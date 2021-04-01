« previous next »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:01:34 pm
Just dreaming here.

Rio, Buenos Aires, Toronto, Mexico City, Vancouver, Sao Paolo.

Nah.

No one would go.

What does it matter if people would want to go. It would be farcical.

Run it by Jurgen and then get back to us.
I for one pray that Chelsea fans can save football, once again.




Save us soopa chowsea, farkin save us yooo kants
Football as we know it will not be the same in 10 years time. Simple as that. I don't know what, but something big is coming soon. Enough is enough when you've got blatant cheating from the richest teams combined with totally inept officiating every single week.
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Today at 06:01:18 pm
Their definitely needs to be some sort of re-form to it, perhaps a whole new tournament entirely. It's not felt like the same competition for about fifteen years now. The Premier League becoming the de-facto Super League itself hasn't helped as you mentioned. Oil money clubs certainly haven't helped either but it wasn't perfect before that. God knows what the answer is as someone is always bound to be pissed off. Perhaps a knockout tournament involving every man and his dog like the person above just mentioned, anyone can play anyone type stuff. What would that mean for the Europa League and Conference League etc? Who knows.

Have Everton had their say on whether they'll be joining yet?

I don't enjoy the group formats, knockout football is so much better, but then they always want a certain amount of guaranteed games (it's going from 6 to 8 or 10 next season).

Two big clubs playing each other isn't really interesting if there's not much riding on it, like if you get 2 heavyhitters in a CL group and they both go through easily, those 2 games lack an edge or appeal. It's only when you get to the knockouts or the last game of a group stage with all to play for (defacto knockout game like Napoli the year we won it) that it's actually interesting.

For the likes of us and City now (and now Arsenal) the group stages have become about trying to have the group won with games to spare so you can rest players.
Quote
UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin on the Super League: "We will not try to stop them. They can create whatever they want
I think it might be inevitable as the lure of more money will entice the bigger teams in. I wouldnt be surprised if Saudi Arabia threw money into the pot.

I like the tradition and history of the current clubs and would prefer the system to stay as it is but things have changed and will continue to change. Money will continue to change the game and I think another huge change is coming.
spurs, City and Chelsea now have rejected it.
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 06:09:16 pm
The Atlanta Thrashers became the Winnipeg Jets. ;)

Yeah, nothing like a hockey team in Georgia moving to hockey crazed Canada. Lol. I thought about saying North America.


But i don't know of one American sports team moving to Shanghai, Doha, Johannesburg, or Paris.
I absolutely hate the idea of a Super League -- why?
1) what it does to local teams, communities of supporters
2) it's the ultimate corporatization of football - a ploy for more marketing
3) It's a plan that does fuck-all to regulate the influx of corrupt money (Saudis) into the game.

Better would be a bottom-up move to reform EPL and UEFA
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:42:12 pm
Yeah, nothing like a hockey team in Georgia moving to hockey crazed Canada. Lol. I thought about saying North America.


But i don't know of one American sports team moving to Shanghai, Doha, Johannesburg, or Paris.

They haven't because it doesn't really make financial sense though. None of the US franchises play in global sports with the kind of reach Football has.
I hated it when the premiere league started. Its division 1, div 2, and so on. Just because you shove a superlative in the title doesn't make it so. We need a French style revolution in this world and I'm hoping that them stealing our football is the trigger. Fuck off back to your yachts and gold taps ye c*nts.
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 06:58:25 pm
They haven't because it doesn't really make financial sense though. None of the US franchises play in global sports with the kind of reach Football has.
Duh!. Its called the World Series, for crying out loud!

Jeez-Louise you guys.

Does make you wonder if FSG's turnaround on selling us might have been triggered by the prospect of some sort of ESL becoming a reality in the near future.
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 06:09:16 pm
The Atlanta Thrashers became the Winnipeg Jets. ;)

Vancouver Grizzlies became the Memphis Grizzlies.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:06:06 pm
Vancouver Grizzlies became the Memphis Grizzlies.
Yes - because the NBA and NHL have long been US/Canada Leagues (Hockey for decades upon decades).

You can't take Liverpool out of Liverpool and call it Liverpool. It also will no longer be a PL team.
I guess I dont understand how the proposed super league would be any different then the new CL format other then the clubs being in charge rather then UEFA and splitting the money that UEFA usually takes for themselves. 

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 07:27:39 pm
I guess I dont understand how the proposed super league would be any different then the new CL format other then the clubs being in charge rather then UEFA and splitting the money that UEFA usually takes for themselves. 


Bossman, isnt it.

