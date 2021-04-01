« previous next »
Re: European Super League
Reply #440 on: Today at 06:12:03 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:01:34 pm
Just dreaming here.

Rio, Buenos Aires, Toronto, Mexico City, Vancouver, Sao Paolo.

Nah.

No one would go.

What does it matter if people would want to go. It would be farcical.

Run it by Jurgen and then get back to us.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: European Super League
Reply #441 on: Today at 06:12:13 pm
I for one pray that Chelsea fans can save football, once again.




Save us soopa chowsea, farkin save us yooo kants
Re: European Super League
Reply #442 on: Today at 06:14:05 pm
Football as we know it will not be the same in 10 years time. Simple as that. I don't know what, but something big is coming soon. Enough is enough when you've got blatant cheating from the richest teams combined with totally inept officiating every single week.
Re: European Super League
Reply #443 on: Today at 06:15:52 pm
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Today at 06:01:18 pm
Their definitely needs to be some sort of re-form to it, perhaps a whole new tournament entirely. It's not felt like the same competition for about fifteen years now. The Premier League becoming the de-facto Super League itself hasn't helped as you mentioned. Oil money clubs certainly haven't helped either but it wasn't perfect before that. God knows what the answer is as someone is always bound to be pissed off. Perhaps a knockout tournament involving every man and his dog like the person above just mentioned, anyone can play anyone type stuff. What would that mean for the Europa League and Conference League etc? Who knows.

Have Everton had their say on whether they'll be joining yet?

I don't enjoy the group formats, knockout football is so much better, but then they always want a certain amount of guaranteed games (it's going from 6 to 8 or 10 next season).

Two big clubs playing each other isn't really interesting if there's not much riding on it, like if you get 2 heavyhitters in a CL group and they both go through easily, those 2 games lack an edge or appeal. It's only when you get to the knockouts or the last game of a group stage with all to play for (defacto knockout game like Napoli the year we won it) that it's actually interesting.

For the likes of us and City now (and now Arsenal) the group stages have become about trying to have the group won with games to spare so you can rest players.
Re: European Super League
Reply #444 on: Today at 06:17:26 pm
Quote
UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin on the Super League: "We will not try to stop them. They can create whatever they want
Re: European Super League
Reply #445 on: Today at 06:24:17 pm
I think it might be inevitable as the lure of more money will entice the bigger teams in. I wouldnt be surprised if Saudi Arabia threw money into the pot.

I like the tradition and history of the current clubs and would prefer the system to stay as it is but things have changed and will continue to change. Money will continue to change the game and I think another huge change is coming.
Re: European Super League
Reply #446 on: Today at 06:33:05 pm
spurs, City and Chelsea now have rejected it.
Re: European Super League
Reply #447 on: Today at 06:42:12 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 06:09:16 pm
The Atlanta Thrashers became the Winnipeg Jets. ;)

Yeah, nothing like a hockey team in Georgia moving to hockey crazed Canada. Lol. I thought about saying North America.


But i don't know of one American sports team moving to Shanghai, Doha, Johannesburg, or Paris.
Re: European Super League
Reply #448 on: Today at 06:51:42 pm
I absolutely hate the idea of a Super League -- why?
1) what it does to local teams, communities of supporters
2) it's the ultimate corporatization of football - a ploy for more marketing
3) It's a plan that does fuck-all to regulate the influx of corrupt money (Saudis) into the game.

Better would be a bottom-up move to reform EPL and UEFA
Re: European Super League
Reply #449 on: Today at 06:58:25 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:42:12 pm
Yeah, nothing like a hockey team in Georgia moving to hockey crazed Canada. Lol. I thought about saying North America.


But i don't know of one American sports team moving to Shanghai, Doha, Johannesburg, or Paris.

They haven't because it doesn't really make financial sense though. None of the US franchises play in global sports with the kind of reach Football has.
Re: European Super League
Reply #450 on: Today at 06:59:33 pm
I hated it when the premiere league started. Its division 1, div 2, and so on. Just because you shove a superlative in the title doesn't make it so. We need a French style revolution in this world and I'm hoping that them stealing our football is the trigger. Fuck off back to your yachts and gold taps ye c*nts.
Re: European Super League
Reply #451 on: Today at 07:01:43 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 06:58:25 pm
They haven't because it doesn't really make financial sense though. None of the US franchises play in global sports with the kind of reach Football has.
Duh!. Its called the World Series, for crying out loud!

Jeez-Louise you guys.

Re: European Super League
Reply #452 on: Today at 07:04:25 pm
Does make you wonder if FSG's turnaround on selling us might have been triggered by the prospect of some sort of ESL becoming a reality in the near future.
Re: European Super League
Reply #453 on: Today at 07:06:06 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 06:09:16 pm
The Atlanta Thrashers became the Winnipeg Jets. ;)

Vancouver Grizzlies became the Memphis Grizzlies.
Re: European Super League
Reply #454 on: Today at 07:23:35 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:06:06 pm
Vancouver Grizzlies became the Memphis Grizzlies.
Yes - because the NBA and NHL have long been US/Canada Leagues (Hockey for decades upon decades).

You can't take Liverpool out of Liverpool and call it Liverpool. It also will no longer be a PL team.
Re: European Super League
Reply #455 on: Today at 07:27:39 pm
I guess I dont understand how the proposed super league would be any different then the new CL format other then the clubs being in charge rather then UEFA and splitting the money that UEFA usually takes for themselves. 

Re: European Super League
Reply #456 on: Today at 07:30:34 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 07:27:39 pm
I guess I dont understand how the proposed super league would be any different then the new CL format other then the clubs being in charge rather then UEFA and splitting the money that UEFA usually takes for themselves. 


Bossman, isnt it.

Re: European Super League
Reply #457 on: Today at 07:35:16 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:23:35 pm
Yes - because the NBA and NHL have long been US/Canada Leagues (Hockey for decades upon decades).

You can't take Liverpool out of Liverpool and call it Liverpool. It also will no longer be a PL team.

Not so long ago Wimbledon was looking to relocate to Dublin. The reason it couldn't was because the governing bodies wouldn't allow it.

A new League that operates outside of the remit of the governing bodies wouldn't have those restrictions. It would be a free for all.
Re: European Super League
Reply #458 on: Today at 07:37:31 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 07:35:16 pm
Not so long ago Wimbledon was looking to relocate to Dublin. The reason it couldn't was because the governing bodies wouldn't allow it.

A new League that operates outside of the remit of the governing bodies wouldn't have those restrictions. It would be a free for all.

But that's not what the super league is. and the PL is now looking like it's within the remit of the british governing bodies. So all you've got is conjecture.
Re: European Super League
Reply #459 on: Today at 07:39:32 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 07:27:39 pm
I guess I dont understand how the proposed super league would be any different then the new CL format other then the clubs being in charge rather then UEFA and splitting the money that UEFA usually takes for themselves. 



Would the clubs be in charge though? Or would it go the way of Formula 1, UFC or even golf and would it be a private company that ends up in charge?

Then you could have a nation-state literally just buying A22 and owning the League. 
Re: European Super League
Reply #460 on: Today at 07:39:32 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:11:18 pm
No. The structure at the top they talked about maybe could help with clubs cheating.
Can't be worse than England football authorities.

Yes it can.
Re: European Super League
Reply #461 on: Today at 07:40:24 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:14:05 pm
Football as we know it will not be the same in 10 years time. Simple as that. I don't know what, but something big is coming soon. Enough is enough when you've got blatant cheating from the richest teams combined with totally inept officiating every single week.
What does this have to do with a breakaway league? Why would such a competition not be susceptible to corruption and bad refereeing?
Re: European Super League
Reply #462 on: Today at 07:42:54 pm
So far it'll be El Classico number 50 a season 🤣🤣🤣

Ive paid very little attention to the news, id like us to say we'll join to see the fume of Neville again its worth it just for that !!

Oh Sky have the rights now yeah its a great idea we can police OUR sport just like he "educated" Qatar last year.
Re: European Super League
Reply #463 on: Today at 07:43:23 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:14:05 pm
Football as we know it will not be the same in 10 years time. Simple as that. I don't know what, but something big is coming soon. Enough is enough when you've got blatant cheating from the richest teams combined with totally inept officiating every single week.

Football as I knew it ended with the introduction of SkySports.
Re: European Super League
Reply #464 on: Today at 07:49:25 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:37:31 pm
But that's not what the super league is. and the PL is now looking like it's within the remit of the british governing bodies. So all you've got is conjecture.

The whole point of the European Super League is that it wouldn't be run by the governing bodies. The only way it can possibly happen is if teams breakaway. The ruling is a double-edged sword.

Yes teams can go and setup their own competition but that also means the likes of the Premier League and La Liga could setup their own Leagues and exclude the rebels.
Re: European Super League
Reply #465 on: Today at 07:50:10 pm
Why they are still keeping quiet ?
Re: European Super League
Reply #466 on: Today at 08:05:59 pm
Quote from: proudred on Today at 07:50:10 pm
Why they are still keeping quiet ?

Hopefully because they have something ready to go in terms of a new league.
Re: European Super League
Reply #467 on: Today at 08:06:28 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 07:39:32 pm
Would the clubs be in charge though? Or would it go the way of Formula 1, UFC or even golf and would it be a private company that ends up in charge?

Then you could have a nation-state literally just buying A22 and owning the League.

I thought the original proposal was that it was going to be club led?
Re: European Super League
Reply #468 on: Today at 08:08:37 pm
Manchester City said they are "committed to the values of European football"  :lmao :lmao

Re: European Super League
Reply #469 on: Today at 08:17:09 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 05:31:59 pm
The way forward is to be find a better solution not just the first thing which comes out of the woodwork.

This.

Stop chasing the smoke from the greedy men's fires.
Re: European Super League
Reply #470 on: Today at 08:26:58 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:08:37 pm
Manchester City said they are "committed to the values of European football"  :lmao :lmao

Exactly this. We cant have it both ways and claim City have cheated their way to leagues and Chelsea before them,and then complain about a change.  The existing status quo is not going to sort out this inequitable bias to a Nation oil state club, or one propped up by Russian gangsters, so lets get rid of the corrupt body and have a league run by the real elite of European football.

A 20 Club division that does have promotion and relegation but is originally based on historical league wins for its occupants.

Ive been a season ticket holder for 42 years and been following us away in Europe for 25, and would much prefer us to be playing Bayern on a Saturday than watch some Steve Cooper / Roy Hodgson shite stick 10 men behind the ball ( been happening for 40 years now).  Also, much prefer to travel  to the San Siro rather than Wolverhampton, a Brexit town of no marks who just sing offensive poverty songs at us.

Of all Clubs, we should be delighted to fuck off UEFA and the FA/ Premier League in one swoop.
Re: European Super League
Reply #471 on: Today at 08:32:21 pm
I'll educate myself on the matter of the European Super League before giving a final opinion - superficially it's always seemed like a crazy idea that would never happen in a million years so i never bothered looking into it.

What i do know is that i am more or less satisfied with the current Champions League/Europa/Conference format, i don't feel like it needs changing at all.
Re: European Super League
Reply #472 on: Today at 08:36:07 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 08:06:28 pm
I thought the original proposal was that it was going to be club led?

Follow the money...
Re: European Super League
Reply #473 on: Today at 08:40:17 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 06:09:16 pm
The Atlanta Thrashers became the Winnipeg Jets. ;)
Montreal Expos became Washington Nationals.
Re: European Super League
Reply #474 on: Today at 08:58:46 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 08:08:37 pm
Manchester City said they are "committed to the values of European football"  :lmao :lmao
is this the same Manchester City that is the flagship-figurehead of the City Football Group, with 13 clubs in 4 continents? Seems City will say or do whatever they want and buy their way to wherever they feel like going.
FiFA is corrupt, UEFA is corrupt, Paris, Chelsea, Newcastle, The Redbull group, Saudi League, Qatar, Saudi World Cup bid.All good?
Re: European Super League
Reply #475 on: Today at 09:00:59 pm
I bet if Sky were awarded the tv contract for the ESL their coverage of this news would change.  :lmao
