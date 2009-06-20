The Saudis are destroying golf under the guise of advancing the game through LIV Golf. How much money are they putting into junior golf? I'll tell you...zero. How much money goes to charity every week like on the PGA Tour? I'll tell you...zero. The PGA Tour is about about to go from being a non-profit organisation to a for-profit driven by private enterprise looking to make a buck of the back of the players. I'm not saying the PGA Tour are blameless, they're not. But Saudi money will and has already started destroying the game of golf. They are using their billions to buy a sport and sports wash their murderous regimes.



The Saudis, Qataris and Dubai are doing the same to Motorsport. Aramco (Saudi Govt owned) sponsor F1 massively. Their money is vital to F1 competing in the Middle East and then they are using these events to sports wash their murderous regimes.



You can bet your bottom dollar that billions of middle eastern money is behind the ESL. They will soon control a lot of world wide sport. All to sports wash their brand. Sports lovers will soon be beholden to them. Do you yourself whinge about the price of fuel? Well blame the Saudis. They basically run the OPEC cartel and they are the ones keeping the price of oil so high. No wonder they have over a trillion dollars in the PIF. Not that the poor in Saudi will ever see that, it's kept for play money for the royal family and their stooges. Oil money paid for Newcastle. Oil money pays for all the big boxing events that you PPV. Oil money pays for LIV Golf. Oil money will no doubt be paying for footballers to run around in some only for the rich league if the ESL gets off the ground.



Many in here talk of how they think it will be better with a ESL over the shit show we have now. Mid season World Cups, massive bribery to get the World Cups to Qatar and Saudi all under the nose (and with his endorsement) of Infantino, who is probably more corrupt than Blatter was. Expanded World Cups, expanded World Club Cups (against the wishes of most clubs) all in the name of money. Money/greed/power/corruption are destroying our beloved game. The ESL is not the answer. Getting rid of fools like Infantino and installing an honest administrator is the start. Getting rid of state owned teams is the next step. Giving power back to the fans is the step after that and so on and so on.



How long before the middle eastern puppets Infantino and Ceferin bow to their middle eastern paymasters and put Saudi teams in Europe? Fair chance they will have teams in the ESL too.



I don't want the club I have supported ever since I can remember being part of the ESL. What I want is for the current administrators to lift their game. Stop the blatant corruption. Stop the favouritism towards certain clubs. Stop the power of the broadcasters, after all we have a product that they want/need. Start dictating to them when games are played. Fix the PGMOL. Fix FFP and give it some real teeth to deal with the cheating. Fix VAR and so on and so on.



It's only because of the incompetence of the past and current administrators of the game that something like the ESL can even get off the ground and be discussed. Same goes for Golf and LIV. More accountability from those in charge and maybe we wouldn't even be discussing an ESL. Real and Barca only want an ESL so they can start to pay off some of the massive debt they have accumulated. Barca especially are a basket case financially at present. A big injection of funds from the ESL will fix that.



Rant over.....