Would it really be more boring than what the CL is now though? More boring than the PL is now? Something has to change and the sooner the better.
Why would it get better with ESL? This is driven by the owners, not the fans
Real and the saudis dont want a level playing field (neither do our owners), like in the US.
It's insanely naive to think that this is some sort of updated CL with more money
They publicly want:
* More of the TV revenues
* Zero risk of missing CL, ie guaranteed spot in ESL
* Full control over their clubs
What they dont talk about, but which is obviously coming:
* Freedom from the domestic leagues
* Freedom to invite clubs from the middle east
* Freedom to move games to the middle east (like the spanish cup)
* Freedom to move clubs around - ie build New Anfield in Qatar or Macau