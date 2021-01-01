« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February

Gerry Attrick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #360 on: Today at 08:43:23 am
On the quiet, there are some very concerning underlying numbers for Palace fans. 3rd from bottom in terms of expected points and though everyone was heralding Vieira for overhauling the playing style its no better than Hodgson now. Its real shit on a stick stuff.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #361 on: Today at 08:51:22 am
To be fair to Palace they haven't had a proper striker since Ian Wright? It's always going to be a struggle for them.
BoRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #362 on: Today at 09:40:23 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:00:29 am
Win our games in hand and we'll be 6 points off 4th with 16 still to play

Beat Newcastle next week and make that 3 points behind. Easier said than done, though.
BobPaisley3

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #363 on: Today at 09:51:06 am
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:40:23 am
Beat Newcastle next week and make that 3 points behind. Easier said than done, though.
Problem is, when weve reeled in big points deficits in the past, weve had a relatively settled 11 with maybe the odd change here or there. Dont think anyone, including Jurgen, has the foggiest idea whos going to be available/playing well from day to day at the moment.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #364 on: Today at 09:55:05 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:43:23 am
On the quiet, there are some very concerning underlying numbers for Palace fans. 3rd from bottom in terms of expected points and though everyone was heralding Vieira for overhauling the playing style its no better than Hodgson now. Its real shit on a stick stuff.

It's a bit of an Everton with Palace. Ever since they've come up they've played shit-on-a-stick football with dogs of war managers (Warnock, Pulis, Hodgson, Allardyce). Vieira comes in and gets them playing good stuff for a bit but then they revert to type.
Macc77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #365 on: Today at 10:39:47 am
At least the sides above us have given us half a chance. If we did manage to beat the Ev then win at SJP we're properly back in the race for 4th, and would go into the Real Madrid first leg with a bit of confidence.

Or, by the time we play RM 4th could be completely done and dusted if we have a bad week now. At least we know we've been given a chance, and it's up to us to take it.

It was looking at the half way mark that United and Newcastle would struggle to not reach 75 given they were both easily on track and hadn't really done anything that spectacular. I assumed they both had a similar second half of a season in them but that's looking less likely. It may be that low 70s gets 4th now. Newcastle draw too many and Spurs are up and down and lack consistency.

We're not out of this just yet, but a bad week will probably mean we've used up all our chances.
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #366 on: Today at 10:55:08 am
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 10:39:47 am
At least the sides above us have given us half a chance. If we did manage to beat the Ev then win at SJP we're properly back in the race for 4th, and would go into the Real Madrid first leg with a bit of confidence.

Or, by the time we play RM 4th could be completely done and dusted if we have a bad week now. At least we know we've been given a chance, and it's up to us to take it.

It was looking at the half way mark that United and Newcastle would struggle to not reach 75 given they were both easily on track and hadn't really done anything that spectacular. I assumed they both had a similar second half of a season in them but that's looking less likely. It may be that low 70s gets 4th now. Newcastle draw too many and Spurs are up and down and lack consistency.

We're not out of this just yet, but a bad week will probably mean we've used up all our chances.

This is the time of year we've tended to struggle under Jurgen. 16/17 we had a long winless run, 18/19 we had a few draws and a dip in performance and 20/21 was a disaster Jan-Feb, similar to now. Last season the Diaz signing and the Arsenal semi final 2nd leg gave us a lot of momentum (Arsenal 1st leg we were really flat).

We have tended to up the gears around March, problem is we can't afford to write this February off. With Everton, Newcastle and Madrid in the next couple of weeks we need to hit our stride immediately to keep the season alive.
Macc77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #367 on: Today at 11:34:44 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:55:08 am
This is the time of year we've tended to struggle under Jurgen. 16/17 we had a long winless run, 18/19 we had a few draws and a dip in performance and 20/21 was a disaster Jan-Feb, similar to now. Last season the Diaz signing and the Arsenal semi final 2nd leg gave us a lot of momentum (Arsenal 1st leg we were really flat).

We have tended to up the gears around March, problem is we can't afford to write this February off. With Everton, Newcastle and Madrid in the next couple of weeks we need to hit our stride immediately to keep the season alive.

True, but those bad runs in previous seasons have come after good form and have been real downturns in promising seasons. I'd like to think we've already had that bad patch, pretty much from August to February!
