15 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:32:32 pm
That ship hasn't just sailed, it's circumnavigated the globe for almost two decades and shows no signs of docking. Abramovic 2003, Glazers 2005, Abu Dhabi 2008, Qatar 2011, Saudi 2021.

The solution, nevertheless, is not more of the same, is it?

Chasing the ESL in the utterly unfounded hope that it will somehow make things better, is - like Brexit - an act of desperation, which is precisely what the bastards pushing for it are counting on. On the other hand, the other bastards, at UEFA and FIFA, are counting on fans preferring the devil they know.

No to the ESL, no to unreformed UEFA and FIFA. They are just two sides of the same shitty coin.
Marv Murchin

Re: European Super League
Reply #573 on: Today at 04:23:22 pm
If it somehow reduces the number of games the players play ( non affiliated UEFA tournaments) it may produce a better level of football(almost typed product).

As a customer, I so do want to be entertained and catered for.
End Product

Re: European Super League
Reply #574 on: Today at 04:26:44 pm
Hard to make judgements at the moment, as there is no clear vision for an alternative competition it could be far worse or an improvement the first version was poorly executed.

The new champions league format looks dross and is a huge error.
Red Beret

Re: European Super League
Reply #575 on: Today at 04:27:58 pm
Maybe we'll get lucky. Perhaps City and Newcastle will fuck off to some ESL and leave the PL and CL to the real football clubs?

*Nah, I don't believe it either.
End Product

Re: European Super League
Reply #576 on: Today at 04:43:39 pm
Having now read the super league star league stuff it reads like a shite idea as well, it's about the knockout element that makes it exciting but alas for money and tv guarantees these tournaments always want protracted group stages as is the new champions league format.
SamLad

Re: European Super League
Reply #577 on: Today at 04:47:34 pm
Quote from: End Product on Today at 04:43:39 pm
Having now read the super league star league stuff it reads like a shite idea as well, it's about the knockout element that makes it exciting but alas for money and tv guarantees these tournaments always want protracted group stages as is the new champions league format.
not that I really care, but have they said how teams would get into this thing (a) initially or (b) over time?  I think relegation got mentioned.
