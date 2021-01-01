« previous next »
European Super League

Re: European Super League
Reply #280
no cares about the Saudi league will al the big names.
Should be a lesson that people like tradition & floowing their clubs in the format it has been.
Euro Super :eague will get boring fast
Re: European Super League
Reply #281
Quote from: Santa is stoned on Gripweed on Today at 11:38:49 am
At least some serious discussions and proposals may come out of this news. What happens after that, fuck knows. Might the best thing or the worst thing ever.

With the people involved I wouldn't hold out much hope.
Re: European Super League
Reply #282
@MiguelDelaney
The initial reading that it was a huge win for the ESL are misguided.

The ruling basically means the rules on pre-authorisation Uefa had the time were unlawful.

But they can still have those rules.

And those rules have already been changed.

@katpijetlovic
I'm waiting for media along the lines: "victory for the Super League, UEFA and FIFA lost" - but it is not at all the case. From the press release appears that FIFA/UEFA retain competence to run prior authorisation, but the criteria must be in line with EU law.  This is the key👇
Re: European Super League
Reply #283
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 11:29:02 am
They didn't even think it out properly even as it was launched, people asking questions about how it would be run, it was a badly thought up venture. I totally get people having no faith in UEFA/FIFA but this whole venture was no more than a cock up.

Yeah, the original ESL proposals were just greed [not saying this one isn't about greed either] but the way UEFA/FIFA have been shamelessly frowning themselves over Qatar/Saudi & the like ever since ESL was put to bed, make me indifferent o the whole breakaway league.

 Remember the top clubs in the EFL broke away & formed the EPL in 1992, & that wasn't all about sporting merritt either, but the EPL kept promotion & relegation
