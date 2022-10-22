Not convinced of this. We'll see over the next couple of games(Villa at home & Arsenal away) how City react. Arsenal still has to go to the Emptyhad as well.



Guardiola has never reacted well to pressure, he invariably finds a way to complicate things, he's also not the sort of manager that does well at creating a siege mentality. This season is a write-off for them much like 2019-20, the insipid loss to Spurs last week even after Arsenal had dropped points against Everton shows that the fight has gone out of City.