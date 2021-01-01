At least the sides above us have given us half a chance. If we did manage to beat the Ev then win at SJP we're properly back in the race for 4th, and would go into the Real Madrid first leg with a bit of confidence.



Or, by the time we play RM 4th could be completely done and dusted if we have a bad week now. At least we know we've been given a chance, and it's up to us to take it.



It was looking at the half way mark that United and Newcastle would struggle to not reach 75 given they were both easily on track and hadn't really done anything that spectacular. I assumed they both had a similar second half of a season in them but that's looking less likely. It may be that low 70s gets 4th now. Newcastle draw too many and Spurs are up and down and lack consistency.



We're not out of this just yet, but a bad week will probably mean we've used up all our chances.