We already play in a Super League with wild west rules, where money rules all and state owned clubs. At least the pretense of some kind of fair competition with promotion and relegation but it's the same clubs going up and down every year by and large. It's fixed with parachute payments for a club like Leicester to go down and win every week if they have a bad season and get relegated. A club like Luton come up once in a while but have little chance of staying up.



Super League proposals in their concoctions have been a shitshow, but why is everyone involved in the Premier League (fans/pundits/managers) masking the fact that they're already involved in a super league?



It's the power of the PL that is bringing these proposals along anyway. Rest of Europe simply can't compete. Even Real and Barca see the writing on the wall and now the ones driving it, as the capitalists involved in leading PL clubs have been bullied into submission in this country (and through their own fault as they fucked up the last plans).