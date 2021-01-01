@MiguelDelaney

The initial reading that it was a huge win for the ESL are misguided.



The ruling basically means the rules on pre-authorisation Uefa had the time were unlawful.



But they can still have those rules.



And those rules have already been changed.



@katpijetlovic

I'm waiting for media along the lines: "victory for the Super League, UEFA and FIFA lost" - but it is not at all the case. From the press release appears that FIFA/UEFA retain competence to run prior authorisation, but the criteria must be in line with EU law. This is the key👇