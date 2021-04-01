Manchester City said they are "committed to the values of European football"
Exactly this. We cant have it both ways and claim City have cheated their way to leagues and Chelsea before them,and then complain about a change. The existing status quo is not going to sort out this inequitable bias to a Nation oil state club, or one propped up by Russian gangsters, so lets get rid of the corrupt body and have a league run by the real elite of European football.
A 20 Club division that does have promotion and relegation but is originally based on historical league wins for its occupants.
Ive been a season ticket holder for 42 years and been following us away in Europe for 25, and would much prefer us to be playing Bayern on a Saturday than watch some Steve Cooper / Roy Hodgson shite stick 10 men behind the ball ( been happening for 40 years now). Also, much prefer to travel to the San Siro rather than Wolverhampton, a Brexit town of no marks who just sing offensive poverty songs at us.
Of all Clubs, we should be delighted to fuck off UEFA and the FA/ Premier League in one swoop.