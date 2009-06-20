« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: European Super League  (Read 15709 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,117
Re: European Super League
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 09:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:17:05 pm
The more American owners there are in Europe, the likelier this becomes. It's almost impossible to lose money long term in American sports, as long as you don't mind endless advertising and shilling for gambling.

Don't half the English teams already shill for gambling? For years and years and years?
Logged

Offline Marys Donkey

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,464
  • JFT 97
Re: European Super League
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 09:39:30 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:27:12 pm
Complete BS that the coverage will be free to watch. The 1st season maybe, but then they'd convince the clubs by ramping up prize money/broadcast rights.



Even in the first season, there are subscription tiers.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European Super League
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 09:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:08:37 pm
Manchester City said they are "committed to the values of European football"  :lmao :lmao
Fuckinghell. The really have zero self awareness.
Logged

Offline AllyouneedisRush

  • One leg, musical nostrils, itchy crotch. Is actually Louis Walsh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,088
Re: European Super League
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 09:52:32 pm »
Is it even possible for for UK based sides to play in this considering the government's stance on going to breakaway organisations ?
Logged
Justice 97 - YNWA

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European Super League
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 10:26:47 pm »
Could this potentially head same way golf has with splits & competing competitions?  At the end of the day money will be the key as per.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,782
Re: European Super League
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 10:30:22 pm »
I'm all for it. Fuck uefa and fifa.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,353
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: European Super League
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm »
It will replace the League Cup for us.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 764
  • Up the Red Men
Re: European Super League
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm »
I think they would want it to replace the European Cup and uefa cup. I think that is the goal to smash those corrupt organisations uefa and fifa where it will hurt. It will take some getting used to though. But football is going to be here and continue evolving when were all long gone.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
Re: European Super League
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm »
How does this new ESL stop a Saudi buying a club and just doing a City or Chelsea by gradually buying their way to the top?

I assume there must be some stricter financial fair play rules in the small print.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,606
Re: European Super League
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 11:17:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on May 26, 2023, 04:28:13 pm
I think that the original ESL idea was awful, and completely unprepared. Collecting the top clubs only from the top 5 leagues, including Man City and Chelsea, completely overlooking traditional big clubs from the smaller leagues who have even won the European Cup, was a complete bullshit.

Any professional continental league must include the clubs from all European countries (or at least the majority of them), even if that means 3 or 4 tiers with 72 to 96 clubs. Only that way the fans from all countries will consider the ESL something close to them.

There is no real chance of LFC playing the likes of Vardar Skopje or Slovan Bratislava in the ESL. These clubs will always be in the 3rd or 4th tier of the ESL, while LFC will always be in the 1st one, unless something terrible happens, and we are relegated to the lower tiers.

I know that for a football fan from England clubs even from Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Northern Ireland don't mean much, but the reality is that the ESL would inject money into these countries' football, and will allow for them to keep their most talented young players at home for much longer. Instead of going to the academies of the English clubs at the age of 14-15, the young players from these countries will develop and play some respectable level club football in their home countries, until they are finally ready to join the very best European clubs as senior players.

This will be the same for all the countries around Europe outside the top 5. European powerhouses like Ajax or Benfica will once again compete at the top, and the likes of Red Star Belgrade or Steaua Bucharest will once again have strong teams.

To summarize, the idea about the ESL that I am pushing for is a pretty socialist idea of spreading the football wealth around entire Europe, instead of concentrating it in a few leagues, or even worse, in a few clubs.

Of course, this ESL model could only work if the state owned clubs are not allowed into the league system. Even more important, a 100% fair model of revenue sharing must be implemented, so the revenues from the ESL will be fairly distributed to all European countries, based on very strict criteria.

The salary cap is a must, with strict control of the spending, and severe punishments (including ejection from the ESL league system) for the cheating clubs.

A strong and professional refereeing organisation is also a must, with the best referees from around the World hired, as the pinnacle of the refereeing profession.

And last, but not least, the farming system. These ESL clubs, especially from the 3rd and 4th tier, will first look for talent close to their locations. It will be in their best financial interest to invest in academies in their own countries, with competent coaches and modern facilities, instead of paying big money for foreign players. Lets not forget, Red Star Belgrade were the European Cup winners with only Yugoslav players, apart from Belodedici who was a Serbian from Romania ...
Logged

Offline redintweed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European Super League
« Reply #490 on: Today at 12:18:07 am »
The Saudis are destroying golf under the guise of advancing the game through LIV Golf. How much money are they putting into junior golf? I'll tell you...zero. How much money goes to charity every week like on the PGA Tour? I'll tell you...zero. The PGA Tour is about about to go from being a non-profit organisation to a for-profit driven by private enterprise looking to make a buck of the back of the players. I'm not saying the PGA Tour are blameless, they're not. But Saudi money will and has already started destroying the game of golf. They are using their billions to buy a sport and sports wash their murderous regimes.

The Saudis, Qataris and Dubai are doing the same to Motorsport. Aramco (Saudi Govt owned) sponsor F1 massively. Their money is vital to F1 competing in the Middle East and then they are using these events to sports wash their murderous regimes.

You can bet your bottom dollar that billions of middle eastern money is behind the ESL. They will soon control a lot of world wide sport. All to sports wash their brand. Sports lovers will soon be beholden to them. Do you yourself whinge about the price of fuel? Well blame the Saudis. They basically run the OPEC cartel and they are the ones keeping the price of oil so high. No wonder they have over a trillion dollars in the PIF. Not that the poor in Saudi will ever see that, it's kept for play money for the royal family and their stooges. Oil money paid for Newcastle. Oil money pays for all the big boxing events that you PPV. Oil money pays for LIV Golf. Oil money will no doubt be paying for footballers to run around in some only for the rich league if the ESL gets off the ground.

Many in here talk of how they think it will be better with a ESL over the shit show we have now. Mid season World Cups, massive bribery to get the World Cups to Qatar and Saudi all under the nose (and with his endorsement) of Infantino, who is probably more corrupt than Blatter was. Expanded World Cups, expanded World Club Cups (against the wishes of most clubs) all in the name of money. Money/greed/power/corruption are destroying our beloved game. The ESL is not the answer. Getting rid of fools like Infantino and installing an honest administrator is the start. Getting rid of state owned teams is the next step. Giving power back to the fans is the step after that and so on and so on.

How long before the middle eastern puppets Infantino and Ceferin bow to their middle eastern paymasters and put Saudi teams in Europe? Fair chance they will have teams in the ESL too.

I don't want the club I have supported ever since I can remember being part of the ESL. What I want is for the current administrators to lift their game. Stop the blatant corruption. Stop the favouritism towards certain clubs. Stop the power of the broadcasters, after all we have a product that they want/need. Start dictating to them when games are played. Fix the PGMOL. Fix FFP and give it some real teeth to deal with the cheating. Fix VAR and so on and so on.

It's only because of the incompetence of the past and current administrators of the game that something like the ESL can even get off the ground and be discussed. Same goes for Golf and LIV. More accountability from those in charge and maybe we wouldn't even be discussing an ESL. Real and Barca only want an ESL so they can start to pay off some of the massive debt they have accumulated. Barca especially are a basket case financially at present. A big injection of funds from the ESL will fix that.

Rant over.....
Logged
I'd rather play for Liverpool Reserves than Everton.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,600
Re: European Super League
« Reply #491 on: Today at 01:01:37 am »
https://twitter.com/Football__Tweet/status/1737859693165601278

Quote
Clubs that have publicly rejected the new Super League format:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Celtic
🇪🇸 Sevilla
🇪🇸 Valencia
🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid
🇪🇸 Real Sociedad
🇪🇸 Villarreal
🇩🇪 Bayern
🇩🇪 Dortmund
🇨🇵 PSG
🇨🇵 Monaco
🇮🇹 Inter
🇮🇹 AS Roma
🇮🇹 Pescara
🇳🇱 Feyenoord
Logged

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,166
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: European Super League
« Reply #492 on: Today at 01:06:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:17:28 pm


This all makes sense (to be expected from PTR) 
Logged
Quote from: ToneLa on December 17, 2023, 03:48:24 pm
Then they are not fans.

Fan = fanatic = knowledgeable

They are tourists. Football a hobby.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,600
Re: European Super League
« Reply #493 on: Today at 01:06:54 am »
 ;D

Quote
Serie C side Pescara release statement

"Pescara Calcio announces that, having not received any invitation to the Super League, it will not make any statements on the matter."
Logged

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,166
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: European Super League
« Reply #494 on: Today at 01:11:45 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:06:54 am
;D

More clubs should do that to give clarity to their fans 
Logged
Quote from: ToneLa on December 17, 2023, 03:48:24 pm
Then they are not fans.

Fan = fanatic = knowledgeable

They are tourists. Football a hobby.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European Super League
« Reply #495 on: Today at 01:46:08 am »
This a complete sack of shit and the club should put out a statement asap to officially distance itself from it.
A desperate attempt by Real Madrid and Barcelona to grab a greater financial share backed no doubt by dubious Saudi money.
Steer well clear.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,215
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: European Super League
« Reply #496 on: Today at 02:24:31 am »
You can put your trust in UEFA.

Ask those who went to Paris.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,166
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: European Super League
« Reply #497 on: Today at 03:48:10 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 01:46:08 am
This a complete sack of shit and the club should put out a statement asap to officially distance itself from it.
A desperate attempt by Real Madrid and Barcelona to grab a greater financial share backed no doubt by dubious Saudi money.
Steer well clear.

Im sure a statement will come in due course. This is sufficiently impactful that shareholder approval will likely need to be sought - and that takes time unfortunately 
Logged
Quote from: ToneLa on December 17, 2023, 03:48:24 pm
Then they are not fans.

Fan = fanatic = knowledgeable

They are tourists. Football a hobby.

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,622
  • ....mmm
Re: European Super League
« Reply #498 on: Today at 04:10:49 am »
Logged
:D

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European Super League
« Reply #499 on: Today at 05:21:38 am »
Do we have a post that summarizes the similarities and differences between Premier league formation and this Super league? If not, could someone please elucidate? I keep seeing people use the PL as a justification example.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,173
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: European Super League
« Reply #500 on: Today at 06:08:05 am »
Will an EU ruling even apply to English clubs?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,712
Re: European Super League
« Reply #501 on: Today at 06:50:12 am »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 03:48:10 am
Im sure a statement will come in due course. This is sufficiently impactful that shareholder approval will likely need to be sought - and that takes time unfortunately 

I think we hold back on a statement to apply a bit of pressure! The statement should be very strong that ESL is not the right way forward however a major clean up is required in footballs governing bodies. The ESL ideas only surfaces because there is an underlying frustration at the traditional major clubs regarding state owned clubs, middle eastern money, corruption in FIFA, UEFA, a lack of action from PL regarding city! UEFA, PL, FiFA, etc brought this on themselves! Makes me fucking sick when Ceferin stated football is not sale! because thats what he and UEFA is doing, they dont give a fuck about fans or football
Logged

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,902
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: European Super League
« Reply #502 on: Today at 06:54:42 am »
No Premier League club will  be allowed to join it anyway.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
Re: European Super League
« Reply #503 on: Today at 06:55:22 am »
This is really the least of our worries with regard to our current owners.

It's our next owners that will be the fly in the ointment, because no doubt Qatar et al will come calling cheque book in hand.  Heck maybe even Russia's Oligarchs will be forgiven by then.  :-X

They could run their own 'oil state club's league' and telecast free to air on their own channel BEINSPORT.

Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,023
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: European Super League
« Reply #504 on: Today at 07:18:44 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:24:31 am
You can put your trust in UEFA.

Ask those who went to Paris.

Yup, my close friend included. His mates had to form a protective ring around
his 9 year old son so that he would feel safe. Bedlam.

Unforgivable.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,312
  • Meh sd f
Re: European Super League
« Reply #505 on: Today at 07:54:45 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 06:50:12 am
I think we hold back on a statement to apply a bit of pressure! The statement should be very strong that ESL is not the right way forward however a major clean up is required in footballs governing bodies. The ESL ideas only surfaces because there is an underlying frustration at the traditional major clubs regarding state owned clubs, middle eastern money, corruption in FIFA, UEFA, a lack of action from PL regarding city! UEFA, PL, FiFA, etc brought this on themselves! Makes me fucking sick when Ceferin stated football is not sale! because thats what he and UEFA is doing, they dont give a fuck about fans or football
I think there are completely different reasons for ESL. Mostly that Real & Barca have financial problems and want more of the CL money.

If they were frustrated with the oil clubs, why would they bring in ManC? And why did they sell out the Spanish cup?

Regarding corruption, the history of Real, Barca and Juve suggest the complete opposite of what you say.
Again look at the process behind how the spanish cup was sold to SA:
https://apnews.com/article/sports-soccer-barcelona-la-liga-997f12fbb10fb7ac6919477c6c83ffae

I dont believe that the very same people would reject oil money and clean up corruption

One should also remember that FIFA and UEFA are filled with people that are closely allied with these three clubs,
« Last Edit: Today at 07:58:46 am by jepovic »
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,160
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: European Super League
« Reply #506 on: Today at 08:50:47 am »
Didnt we get a fine in the millions for trying to join , do we get this back now ?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,324
Re: European Super League
« Reply #507 on: Today at 09:01:06 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:50:47 am
Didnt we get a fine in the millions for trying to join , do we get this back now ?

Nah, the money is used to fund lawyers fighting against Manchester City.
It's money well spent.
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,931
Re: European Super League
« Reply #508 on: Today at 09:02:34 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:54:45 am
I think there are completely different reasons for ESL. Mostly that Real & Barca have financial problems and want more of the CL money.

If they were frustrated with the oil clubs, why would they bring in ManC? And why did they sell out the Spanish cup?

Regarding corruption, the history of Real, Barca and Juve suggest the complete opposite of what you say.
Again look at the process behind how the spanish cup was sold to SA:
https://apnews.com/article/sports-soccer-barcelona-la-liga-997f12fbb10fb7ac6919477c6c83ffae

I dont believe that the very same people would reject oil money and clean up corruption

One should also remember that FIFA and UEFA are filled with people that are closely allied with these three clubs,

European football is an absolute mess. I agree that Barca and Madrid are only thinking of themselves and the owners of the other clubs will be to an extent too, but there is no escaping the fact that UEFA and FIFA are both rotten to the core, awash with corruption and aleady in the pockets of the Middle Eastern states. There will be, with the next 5 to 7 years I reckon, a Champions League Final held in one of these countries, the Saudi Pro League ends in May, so a game could kick off at 11pm local time (9pm Europe/ 8PM uk time), its not like player or supporter welfare is a big concern of UEFA is it (forcing ADFC and Chelsea to fly to Portugal during covid for the CL)? The excuse will be bringing the game and the greatest club competition to thw world.


I do not want the ESL as a replacement for the PL, although the backstabbing c*nts in the PL deserve to have their competition destroyed, so  I'd welcome a move back to the Football League, but I would be happy to see a fair competition outside of UEFAs clutches.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European Super League
« Reply #509 on: Today at 09:04:05 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:54:45 am
If they were frustrated with the oil clubs, why would they bring in ManC? And why did they sell out the Spanish cup?


Because they can then control them from within.

If the ESL doesn't have clubs like Man City, then it would threaten its very existence because there would be clubs that could compete financially outside of the structure attracting the best players and coaches etc.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,467
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Nazi Greta Gerwig
Re: European Super League
« Reply #510 on: Today at 09:10:04 am »
I`m all for this league. I don`t understand this notion that Uefa is some ideal. They`re not. Is the alternative of corruption with clubs like Man City winning the CL every year any better? Nah, it`s time something else is done. As long as there`s a relegation system within a Super league, what`s the problem?
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
Re: European Super League
« Reply #511 on: Today at 09:53:57 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 05:39:56 pm
You know what I'd do -
Revert Champions league to the current season format.

Start a new competition, lets call it Cup of Europe (Tentative name, copyright pending)

Across Europe, there are 730 top division teams including all countries.
Have a simple single legged knockout competition where every single top division team is qualified and invited.
The clubs playing in any of the 3 UEFA competitions get a bye to the 4th or 5th round. I'd guess you'd need maybe 10 or 11 rounds in total to finish the competition. You can even schedule the last 3 rounds (QF onwards) in a neutral city to take place in a European football celebration week. It'd be the most inclusive competition in all of european history with the possibility of seeing all sorts of fixtures that otherwise would never happen in a competitive space. It'll affect the season calendar no worse than any of the current proposals and it'll be a great competition for viewers.
These are the sort of ideas I'd love to get behind. You want more inclusivity and less gatekeeping.

Very inclusive. I like it.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European Super League
« Reply #512 on: Today at 10:00:18 am »
I'm not for the league in the current format but I am not against a breakaway competition from Uefa - just a fairer and more equitable version for everyone not just the top clubs.

UEFA are rotten to the core, and you aren't going to save it from the inside either. I think something new is needed, just not this plan.
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European Super League
« Reply #513 on: Today at 10:26:03 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:10:04 am
I`m all for this league. I don`t understand this notion that Uefa is some ideal. They`re not. Is the alternative of corruption with clubs like Man City winning the CL every year any better? Nah, it`s time something else is done. As long as there`s a relegation system within a Super league, what`s the problem?

Among the problems will be:

End of domestic leagues, sooner or later. Why bother trying to come fourth (or sixth or anythingth) in your domestic league when all the money has gone to the ESL and your status there is determined within the ESL tables, not by your domestic league table? Why would you be fielding full teams for what are mostly dead rubbers once you can't win that league that season?

Disconnection from local communities made even worse than currently. This ESL is designed entirely to enrich owners, so games in Saudi, China, or anywhere else that pays well will become the norm. This is already happening under UEFA, of course, but I can't see that the ESL won't accelerate the plans, rather than reign them in. Where are the plans for supporter representation? What makes this any different to UEFA's kleptocracy, other than the names of the beneficiaries?

Continued corruption from the oil-state teams. What stops them carrying on as they are now? The owners of these clubs are only in it for status and power. They don't care about rules, nor expense. This solves nothing, in that regard - and is therefore utterly pointless.

Impoverishment of clubs lower down the league structures, who are currently supported, to some extent, by those at the top, and rightly so. Once money moves from the national leagues to the ESL, do you honestly think American, Saudi, Qatari owners are going to have any interest in fairly supporting smaller community clubs?

Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,606
Re: European Super League
« Reply #514 on: Today at 10:33:47 am »
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 01:06:00 am
This all makes sense (to be expected from PTR) 

Unfortunately, it does makes sense with the state owned clubs and the weak and corrupt UEFA. The ESL will eventually happen. The only question is, which model they will follow ...

Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:21:38 am
Do we have a post that summarizes the similarities and differences between Premier league formation and this Super league? If not, could someone please elucidate? I keep seeing people use the PL as a justification example.

The PL IS the super league, only limited to a single country. It is destroying European club football, with the likes of Bournemouth and Burnley outbiding the likes of AC Milan or Borussia Dortmund for players. The arrival of Abu Dhabi, the Saudis and Qataris in the PL is only making things worse ...
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,874
Re: European Super League
« Reply #515 on: Today at 10:38:01 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:00:59 pm
I bet if Sky were awarded the tv contract for the ESL their coverage of this news would change.  :lmao

You'd better believe it.

Their bias coverage of this is for a good reason, they don't give a shit about grassroots football all they care about is losing their cash cow.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,874
Re: European Super League
« Reply #516 on: Today at 10:43:22 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:10:49 am


That's disappointing. Looks like the current cheating model will be allowed to continue.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European Super League
« Reply #517 on: Today at 10:44:24 am »
Super league, trying to ruin the integrity of the game we love if this happens itll all be about money, and the teams with the most money will win most of the time. Infact they could commit fraud and get away with it time and time again. Over my dead body, we must make a stand and not allow this super league to happen.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 