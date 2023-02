I try to convince myself that I'd rather see Utd win the league than city. I really don't think I do, lol. Horrible lot.

The paranoia in me is starting to believe that City are only being investigated now because we have been crap this season, and Utd are up there. 2nd place might win the title if City win it, and are punished. (Along with Mason forgetting to draw lines yesterday)

This wouldn't happen if we were challenging.