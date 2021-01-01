« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #160 on: Today at 03:25:54 pm
Leicester 2 - 1 Spurs
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #161 on: Today at 03:26:22 pm
FFS a tap in for Toney. He'd have put his house on himself.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #162 on: Today at 03:27:41 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:26:22 pm
FFS a tap in for Toney. He'd have put his house on himself.

I don't think he's allowed to anymore.  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #163 on: Today at 03:28:06 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:18:57 pm
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes I guess.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #164 on: Today at 03:28:12 pm
Fekking Southampton leading Wolves.  ::)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #165 on: Today at 03:28:21 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:27:41 pm
I don't think he's allowed to anymore.  ;D

Explaining the joke is always funny ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #166 on: Today at 03:31:04 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:22:57 pm
Got fucking crumpled by Rivers Cuomo  ;D

:lmao Say it aint so.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #167 on: Today at 03:31:11 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:28:21 pm
Explaining the joke is always funny ;)

 :P
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #168 on: Today at 03:33:37 pm
Palace 0-1  BHA.  Disallowed for offside. VAR.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #169 on: Today at 03:35:02 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:17:39 pm
Better POV of the incident

https://twitter.com/LFC_Talha/status/1624401563954339840

In fairness the young fella looks the aggressor there.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #170 on: Today at 03:36:26 pm
Arsenal are starting to wobble. They need to win today.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #171 on: Today at 03:37:49 pm
.
Leicester 0 - [1] Tottenham; Bentancur 14' - https://streamin.me/v/4cc72609

Leicester [1] - 1 Tottenham; Mendy 23' - https://dubz.co/c/g7nf30

Leicester [2] - 1 Tottenham; Maddison 25' - https://dubz.co/c/w29ck2


Fulham [1] - 0 Nottingham Forest; Willian 17 - https://dubz.co/c/544y9f


Southampton [1] - 0 Wolves; C. Alcaraz 25 - https://dubz.co/c/gh3haa

Mario Lemina (Wolves) second yellow card against Southampton 27' - https://v.redd.it/pngqc8slxkha1


Crystal Palace 0 - [1] Brighton; Estupinan 33' - https://streamin.me/v/3e0752ab

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #172 on: Today at 03:38:49 pm
Any links for the arsenal game?

Streams have been abysmal lately.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #173 on: Today at 03:41:18 pm
Dont recognise half the names of the goalscorers these days.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #174 on: Today at 03:43:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:41:18 pm
Dont recognise half the names of the goalscorers these days.
I don't recognise most modern players these days.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #175 on: Today at 03:44:20 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:38:49 pm
Any links for the arsenal game?

Streams have been abysmal lately.

working well - https://freestreams-live1.tv/espn-p3/ & https://weakstream.org/soccer-streams/premier-league/arsenal-vs-brentford/104973/

more here - https://freestreams-live1.tv/football-streamz5/ (and scroll down to the Arsenal game - or others)

Some more on the 1st page of the thread too mate.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #176 on: Today at 03:47:53 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:22:57 pm
Got fucking crumpled by Rivers Cuomo  ;D

;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #177 on: Today at 03:50:08 pm
3-1 Leicester
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #178 on: Today at 03:51:56 pm
Brentford frustrating the Arse.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #179 on: Today at 03:51:58 pm

Leicester [3] - 1 Tottenham; Kelechi Iheanacho 45+4' - https://dubz.co/c/xst727 & https://streamin.me/v/942d29c0
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #180 on: Today at 03:52:02 pm
Spurs are such a weird side.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #181 on: Today at 03:53:00 pm
Leicester's new signings seem to have re-energised the team.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #182 on: Today at 03:54:18 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:45:55 pm
So should a penalty be given every time the ball hits a player's hand in the area?
No. The exceptions are if the ball hits a player's arm directly from the player's own head or body and if a player is falling and their arm is between themselves and the ground for support.

This rule doesn't apply at all because he did it like a goalkeeper.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #183 on: Today at 03:54:42 pm
It'd be funny if Arsenal fuck up and allow City to win the title just so they can be stripped of it and awarded to Arsenal anyway  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #184 on: Today at 03:55:39 pm
I've got the Soton v Wolves game on an over the channel in USA called TeleXitos it's in SD and they also had the WHU v Chelsea game on earlier.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #185 on: Today at 03:57:02 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:54:42 pm
It'd be funny if Arsenal fuck up and allow City to win the title just so they can be stripped of it and awarded to Arsenal anyway  ;D
Might get some of the London press on board.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #186 on: Today at 03:57:23 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:35:02 pm
In fairness the young fella looks the aggressor there.

Yeah he was, looks like he was already starting on others until the big idiot came along.

Sorry but I find it hard watching that video not to put me off football a bit. The whole thing was like a circus of the worst shite of football fans.

I mean the absolute state of those fans skipping around after the guy hits the deck "Irons, Irons, Irons" while he lays unconscious, his own fault or not. Thick inbred fucking weirdo's. Then others cheering and running about. That other gimp too laughing and screaming into his phone 'Oh my gooooooooodddd!!!" while recording it all.

Absolute depths of humanity.

 

Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #187 on: Today at 03:58:50 pm
I know it'll probably spark a conversation about if he'd fit or not in a Liverpool side but I'd really like us to sign Maddison. Used to think he was a bit Grealish but he's quality on his day. His goal record is actually quite good too, there aren't many attacking midfielders who can post numbers like him. Like most attacking mids he can have his share of off-days but when he's on it he's a really good watch.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #188 on: Today at 03:58:56 pm
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 03:52:02 pm
Spurs are such a weird side.

By weird, do you mean shite?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 11th - 15th February
Reply #189 on: Today at 03:59:06 pm
Spurs have gone full Spurs
