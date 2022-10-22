If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
There's more than a definite chance of the Ev beating the drop when you consider the amount of other shite teams around where they are.
Toney's finally scored, 1-1What's gone on with Sergi Canos with that celebration?
Crosby Nick never fails.
My prediction for Arsenal taking 30 points or less from the 2nd half of the league season is well and truly ON!!!Will take that Wolves win too. I think Southampton are doomed anyway and there's still another two spots for the blues to occupy.
Against this City it's a point gained.
And continuing, 99th minute now with a nice free kick, 5 mins were added.
Arsenal are home
I'm not writing this City side off just yet. They may be really fired up to win the league now. In a way, I hope they do win it because there will be one almighty kick-off if they do.
The teams above Everton all got points today bar Leeds who will get points tomorrow.
Its Arsenals to lose still six points clear with just 17 games to go
.If City win tomorrow and they lose Wednesday then the pressure ramps up to the point where playing away will feel like a relief to them especially with that Ramsdale flap today
Or conversely they'll down tools completely while crying how 19 other clubs are conspiring against them out of envy. Their manager certainly leading from the front with all the moaning and wailing. Arsenal will win this at a canter, doubt if City even finish second.
Arsenal will win it with the lowest points total since at least Leicester.Unless City get their heads back with a siege mentality anyway.
Not convinced of this. We'll see over the next couple of games(Villa at home & Arsenal away) how City react. Arsenal still has to go to the Emptyhad as well.
If City win their next two, it will be an absolute procession to the title. Arsenal finish 3rd at best if that happens I reckon.
Next week will be pivotal but City's head or heart hasn't been in it. Its whether this week galvanises them or just adds to their malaise.
Guardiola has never reacted well to pressure, he invariably finds a way to complicate things, he's also not the sort of manager that does well at creating a siege mentality. This season is a write-off for them much like 2019-20, the insipid loss to Spurs last week even after Arsenal had dropped points against Everton shows that the fight has gone out of City.
Well, we'll soon see. This is going to go one way or the other for them. It'll either galvanise them or they'll drift away like a silent fart. I'm not writing them off just yet.
Even then though its the CL that they want. Give the state of us, Chelsea and Real at the moment it's wide open for them.
