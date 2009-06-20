« previous next »
European Super League

Re: European Super League
Reply #320 on: Today at 01:27:14 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:10:36 pm
Would it really be more boring than what the CL is now though?  More boring than the PL is now?  Something has to change and the sooner the better.

If you seriously think this is going to be better, I fear you are going to be disappointed.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: European Super League
Reply #321 on: Today at 01:28:32 pm
Look at the wording of the mancs statment, they've not rules themseves out.  :D

Also technically vre club that signed up for the ESL intially isn;t out, otherwise we;d be paying hundreads of millions of £££ as a fine to get out of it.
Re: European Super League
Reply #322 on: Today at 01:33:01 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:10:36 pm
Would it really be more boring than what the CL is now though?  More boring than the PL is now?  Something has to change and the sooner the better.
Why would it get better with ESL? This is driven by the owners, not the fans
Real and the saudis dont want a level playing field (neither do our owners), like in the US.
It's insanely naive to think that this is some sort of updated CL with more money

They publicly want:
* More of the TV revenues
* Zero risk of missing CL, ie guaranteed spot in ESL
* Full control over their clubs

What they dont talk about, but which is obviously coming:
* Freedom from the domestic leagues
* Freedom to invite clubs from the middle east
* Freedom to move games to the middle east (like the spanish cup)
* Freedom to move clubs around - ie build New Anfield in Qatar or Macau
Re: European Super League
Reply #323 on: Today at 01:34:12 pm
The Liverpool Liverbirds of the Star League.  ;D
Re: European Super League
Reply #324 on: Today at 01:38:36 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 01:27:14 pm
If you seriously think this is going to be better, I fear you are going to be disappointed.

I don't know if it'll be better or not but something needs to change as football is suffering a slow and painful death. 
Re: European Super League
Reply #325 on: Today at 01:39:46 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:33:01 pm
Why would it get better with ESL? This is driven by the owners, not the fans

Is the current or future iteration of the CL driven by the fans?  Was the creation of the PL driven by the fans?
Re: European Super League
Reply #326 on: Today at 01:40:07 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:38:36 pm
I don't know if it'll be better or not but something needs to change as football is suffering a slow and painful death.

I don't disagree it has problems but the Super League is not the saviour of football.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: European Super League
Reply #327 on: Today at 01:42:28 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 01:40:07 pm
I don't disagree it has problems but the Super League is not the saviour of football.
Maybe not, but it seems it may be the only thing that  could level the playing field with the regimes.
Re: European Super League
Reply #328 on: Today at 01:43:54 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:38:36 pm
I don't know if it'll be better or not but something needs to change as football is suffering a slow and painful death.

In what sense is football suffering a slow and painful death? If you're referring to sport washing etc then all this does is replace drip feeing poison with a massive overdose. In the name of greed it rips up all history and tradition and turns every club who participates into a plastic club.
Re: European Super League
Reply #329 on: Today at 01:45:29 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:42:28 pm
Maybe not, but it seems it may be the only thing that  could level the playing field with the regimes.

We'd become practical and ethical equivalents of the plastic clubs though. So it'd level the playing field but just by making us like them.
Re: European Super League
Reply #330 on: Today at 01:47:13 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:45:29 pm
We'd become practical and ethical equivalents of the plastic clubs though. So it'd level the playing field but just by making us like them.
Really? Would we be owned by a murderous regime and start creating false companies to funnel state funds into the club and cheat with impunity?
Re: European Super League
Reply #331 on: Today at 01:48:20 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:42:28 pm
Maybe not, but it seems it may be the only thing that  could level the playing field with the regimes.

This has nothing to do with a level playing field, it's about certain clubs dominating competition. If anything it's taking competition away from football. I can't believe people would seriously want this it would be the most predictable league in the world.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: European Super League
Reply #332 on: Today at 01:52:15 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 01:48:20 pm
This has nothing to do with a level playing field, it's about certain clubs dominating competition. If anything it's taking competition away from football. I can't believe people would seriously want this it would be the most predictable league in the world.
Madrid and Barcelona aren't happy because they are not top dogs anymore financially.  The same things essentially made La Liga a duopoly.
Re: European Super League
Reply #333 on: Today at 01:54:06 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 01:48:20 pm
This has nothing to do with a level playing field, it's about certain clubs dominating competition. If anything it's taking competition away from football. I can't believe people would seriously want this it would be the most predictable league in the world.
In what way? Ive not read much about it today but it seems to me that more clubs from the PL would be involved than there currently is in the CL, with the opportunity for new clubs to join. As opposed to what we have now where there is a very select group of maybe 5 or 6 clubs that will ever qualify for the CL, with maybe another club managing it every 10 years or so like Leicester. The current system of CL qualification, plus the actual premier league hoovering up the money , is exactly the same as what youre saying the super league will be in terms of a group of clubs taking almost all of the money.
Re: European Super League
Reply #334 on: Today at 01:57:42 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 01:48:20 pm
This has nothing to do with a level playing field, it's about certain clubs dominating competition. If anything it's taking competition away from football. I can't believe people would seriously want this it would be the most predictable league in the world.

Jill you accept we're a elite club right? So why wouldn't LFC be at the table discussing the very thing that would allow us to compete with the state funded clubs? 
Re: European Super League
Reply #335 on: Today at 02:03:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:42 pm
Jill you accept we're a elite club right? So why wouldn't LFC be at the table discussing the very thing that would allow us to compete with the state funded clubs?
This is what its all about for me. If the cheating , regime owned clubs were fucked off , I would not be in favour of a super league. As things stand, with the regimes knowing they can do whatever they want , I dont see any other way to ensure we can compete consistently. Its only going to get worse too , its clear for everyone to see that the despots own fifa and uefa.
Re: European Super League
Reply #336 on: Today at 02:03:20 pm
People are too scared of change sometimes, Im seeing people celebrating the news of the Champions League reverting back to the group stages and to be honest, why is that a good thing.

Most games in the groups are utter shite, it gets competitive months after the competition starts (usually when we reach the quarter finals)

80% of the games prior to that are essentially fillers where the results can be predicted with ease.

Im personally all for change away from the groups, theyre crap.
Re: European Super League
Reply #337 on: Today at 02:07:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:42 pm
Jill you accept we're a elite club right? So why wouldn't LFC be at the table discussing the very thing that would allow us to compete with the state funded clubs?

That doesn't give us the right to lord it over every one. Say nothing of taking competition out of football and basically making a mockery of the sport. There is nothing remotely attractive about this Samie. But I suspect you have not read the smaller details.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: European Super League
Reply #338 on: Today at 02:16:06 pm
This whole thing is so reminiscent of Brexit already. Things are bad, corrupt people who only want more money and power control things, so let's go for massive change, after which... corrupt people who only want more money and power will be in charge.

It's not going to save anything. It will destroy what is left of the coherence of English (and Spanish, and French, and Italian, and Dutch...) football culture and history so that some elite clubs can compete with oil-state clubs. Maybe. Until those oil-state clubs flout the new rules, just like now, because they don't care about fair-play or rules.

This move is designed to exploit fans' desperation in the light of UEFA's greed and corruption, but not from altruistic motives, but simply to enrich a different group of people. Those people are not us, if you were wondering.  ;D
Re: European Super League
Reply #339 on: Today at 02:17:26 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:16:06 pm
This whole thing is so reminiscent of Brexit already. Things are bad, corrupt people who only want more money and power control things, so let's go for massive change, after which... corrupt people who only want more money and power will be in charge.

It's not going to save anything. It will destroy what is left of the coherence of English (and Spanish, and French, and Italian, and Dutch...) football culture and history so that some elite clubs can compete with oil-state clubs. Maybe. Until those oil-state clubs flout the new rules, just like now, because they don't care about fair-play or rules.

This move is designed to exploit fans' desperation in the light of UEFA's greed and corruption, but not from altruistic motives, but simply to enrich a different group of people. Those people are not us, if you were wondering.  ;D
If the super league does go ahead, how will it change domestic football?
Re: European Super League
Reply #340 on: Today at 02:21:41 pm
Who the fuck do these ESL people think they are.. football belongs to the people who matter....Saudi Arabia!
Re: European Super League
Reply #341 on: Today at 02:26:54 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:21:41 pm
Who the fuck do these ESL people think they are.. football belongs to the people who matter....Saudi Arabia!
Itll never happen mate. They said the same about golf. Oh wait
Re: European Super League
Reply #342 on: Today at 02:29:42 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:17:26 pm
If the super league does go ahead, how will it change domestic football?

There is zero chance any English clubs will join the ESL.

Man United have already come out and stated that. The Premier League changed their rules after the original ESL attempt and the Football governance bill going through parliament will make it pretty much impossible to join.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: European Super League
Reply #343 on: Today at 02:32:20 pm
Like most others Im not a UEFA fan, but it must be very difficult to balance the needs and demands of all the clubs across Europe, from the big boys to the minnows. What Ive not seen yet is the finances of this new comp and how its going to be distributed.

My guess is that it will be something like 90% to the top tier and 10% to the remaining 2 tiers, and nothing for the rest of football across Europe.
Re: European Super League
Reply #344 on: Today at 02:34:28 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:17:26 pm
If the super league does go ahead, how will it change domestic football?

19 European games already in the proposed model. Relegation and Promotion takes place within the ESL structure, which means that the incentive to do well in national leagues is substantially reduced. If you're not looking like winning the national league, why bother fighting hard when it makes almost no difference to anything anymore? All the money will be in the ESL, and national leagues will become largely irrelevant, that's almost certain.
Re: European Super League
Reply #345 on: Today at 02:36:13 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 02:29:42 pm
There is zero chance any English clubs will join the ESL.

Man United have already come out and stated that. The Premier League changed their rules after the original ESL attempt and the Football governance bill going through parliament will make it pretty much impossible to join.
I still find it hard to believe proper clubs signed up to that without guarantees that the cheating state owned clubs would be dealt with.
Re: European Super League
Reply #346 on: Today at 02:36:41 pm
BBC: Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said "football is not for sale" after a revamped European Super League was proposed.

Imagine having the gumption to use an expression like that when you've spent every day since taking office finding new ways to sell out football.

I can never quite decide whether Uefa/Fifa completely lack self-awareness or whether they're 100% self-aware and just enjoy taking the piss by pretending they're noble protectors of the sport.
Re: European Super League
Reply #347 on: Today at 02:36:49 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 02:29:42 pm
There is zero chance any English clubs will join the ESL.

Man United have already come out and stated that. The Premier League changed their rules after the original ESL attempt and the Football governance bill going through parliament will make it pretty much impossible to join.

It's already been said by a journalist that they are tightening the rules even more after the judgement. Needless to say loads of German commentators have said no German club would join. Another good reason for turning it down.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: European Super League
Reply #348 on: Today at 02:38:33 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 02:36:41 pm
BBC: Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said "football is not for sale" after a revamped European Super League was proposed.

Imagine having the gumption to use an expression like that when you've spent every day since taking office finding new ways to sell out football.

I can never quite decide whether Uefa/Fifa completely lack self-awareness or whether they're 100% self-aware and just enjoy taking the piss by pretending they're noble protectors of the sport.
What he means is, football is not for sale as its already been bought by the murderous, human rights abusing regimes, and thy want to control it not sell it.
What a fucking future for football.
Re: European Super League
Reply #349 on: Today at 02:42:17 pm
Spanish journos reporting UEFA about to cancel thier new CL format to combat this.  :D

Quote
𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: UEFA plans to ABANDON the new format of the Champions League to stay with the current format!

[@voz_populi]
Re: European Super League
Reply #350 on: Today at 02:46:27 pm
Quote from: RobinHood on Today at 02:32:20 pm
Like most others Im not a UEFA fan, but it must be very difficult to balance the needs and demands of all the clubs across Europe, from the big boys to the minnows. What Ive not seen yet is the finances of this new comp and how its going to be distributed.

My guess is that it will be something like 90% to the top tier and 10% to the remaining 2 tiers, and nothing for the rest of football across Europe.
agree that none of that sounds palatable. However I do think that the fact that UEFA are clearly disrupted and that Ceferin is crying with PSG guy by his side today is actually good to see. These guys need shook up a bit and maybe it needed a harsh (although still unbelievably unclear) proposal to stir them up. Would be nice if all parties concerned could sit together and design a competition that was fit for purpose (will probably never happen). The fact that Sky Sports seems to be shitting themselves today can maybe be a good sign. 
As I type, Riyad Mahrez gives Sky his insights from his new base in Saudi where Pep is preparing his City team for CWC. Game is in the ditch.
Re: European Super League
Reply #351 on: Today at 02:46:57 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:36:13 pm
I still find it hard to believe proper clubs signed up to that without guarantees that the cheating state owned clubs would be dealt with.

The proper clubs the likes of Bayern and Dortmund who have forms of fan ownership didn't though. Far too many clubs are owned by US investors who see nation states pumping billions in as a way to swell their bank balances.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: European Super League
Reply #352 on: Today at 02:47:48 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 02:07:28 pm
That doesn't give us the right to lord it over every one. Say nothing of taking competition out of football and basically making a mockery of the sport. There is nothing remotely attractive about this Samie. But I suspect you have not read the smaller details.

Jill, the new format is a 64 team 3 league format with promotion and relegation. If you think we won't be a part of this 64" I don't know what to say to you. You might not like it but you may hace to accept it.
Re: European Super League
Reply #353 on: Today at 02:49:03 pm
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 02:46:57 pm
The proper clubs the likes of Bayern and Dortmund who have forms of fan ownership didn't though. Far too many clubs are owned by US investors who see nation states pumping billions in as a way to swell their bank balances.
Whats the solution then? Seems like the game is fucked whatever happens.
Re: European Super League
Reply #354 on: Today at 02:52:39 pm
PSG reject this news. No suprise becase they are in bed with UEFA and their Chairman is the head of the ECA.  :D
Re: European Super League
Reply #355 on: Today at 02:52:49 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:49:03 pm
Whats the solution then? Seems like the game is fucked whatever happens.

Fan representation at Club and governance levels.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: European Super League
Reply #356 on: Today at 02:57:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:47:48 pm
Jill, the new format is a 64 team 3 league format with promotion and relegation. If you think we won't be a part of this 64" I don't know what to say to you. You might not like it but you may hace to accept it.

Samie if this is as outstanding as you are claiming it to be how come none of the German clubs are buying it? No country has a better ownership/fan relationship yet none of them would touch it with a barge poll. If it did go through I would walk away just like I did another time. No one has to accept anything they don't want to.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: European Super League
Reply #357 on: Today at 02:57:47 pm
Lets keep the champions league how it is with 75% of games being fillers before the quarter finals.

Maybe we will only have 4 more Middle Eastern owned clubs to compete with before 2030 if were lucky Lets also hope theyre generous in Saudi and only take 1/2 key players from our league each season as opposed to 3/4.

Its all working so well atm it would be mental to try change anything, thank fuck for uefa.
Re: European Super League
Reply #358 on: Today at 02:58:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:42 pm
Jill you accept we're a elite club right?

We are THE most elite Club in football.

Before Spanish (Dutch ackchewally) football, there was Liverpool.

No Club is more famous or more followed in person than us.
Expect nothing.
