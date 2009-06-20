This has nothing to do with a level playing field, it's about certain clubs dominating competition. If anything it's taking competition away from football. I can't believe people would seriously want this it would be the most predictable league in the world.



In what way? Ive not read much about it today but it seems to me that more clubs from the PL would be involved than there currently is in the CL, with the opportunity for new clubs to join. As opposed to what we have now where there is a very select group of maybe 5 or 6 clubs that will ever qualify for the CL, with maybe another club managing it every 10 years or so like Leicester. The current system of CL qualification, plus the actual premier league hoovering up the money , is exactly the same as what youre saying the super league will be in terms of a group of clubs taking almost all of the money.