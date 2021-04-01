Their definitely needs to be some sort of re-form to it, perhaps a whole new tournament entirely. It's not felt like the same competition for about fifteen years now. The Premier League becoming the de-facto Super League itself hasn't helped as you mentioned. Oil money clubs certainly haven't helped either but it wasn't perfect before that. God knows what the answer is as someone is always bound to be pissed off. Perhaps a knockout tournament involving every man and his dog like the person above just mentioned, anyone can play anyone type stuff. What would that mean for the Europa League and Conference League etc? Who knows.



Have Everton had their say on whether they'll be joining yet?



I don't enjoy the group formats, knockout football is so much better, but then they always want a certain amount of guaranteed games (it's going from 6 to 8 or 10 next season).Two big clubs playing each other isn't really interesting if there's not much riding on it, like if you get 2 heavyhitters in a CL group and they both go through easily, those 2 games lack an edge or appeal. It's only when you get to the knockouts or the last game of a group stage with all to play for (defacto knockout game like Napoli the year we won it) that it's actually interesting.For the likes of us and City now (and now Arsenal) the group stages have become about trying to have the group won with games to spare so you can rest players.