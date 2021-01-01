« previous next »
But Peter, your version of a SL simply isn't what is being offered. There's no intention of a redistribution of wealth across leagues or down into grassroots football. None at all. It's utterly naive to think that a bunch of Capitalists give a damn about that. Or about Serbian football, or Scottish football, or pretty much anything outside the major markets. England, Spain, Germany, France, Italy. Done. The rest, just as irrelevant and relatively poor as now (if not more so), but with their national leagues made less relevant.

There's no intention to exclude state owned clubs (they bring loooaaaaaads of cash), or punish them properly (just pay us, dudes), or reinvigorate European football. They will succeed in stopping the PL dominating, I suppose, but by ending national leagues as a thing.

This ESL is bullshit. We need good governance, by elected people, with proper oversight, instead of shady, self-serving oligarchies led by soulless parasites like Ceferin and Infantino. The ESL offers no hope for that whatsoever. It doesn't seek to transfer power to the communities and fanbases of football clubs, just from one set of greedy men to another. It's pointless, at best, and destructive to historical football cultures across Europe. We can do better, surely?


In theory there are many better alternatives, but in practice can anyone envisage a situation where those who wield power will happily transfer power to fanbases and local communities? I hope Im wrong, but I fear that horse bolted long ago (thanks Sky).
It would be like voting for a dictator because you don't like the party in power. At least with the likes of the Premier League, UEFA and FIFA etc there is a mechanism to vote them out.
Is there though? Or is it just a facade? We've seen with Abu Dhabi FC and Saudi United, the UK government has ultimate oversight of the PL, doesn't matter who is in charge there. Over at UEFA, having been re-elected unopposed, Ceferin is trying to get an exemption to extend his maximum term of office and as for Infantino, he'll walk through the exit door with the same compliance of his lifelong dental appointments.

It's not a democracy that wants to expand the CL to the Middle East (the Qatari-led ECA now having signed an MoU with UEFA) and shut down any competition contrary to EU law. It's not a democracy that gave Qatar and Saudi Arabia World Cups, never mind within 8 years of each other. A benevolent dictatorship is still a dictatorship.
In the States, I get all the Prem matches for $6 per month through Peacock. CL/EL matches through Paramount+ $5 monthly (canceled when EL games are over).  League cup on ESPN+ $5.

Thanks for letting us all know that we're subsidising your viewing ;)
Is there though? Or is it just a facade? We've seen with Abu Dhabi FC and Saudi United, the UK government has ultimate oversight of the PL, doesn't matter who is in charge there. Over at UEFA, having been re-elected unopposed, Ceferin is trying to get an exemption to extend his maximum term of office and as for Infantino, he'll walk through the exit door with the same compliance of his lifelong dental appointments.

It's not a democracy that wants to expand the CL to the Middle East (the Qatari-led ECA now having signed an MoU with UEFA) and shut down any competition contrary to EU law. It's not a democracy that gave Qatar and Saudi Arabia World Cups, never mind within 8 years of each other. A benevolent dictatorship is still a dictatorship.

Even from your first line though Rossi, even if the government does end up having ultimate of the PL you can still vote in another government. Hand the game over to A22 and what then? We have seen with the likes of the Glazers that once you sell to billionaire capitalist there is almost no redress.

The game needs proper governance, proper fan representation and less influence from big business. Not jumping into bed with the money men. 
