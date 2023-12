Clubs like them who have had their days will love the idea. Every owner who moaned about not being one of the 12 clubs a couple of years back was at it, see how many would gladly sign up for it now if asked. Italian and French clubs will be all over it.



I still think it's a fucking disgrace these owners tied our names to this shit, never mind trying to fucking run it. Hopefully it can be consigned to history.



The 2021 idea was so appallingly conceived.There's a place for it, in the right format. The Champions League is becoming a very tired format, dominated by the same few clubs.Ultimately The Premier League has become a super league in itself. The big clubs need to play in a prestigious league, right now most leagues aren't and the likes of Ajax, Celtic, Rangers, Benfica, Marseille are never going to be able to properly compete in the CL, once in a while they might have a good team but it'll be completely dismantled after one good season (i.e. Ajax). You had Celtic celebrating because they won a CL game, despite being confirmed bottom of the group with games to spare. Even the Italian and Spanish clubs are finding it tough to compete with the Premier League now. Real, Barca and Bayern are the only clubs who can (not even Barca really), yet they were the ones invited along with SIX Premier League teams. One of its big mistakes was not inviting those other clubs mentioned.