Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: European Super League
« Reply #520 on: Today at 10:50:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:33:47 am
Unfortunately, it does makes sense with the state owned clubs and the weak and corrupt UEFA. The ESL will eventually happen. The only question is, which model they will follow ...

The PL IS the super league, only limited to a single country. It is destroying European club football, with the likes of Bournemouth and Burnley outbiding the likes of AC Milan or Borussia Dortmund for players. The arrival of Abu Dhabi, the Saudis and Qataris in the PL is only making things worse ...

And your solution is to destroy ALL of the national leagues? Because that's what this proposal will result in.

I totally understand the necessity of change. But not to be discerning about which change, and who is driving that change, for whose benefits, is just foolish. This would be nothing but leaping from UEFA's frying pan into the ESL's fire.
Offline The North Bank

Re: European Super League
« Reply #521 on: Today at 10:50:09 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:47:16 am
They'll even get 115 charges against them and just continue on as is.

We must unite, with Man City and Chelsea, to protect our perfect game from those greedy spaniards.

Not a fan of the super league, but the irony of mass protesting to keep oil states in control of our game is hilarious .
Offline naka

Re: European Super League
« Reply #522 on: Today at 10:57:13 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:50:09 am
We must unite, with Man City and Chelsea, to protect our perfect game from those greedy spaniards.

Not a fan of the super league, but the irony of mass protesting to keep oil states in control of our game is hilarious .
the premier league and indeed Uefa/Fifa has lost any credibility to dictate regarding Football given how they have sold their soul.
whilst i have issues with the ESL and feel it is not the answer  it might just be the start of something that begins to regulate football.
I do note a fair few talk about destroying national leagues, if they are in scotland, ireland, Norway, finland  etc they will realise that the national leagues are secondary to the premiership so the growth of it has destroyed other national leages
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: European Super League
« Reply #523 on: Today at 11:25:34 am »
Quote from: naka on Today at 10:57:13 am
the premier league and indeed Uefa/Fifa has lost any credibility to dictate regarding Football given how they have sold their soul.
whilst i have issues with the ESL and feel it is not the answer  it might just be the start of something that begins to regulate football.
I do note a fair few talk about destroying national leagues, if they are in scotland, ireland, Norway, finland  etc they will realise that the national leagues are secondary to the premiership so the growth of it has destroyed other national leages

The ESL in it's original format might not be the answer but make no bones about it something has to and will happen that will fuck UEFA and the Premier league off for good at some stage in the near future.

 The two moments that destroyed the game occurred years ago when Sky took over football and then a Russian gangster was allowed buy a club and do as he pleased in the name of achieving success. Everything that has followed since is including City and Newcastle is just a natural progression from that time.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: European Super League
« Reply #524 on: Today at 11:30:35 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:50:09 am
We must unite, with Man City and Chelsea, to protect our perfect game from those greedy spaniards.

Not a fan of the super league, but the irony of mass protesting to keep oil states in control of our game is hilarious .
Agree. Include the corrupt organisations of FIFA and UEFA and ask those protesting and pontificating about it are they happy to let those organisations continue as they have.
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: European Super League
« Reply #525 on: Today at 12:04:16 pm »
I find this "for the fans" stuff a bit bewildering.

At least 14 of the 20 PL clubs increased their ST prices this season compared to last season. Even for an armchair fan to watch the games on TV, they need a subscription to 3 different broadcasters at a cost of over £100 a month.
The TV companies don't give a rats ass about fans getting to games when making their selections with the likes of Saudi fans for example having to travel to and from Liverpool on New Years Day for an 8pm kick off. They don't give a fuck about fans when making broadcast selections as late as possible.
UEFA and Fifa don't give a fuck about fans. The CL for example, fans only get about 20-30% of the stadium capacity at eye watering costs.

Fans are pretty much bottom of the food chain in football.
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: European Super League
« Reply #526 on: Today at 12:05:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:50:09 am
We must unite, with Man City and Chelsea, to protect our perfect game from those greedy spaniards.

Not a fan of the super league, but the irony of mass protesting to keep oil states in control of our game is hilarious .

It's fucking weird isn't it  ;D
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: European Super League
« Reply #527 on: Today at 12:18:34 pm »
So still no statement from FSG?

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: European Super League
« Reply #528 on: Today at 12:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:18:34 pm
So still no statement from FSG?

There's been no statement from Margot Robbie rejecting my offer of spending Boxing Day at my house. Doesn't mean she's interested.
Offline jambutty

Re: European Super League
« Reply #529 on: Today at 12:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 12:04:16 pm

 Even for an armchair fan to watch the games on TV, they need a subscription to 3 different broadcasters at a cost of over £100 a month.

In the States, I get all the Prem matches for $6 per month through Peacock. CL/EL matches through Paramount+ $5 monthly (canceled when EL games are over).  League cup on ESPN+ $5.
Offline deanloco9

Re: European Super League
« Reply #530 on: Today at 12:32:21 pm »
Short and sweet statement then
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: European Super League
« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:38:59 pm »
Offline tunred

Re: European Super League
« Reply #532 on: Today at 12:40:46 pm »
that was a good statement to put an end to all that nonsense. However, uefa and fifa are no angles and they need to get their shit together soon or this will resurface again
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: European Super League
« Reply #533 on: Today at 12:42:46 pm »
Quote from: tunred on Today at 12:40:46 pm
that was a good statement to put an end to all that nonsense. However, uefa and fifa are no angles and they need to get their shit together soon or this will resurface again

Both are fairly obtuse about things.




I tried my best.
Online jepovic

Re: European Super League
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 12:42:46 pm
Both are fairly obtuse about things.




I tried my best.
That's right
Offline Fromola

Re: European Super League
« Reply #535 on: Today at 12:56:24 pm »
We already play in a Super League with wild west rules, where money rules all and state owned clubs. At least the pretense of some kind of fair competition with promotion and relegation but it's the same clubs going up and down every year by and large. It's fixed with parachute payments for a club like Leicester to go down and win every week if they have a bad season and get relegated. A club like Luton come up once in a while but have little chance of staying up.

Super League proposals in their concoctions have been a shitshow, but why is everyone involved in the Premier League (fans/pundits/managers) masking the fact that they're already involved in a super league?

It's the power of the PL that is bringing these proposals along anyway. Rest of Europe simply can't compete. Even Real and Barca see the writing on the wall and now the ones driving it, as the capitalists involved in leading PL clubs have been bullied into submission in this country (and through their own fault as they fucked up the last plans).
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: European Super League
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:59:37 pm »
Offline Dench57

Re: European Super League
« Reply #537 on: Today at 01:02:34 pm »
Quote
Yesterdays ruling by the European Court of Justice does not change Liverpool FCs previous stance on a proposed European Super League. Our involvement has been discontinued.

is right
Online Cohiba

Re: European Super League
« Reply #538 on: Today at 01:09:27 pm »
I agree with Barney regarding the statement we have released. I am not saying that I agree with the super league but it seems a perfect opportunity to provide a statement to address the blatant corruption in our game. Why not suggest that whilst we consider that the options the SL presents are attractive we feel they are not viable at the current time but hope that the PGMOL and VAR issues and errors of this and previous seasons get addressed through increased accountability and personnel training and that the fit and proper persons test for owners is reviewed and enhanced for additional scrutiny of applicants.
Online SamLad

Re: European Super League
« Reply #539 on: Today at 01:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 12:42:46 pm
Both are fairly obtuse about things.




I tried my best.
at least you didn't post a long protracted comment.
Online JRed

Re: European Super League
« Reply #540 on: Today at 01:21:43 pm »
Yay. Does that statement mean we can still compete with cheating , despotic regime owned clubs, and never have a level playing field? Get in.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: European Super League
« Reply #541 on: Today at 01:31:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:44:24 am
Super league, trying to ruin the integrity of the game we love if this happens itll all be about money, and the teams with the most money will win most of the time. Infact they could commit fraud and get away with it time and time again. Over my dead body, we must make a stand and not allow this super league to happen.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but the American "super leagues" in different sports are far more balanced than the PL. In the PL, 18 of the next 20 league titles will go to Man City and Newcastle, unless Qatar buy Tottenham or Everton ...
Online Marys Donkey

Re: European Super League
« Reply #542 on: Today at 01:35:06 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:21:43 pm
Yay. Does that statement mean we can still compete with cheating , despotic regime owned clubs, and never have a level playing field? Get in.

An ESL would not have changed any of those things though. It would be akin to jumping out of the frying pan into the fire.

At least with the football authorities, there is a way to hold them to account. Handing the game over to A22 Perez, the Glazers and Kroenke at all ends that forever.

It would be like voting for a dictator because you don't like the party in power. At least with the likes of the Premier League, UEFA and FIFA etc there is a mechanism to vote them out.

Online JRed

Re: European Super League
« Reply #543 on: Today at 01:35:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:31:48 pm
Sorry to burst your bubble, but the American "super leagues" in different sports are far more balanced than the PL. In the PL, 18 of the next 20 league titles will go to Man City and Newcastle, unless Qatar buy Tottenham or Everton ...
Meanwhile there have been 7 different Super Bowl winners in the last 10 years. Makes you wonder which is the fairer system doesnt it.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: European Super League
« Reply #544 on: Today at 01:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:50:03 am
And your solution is to destroy ALL of the national leagues? Because that's what this proposal will result in.

I totally understand the necessity of change. But not to be discerning about which change, and who is driving that change, for whose benefits, is just foolish. This would be nothing but leaping from UEFA's frying pan into the ESL's fire.

Have the professional sports ruined college sports in the USA? Not really. The college sports have higher attendances than the professional sports, that are mostly TV sports. As I have explained in my post, the ESL would actually boost club football on national level, especially in the smaller countries. Than again, who cares about the smaller countries, when you have the English Super League ...
Online JRed

Re: European Super League
« Reply #545 on: Today at 01:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 01:35:06 pm
An ESL would not have changed any of those things though. It would be akin to jumping out of the frying pan into the fire.

At least with the football authorities, there is a way to hold them to account. Handing the game over to A22 Perez, the Glazers and Kroenke at all ends that forever.

It would be like voting for a dictator because you don't like the party in power. At least with the likes of the Premier League, UEFA and FIFA etc there is a mechanism to vote them out.
The despots own fifa and uefa tho, so what do you think will change? Nothing will change. The regimes own the game now. Its done.
Online Marys Donkey

Re: European Super League
« Reply #546 on: Today at 01:37:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:31:48 pm
Sorry to burst your bubble, but the American "super leagues" in different sports are far more balanced than the PL. In the PL, 18 of the next 20 league titles will go to Man City and Newcastle, unless Qatar buy Tottenham or Everton ...

That's the Mac Red kiss of death right there for City and Newcastle.

As for being balanced you mean they are rigged so teams can't dominate no matter how good they are?
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: European Super League
« Reply #547 on: Today at 01:40:24 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:35:17 pm
Meanwhile there have been 7 different Super Bowl winners in the last 10 years. Makes you wonder which is the fairer system doesnt it.

Exactly. People are afraid to admit it, but the NFL is one of the best balanced competitions in the World, gaining popularity as we speak, while college teams have attendances of over 100,000. Even I often switch to American football games, when LFC are not playing ...
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: European Super League
« Reply #548 on: Today at 01:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 01:37:56 pm
That's the Mac Red kiss of death right there for City and Newcastle.

As for being balanced you mean they are rigged so teams can't dominate no matter how good they are?

I am sure that you are a big fan of Ceferin and Infantino, but I can't join you in worshipping them ...
Online Henry Gale

Re: European Super League
« Reply #549 on: Today at 01:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 01:37:56 pm
That's the Mac Red kiss of death right there for City and Newcastle.

As for being balanced you mean they are rigged so teams can't dominate no matter how good they are?

There's also zero evidence that may even happen. Newcastle are nowhere near winning the league.
Online jepovic

Re: European Super League
« Reply #550 on: Today at 01:45:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:31:48 pm
Sorry to burst your bubble, but the American "super leagues" in different sports are far more balanced than the PL. In the PL, 18 of the next 20 league titles will go to Man City and Newcastle, unless Qatar buy Tottenham or Everton ...
Do you really think Real Madrid, who has won more than any team, would want a balanced competition like that? With a draft system?
They havent done anything to make la liga more open.
That is not at all part of the ESL concept.
