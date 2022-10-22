« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February  (Read 4481 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,073
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #280 on: Today at 04:58:58 pm »
My prediction for Arsenal taking 30 points or less from the 2nd half of the league season is well and truly ON!!!

Will take that Wolves win too. I think Southampton are doomed anyway and there's still another two spots for the blues to occupy.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and much more successful football side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,577
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #281 on: Today at 04:59:01 pm »
Incredible from the referee there :D

Would be a disaster if they were up against a normal Abu Dhabi. As it is, doesnt really matter. As has been said though, just showing what a weak league it is this season.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,154
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #282 on: Today at 04:59:08 pm »

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Outtara, Billing, Lerma, Anthony, Traore, Solanke.

Saudi Arabia Sportswash Project XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Isak.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,169
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #283 on: Today at 04:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:58:20 pm
There's more than a definite chance of the Ev beating the drop when you consider the amount of other shite teams around where they are.  :butt

Southampton and Leeds need to make decent appointments now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,725
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #284 on: Today at 04:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:58:20 pm
There's more than a definite chance of the Ev beating the drop when you consider the amount of other shite teams around where they are.  :butt

Wanted Southampton to win to at least pressurise Everton. But Nathan Jones is a mug and will get a nice pay off. These managers have a nice gig
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,140
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #285 on: Today at 05:00:02 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:33:59 pm
Toney's finally scored, 1-1

What's gone on with Sergi Canos with that celebration?

His mum died this week I think.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,169
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #286 on: Today at 05:00:14 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:58:58 pm
My prediction for Arsenal taking 30 points or less from the 2nd half of the league season is well and truly ON!!!

Will take that Wolves win too. I think Southampton are doomed anyway and there's still another two spots for the blues to occupy.

Arsenal will win it with the lowest points total since at least Leicester.

Unless City get their heads back with a siege mentality anyway.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #287 on: Today at 05:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:58:42 pm
Against this City it's a point gained.

 I'm not writing this City side off just yet. They may be really fired up to win the league now. In a way, I hope they do win it because there will be one almighty kick-off if they do.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,311
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #288 on: Today at 05:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:58:20 pm
There's more than a definite chance of the Ev beating the drop when you consider the amount of other shite teams around where they are.  :butt

The teams above Everton all got points today bar Leeds who will get points tomorrow.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #289 on: Today at 05:01:41 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:57:08 pm
And continuing, 99th minute now with a nice free kick, 5 mins were added.
lol, there were barely 2 minutes of football played.
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
  • JFT96
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #290 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 04:52:29 pm
Arsenal are home

Oh shit, so they are :D

Well, that's not as forgivable then...
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,140
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #291 on: Today at 05:02:23 pm »
Is that dropped points in 3 of the last 5 for Arsenal now? Thank fuck they beat United.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #292 on: Today at 05:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:00:52 pm
I'm not writing this City side off just yet. They may be really fired up to win the league now. In a way, I hope they do win it because there will be one almighty kick-off if they do.

 :thumbup

Let the Gooners feel our pain.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,808
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #293 on: Today at 05:02:50 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:01:05 pm
The teams above Everton all got points today bar Leeds who will get points tomorrow.

Come on Bournemouth!
Logged

Online demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #294 on: Today at 05:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:00:52 pm
I'm not writing this City side off just yet. They may be really fired up to win the league now. In a way, I hope they do win it because there will be one almighty kick-off if they do.

Or conversely they'll down tools completely while crying how 19 other clubs are conspiring against them out of envy. Their manager certainly leading from the front with all the moaning and wailing.

Arsenal will win this at a canter, doubt if City even finish second.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #295 on: Today at 05:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:58:20 pm
There's more than a definite chance of the Ev beating the drop when you consider the amount of other shite teams around where they are.  :butt

Lets hope we arent the ones giving them a massive helping hand on Monday
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #296 on: Today at 05:07:46 pm »
Its Arsenals to lose still six points clear with just 17 games to go .If City win tomorrow and they lose Wednesday then the pressure ramps up to the point where playing away will feel like a relief to them especially with that Ramsdale flap today
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #297 on: Today at 05:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 05:07:46 pm
Its Arsenals to lose still six points clear with just 17 games to go .If City win tomorrow and they lose Wednesday then the pressure ramps up to the point where playing away will feel like a relief to them especially with that Ramsdale flap today

If City win their next two, it will be an absolute procession to the title. Arsenal finish 3rd at best if that happens I reckon.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,169
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #298 on: Today at 05:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:58:20 pm
There's more than a definite chance of the Ev beating the drop when you consider the amount of other shite teams around where they are.  :butt

There's always bad teams down the bottom tbf..it's whether the dogs of war reboot gets them enough points again.

Bournemouth and Southampton are tge Watford and Norwich of last season but the other spot is wide open.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #299 on: Today at 05:09:45 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 05:04:22 pm
Or conversely they'll down tools completely while crying how 19 other clubs are conspiring against them out of envy. Their manager certainly leading from the front with all the moaning and wailing.

Arsenal will win this at a canter, doubt if City even finish second.

Not convinced of this. We'll see over the next couple of games(Villa at home & Arsenal away) how City react. Arsenal still has to go to the Emptyhad as well.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,257
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #300 on: Today at 05:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 05:07:46 pm
Its Arsenals to lose still six points clear with just 17 games to go .If City win tomorrow and they lose Wednesday then the pressure ramps up to the point where playing away will feel like a relief to them especially with that Ramsdale flap today

6 points with 17 to go is not that big of a lead. Hell even with 10 to go it's not that big of a lead. City have been average though so it may just be enough.
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #301 on: Today at 05:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:00:14 pm
Arsenal will win it with the lowest points total since at least Leicester.

Unless City get their heads back with a siege mentality anyway.
I think if Arsenal win it with the lowest points total since Leicester, then that probably means the *league* is stronger. However, the competition up top may not be. ;)
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,169
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #302 on: Today at 05:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:09:45 pm
Not convinced of this. We'll see over the next couple of games(Villa at home & Arsenal away) how City react. Arsenal still has to go to the Emptyhad as well.

Next week will be pivotal but City's head or heart hasn't been in it. Its whether this week galvanises them or just adds to their malaise.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #303 on: Today at 05:12:55 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:09:22 pm
If City win their next two, it will be an absolute procession to the title. Arsenal finish 3rd at best if that happens I reckon.

I keep thinking that but then how the fuck did City lose to that Spurs side.Its just depressing that the top five are so fucking ordinaryLast season if we drew a game in Feb it would have felt like a disastrous title losing defeat
Logged

Online demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #304 on: Today at 05:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:09:45 pm
Not convinced of this. We'll see over the next couple of games(Villa at home & Arsenal away) how City react. Arsenal still has to go to the Emptyhad as well.

Guardiola has never reacted well to pressure, he invariably finds a way to complicate things, he's also not the sort of manager that does well at creating a siege mentality. This season is a write-off for them much like 2019-20, the insipid loss to Spurs last week even after Arsenal had dropped points against Everton shows that the fight has gone out of City.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #305 on: Today at 05:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:11:58 pm
Next week will be pivotal but City's head or heart hasn't been in it. Its whether this week galvanises them or just adds to their malaise.

And that's why I said I'm not writing them off just yet. If it does galvanise them and they win their next two games, the pressure really will be on Arsenal then.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #306 on: Today at 05:15:20 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 05:13:47 pm
Guardiola has never reacted well to pressure, he invariably finds a way to complicate things, he's also not the sort of manager that does well at creating a siege mentality. This season is a write-off for them much like 2019-20, the insipid loss to Spurs last week even after Arsenal had dropped points against Everton shows that the fight has gone out of City.

I get what youre saying but to be fair they did come back well last season after one of the all time great bottle jobs against Madrid
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #307 on: Today at 05:18:02 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 05:13:47 pm
Guardiola has never reacted well to pressure, he invariably finds a way to complicate things, he's also not the sort of manager that does well at creating a siege mentality. This season is a write-off for them much like 2019-20, the insipid loss to Spurs last week even after Arsenal had dropped points against Everton shows that the fight has gone out of City.

Well, we'll soon see. This is going to go one way or the other for them. It'll either galvanise them or they'll drift away like a silent fart.  I'm not writing them off just yet.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,169
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #308 on: Today at 05:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:18:02 pm
Well, we'll soon see. This is going to go one way or the other for them. It'll either galvanise them or they'll drift away like a silent fart.  I'm not writing them off just yet.

Even then though its the CL that they want. Give the state of us, Chelsea and Real at the moment it's wide open for them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #309 on: Today at 05:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:21:29 pm
Even then though its the CL that they want. Give the state of us, Chelsea and Real at the moment it's wide open for them.

Of course, but that doesn't mean they'll not be determined to fight for the title after everything that's happened this week. Anyway, as I said, we'll see.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,716
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #310 on: Today at 05:28:19 pm »
Come on Bournemouth
...twat these kunts
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,214
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
« Reply #311 on: Today at 05:29:15 pm »
Tomorrow is the big oneIf City fail to beat Villa then I reckon Arsenal will win it
Be kinda typical of how things are going that Villa will this time go to City tomorrow and get a result  
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 