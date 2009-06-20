I`m all for this league. I don`t understand this notion that Uefa is some ideal. They`re not. Is the alternative of corruption with clubs like Man City winning the CL every year any better? Nah, it`s time something else is done. As long as there`s a relegation system within a Super league, what`s the problem?
Among the problems will be:
End of domestic leagues, sooner or later. Why bother trying to come fourth (or sixth or anythingth) in your domestic league when all the money has gone to the ESL and your status there is determined within the ESL tables, not by your domestic league table? Why would you be fielding full teams for what are mostly dead rubbers once you can't win that league that season?
Disconnection from local communities made even worse than currently. This ESL is designed entirely to enrich owners, so games in Saudi, China, or anywhere else that pays well will become the norm. This is already happening under UEFA, of course, but I can't see that the ESL won't accelerate the plans, rather than reign them in. Where are the plans for supporter representation? What makes this any different to UEFA's kleptocracy, other than the names of the beneficiaries?
Continued corruption from the oil-state teams. What stops them carrying on as they are now? The owners of these clubs are only in it for status and power. They don't care about rules, nor expense. This solves nothing, in that regard - and is therefore utterly pointless.
Impoverishment of clubs lower down the league structures, who are currently supported, to some extent, by those at the top, and rightly so. Once money moves from the national leagues to the ESL, do you honestly think American, Saudi, Qatari owners are going to have any interest in fairly supporting smaller community clubs?