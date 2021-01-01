This must be the ultimate warped product of this weeks saga. Loads of charges piled on City midweek by Prem League of essentially fraud and cheating, with evidence in the public domain, and by the weekend a defiant Pep and City make a statement on and off the pitch, their fans all bannered up and sing to celebrate brazen cheating while Martin Tyler giggles, as happy as a pig in shit.

How come no-one in the Sky coverage of this represents the Premier League? Not really surprised and to be expected I guess, but it is dark and flawed and doesnt bode well for consequential outcomes.