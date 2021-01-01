In fairness the young fella looks the aggressor there.



Yeah he was, looks like he was already starting on others until the big idiot came along.Sorry but I find it hard watching that video not to put me off football a bit. The whole thing was like a circus of the worst shite of football fans.I mean the absolute state of those fans skipping around after the guy hits the deck "Irons, Irons, Irons" while he lays unconscious, his own fault or not. Thick inbred fucking weirdo's. Then others cheering and running about. That other gimp too laughing and screaming into his phone 'Oh my gooooooooodddd!!!" while recording it all.Absolute depths of humanity.