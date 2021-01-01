« previous next »
;D Don't think a big deal would be made of it. Arsenal would be praised for trying/improving. Pep would be hailed as great etc etc.

Not sure about that. Think it might wake one or two up in the London media if Arsenal were cheated out of the title. Anyway, as I said, I don't want City to win anything now.
Clinton Morrison

Former Republic of Ireland striker on BBC Radio 5 Live

It's been a good first half for Man City. The off-field issues haven't affected the players, I said it wouldn't.

It's been a really professional performance and they were never going to slip up this afternoon.

It's a perfect half, 3-0 up, you would literally say game over with this team. I have seen great comebacks but no way. Villa have struggled really to create any chances.

Man City have been dominant, obviously got a point to prove and they have proved it in this first half. They have been outstanding.
Yip. Every league, cup they win means absolutely nothing to every other fan. I'd rather them
Win it if it isn't us. Or a complete underdog like Leicester did
Were still fighting for this title, and I tell you, I would love it, love it, if we beat them.  on Wednesday.
This must be the ultimate warped product of this weeks saga. Loads of charges piled on City midweek by Prem League of essentially fraud and cheating, with evidence in the public domain, and by the weekend a defiant Pep and City make a statement on and off the pitch, their fans all bannered up and sing to celebrate brazen cheating while Martin Tyler giggles, as happy as a pig in shit.
How come no-one in the Sky coverage of this represents the Premier League?  Not really surprised and to be expected I guess, but it is dark and flawed and doesnt bode well for consequential outcomes.
Yip. Every league, cup they win means absolutely nothing to every other fan. I'd rather them
Win it if it isn't us. Or a complete underdog like Leicester did

I feel the same. It feel inevitable that city will win it. Whoever wins when they play each other is more deserving than the other
This must be the ultimate warped product of this weeks saga. Loads of charges piled on City midweek by Prem League of essentially fraud and cheating, with evidence in the public domain, and by the weekend a defiant Pep and City make a statement on and off the pitch, their fans all bannered up and sing to celebrate brazen cheating while Martin Tyler giggles, as happy as a pig in shit.
How come no-one in the Sky coverage of this represents the Premier League?  Not really surprised and to be expected I guess, but it is dark and flawed and doesnt bode well for consequential outcomes.

Compare to Sky's Super Sunday tone the week of the ESL announcement in 2021.
Why would it effect the players? They've known they have been cheating since they put pen to paper on their contracts. It won't be a surprise to any of them.
This must be the ultimate warped product of this weeks saga. Loads of charges piled on City midweek by Prem League of essentially fraud and cheating, with evidence in the public domain, and by the weekend a defiant Pep and City make a statement on and off the pitch, their fans all bannered up and sing to celebrate brazen cheating while Martin Tyler giggles, as happy as a pig in shit.
How come no-one in the Sky coverage of this represents the Premier League?  Not really surprised and to be expected I guess, but it is dark and flawed and doesnt bode well for consequential outcomes.

Because its their brand.

They will under strict orders too.
Thats because he thinks Utd have a chance of winning the title.


I know that.  We all know that.  Just highlighting his absolute biased commentary.  I wish he'd just fuck off from commentating on games.
Were still fighting for this title, and I tell you, I would love it, love it, if we beat them.  on Wednesday.

Will be hoping that happens buddy.
This must be the ultimate warped product of this weeks saga. Loads of charges piled on City midweek by Prem League of essentially fraud and cheating, with evidence in the public domain, and by the weekend a defiant Pep and City make a statement on and off the pitch, their fans all bannered up and sing to celebrate brazen cheating while Martin Tyler giggles, as happy as a pig in shit.
How come no-one in the Sky coverage of this represents the Premier League? Not really surprised and to be expected I guess, but it is dark and flawed and doesnt bode well for consequential outcomes.

This is a channel on which Gary Neville openly supported fans getting a fixture cancelled, fired a flare at an ex-red in Souness and attacked a policeman as if it was all in a just cause
This must be the ultimate warped product of this weeks saga. Loads of charges piled on City midweek by Prem League of essentially fraud and cheating, with evidence in the public domain, and by the weekend a defiant Pep and City make a statement on and off the pitch, their fans all bannered up and sing to celebrate brazen cheating while Martin Tyler giggles, as happy as a pig in shit.
How come no-one in the Sky coverage of this represents the Premier League?  Not really surprised and to be expected I guess, but it is dark and flawed and doesnt bode well for consequential outcomes.

Hmmm after the domestic leagues were all severely compromised by FIFA/Qatar, and following yesterdays succession of dubious decisions by PGMOL employees, the award of the penalty today was just another reminder that the games not worth all the emotional investment we have spent years devoting to it. I cannot be the only one falling out of love with the game.
Because its their brand.

They will under strict orders too.
yes - and strangely its Citys brand and the Premier Leagues brand. So the issue doesnt just get hidden, its getting buried by a storyline of brave defiant City Vs err . Nobody.
Just need KDB to set up Haaland for the perfect day.
This is a channel on which Gary Neville openly supported fans getting a fixture cancelled, fired a flare at an ex-red in Souness and attacked a policeman as if it was all in a just cause

I never heard anything about Souness getting a flare fired at him. Where did you hear that?
Ederson is comically bad
Were still fighting for this title, and I tell you, I would love it, love it, if we beat them.  on Wednesday.

With how well that worked out for Keegan, I wouldn't be using that line ;)
Hmmm after the domestic leagues were all severely compromised by FIFA/Qatar, and following yesterdays succession of dubious decisions by PGMOL employees, the award of the penalty today was just another reminder that the games not worth all the emotional investment we have spent years devoting to it. I cannot be the only one falling out of love with the game.

Definitely not. I went shopping last Saturday as I couldn't be bothered watching our game (not sure the last one I missed before that).
Haaland injured ?
