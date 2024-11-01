« previous next »
Need to figure out how grown adults make friends, now, as well. MrFridge did pretty well going along to boardgame nights when he moved to a new town, ended up getting to know people there who ended up being proper come-round-and-we'll-get-pizza-in pals, so we might try Sugar and Dice or something like that.

I used to live a bus-ride away from my best friends of 20 years - and being neurodiverse makes it hard for me sometimes to interact around people I don't know, or maintain friendships - all the good friends I have are people where we can just pick up where we left off because we get each other - and I'm a bit worried we'll end up in a folie-a-deux situation ending in murder by baking tray without getting out and meeting people, lol. I have quite solitary hobbies so I'm having a think about whether there's more social stuff I can do around those. We did go to Ye Hole in Ye Wall and ended up spending the afternoon chatting to a group of retired guys who were just hanging out drinking and setting the world to rights, so that's something!

To be honest, it's hard making friends as an (older) adult. Hobbies where you can join a club or go somewhere regularly are probably best. (Other than through work). You could also try volunteering for a charity or something like that. Or hang round your local and get to know the neighbours! (I've lived in my current house for over 10 years, with a pub at the end of the street, and I've never been in :-\ )

The good thing is that scousers are generally friendly and you can just talk to anyone.
We went to The Ferry last November, after walking down the seafront discussing things and ultimately deciding that yeah, we could actually move here, and also yeah, we really wanted to. It was absolutely pouring with rain and we were grateful to see it lit up down the path when we thought we were about to freeze to death - it must have been a good pint for us to not change our minds.

In June we went back for Sunday lunch, having the day before seen a house, put an offer on the house, and then had it accepted - seemed a good time to go for another walk down the seafront just to try and relax a bit about things getting a bit too real. Would be nice to have another, more relaxed Sunday lunch there!

Anyway, I'd recommend Merseyside Movers to anyone looking to uproot their entire lives and needing someone else to bring it here.
To be honest, it's hard making friends as an (older) adult. Hobbies where you can join a club or go somewhere regularly are probably best. (Other than through work). You could also try volunteering for a charity or something like that. Or hang round your local and get to know the neighbours! (I've lived in my current house for over 10 years, with a pub at the end of the street, and I've never been in :-\ )

The good thing is that scousers are generally friendly and you can just talk to anyone.

Yeah, I've definitely found that generally - part of me thinks that would be one advantage of having kids, you'd at least get to know the local parents! Volunteering is a good shout, we aren't far from The Florrie but a lot of what they do seems to happen when I'm working. Something to have a look into!
Yeah, I've definitely found that generally - part of me thinks that would be one advantage of having kids, you'd at least get to know the local parents! Volunteering is a good shout, we aren't far from The Florrie but a lot of what they do seems to happen when I'm working. Something to have a look into!

If you have kids you can make friends with other parents but Ive tried very hard to avoid that over the years! Cant be arsed with the small talk! It is tricky to make friends unless you sign up for teams or groups I think.

Unless youre retired. My parents uprooted to the other end of the country a few years ago and seem to have a better social life than I do. :D
Was one of the reasons I never wanted kids like Nick said. Id obviously have loved my kids but their judgement leaves a lot to be desired so be fucked if Im putting up with their lil twat mates and their dickhead fucking parents going on aboot how superior their fucking child is! HAVE YOU SEEN HIS FUCKING FINGER PAINTINGS? LOOKS LIKE A 5 YEAR OLD JEREMY BEADLES DRAWN IT! And tell the greedy lil fucker he owes me a box of Coco Pops. Theyre my fucking coco pops and everytime the little bastard comes round he eats the fucking lot. And he drinks all the milk the fat bastard. In fact get out my fucking house and take that fat fucking wife of yours. And you can fuck an all Susan. In fact I  want a divorce Im fucking sick of all this shit
Yeah, I've definitely found that generally - part of me thinks that would be one advantage of having kids, you'd at least get to know the local parents! Volunteering is a good shout, we aren't far from The Florrie but a lot of what they do seems to happen when I'm working. Something to have a look into!

There are some other places like the Florrie nearby, there's the Belve on Miles St, and Oasis have a place on Park Hill Rd. But yeah, most of those run courses and events during the day. If you're into horses, then there's Park Palace Ponies on Mill St! The local library might have things on, and in the old police station on Lark Lane there are often arts classes (have you been to Lark Lane yet?)

You could also try the community app, Nextdoor, it's relatively active, even though now it seems mostly people looking for tradespeople recommendations.
Watching the footy in boozers is not a bad idea and there's always non-league matches on where you might be able to meet some mates  :D
Watching the footy in boozers is not a bad idea and there's always non-league matches on where you might be able to meet some mates  :D

I was going to suggest similar, come up around Anfield when we have a home game even if you don't have tickets, good atmosphere and there's always loads watching the games around the ground who'll be happy to chat before, during and after the game!
went Birkenhead today to drop my guitar off for a repair
Since movin to Sefton Park ends I haven't really had Birkenhead on my mind haha

I remember the old Lee Mavers quote "America is like Birkenhead"

...I felt it

Empty city centre. Wide open streets, few people about. Nice old buildings. Not very gentrified.

Could see Liverpool's tall buildings loomin too. Must be weird living there

Enjoyed it. The space.

Train back to town, absolutely mobbed :D Day and night, Birkenhead then Liverpool One, I feel bad for em, but they seem to have their own stuff going on

Saw the Future Yard, didn't go in, but seems a good venue at a low level - something I reckon Liverpool is worse at than in the past

Could reaaally feel me scouse genes throbbin though as I planned the trip there with the magnitude of an 1800s explorer looking for the new world :D
Been inside Future Yard but never for a gig actually. Nice space so will have to see something there soon if possible ... bit small but think they intend to expand it. Not loads of venues like that in Liverpool now.

Great view of the city too as you said
Been inside Future Yard but never for a gig actually. Nice space so will have to see something there soon if possible ... bit small but think they intend to expand it. Not loads of venues like that in Liverpool now.

Great view of the city too as you said

Went to a gig there a few weeks back, it's a brilliant space, loved the whole atmosphere of the place.
Future Yard kinds reminds me of a modern day The Picket. A decent solid little music venue with a good bar and food.
Need to figure out how grown adults make friends, now, as well. MrFridge did pretty well going along to boardgame nights when he moved to a new town, ended up getting to know people there who ended up being proper come-round-and-we'll-get-pizza-in pals, so we might try Sugar and Dice or something like that.

I used to live a bus-ride away from my best friends of 20 years - and being neurodiverse makes it hard for me sometimes to interact around people I don't know, or maintain friendships - all the good friends I have are people where we can just pick up where we left off because we get each other - and I'm a bit worried we'll end up in a folie-a-deux situation ending in murder by baking tray without getting out and meeting people, lol. I have quite solitary hobbies so I'm having a think about whether there's more social stuff I can do around those. We did go to Ye Hole in Ye Wall and ended up spending the afternoon chatting to a group of retired guys who were just hanging out drinking and setting the world to rights, so that's something!

This may be fairly niche but if it's something you're interested in for a new hobby, then I'm involved with the Liverpool Quiz League. Matches are on Monday nights in venues all over the city, and obviously you'd meet new people doing it. If you fancy it I'm sure we'd be able to find you a team, give me a shout if you do.
Went to a gig there a few weeks back, it's a brilliant space, loved the whole atmosphere of the place.

Was it Doves?

I went there for the Doves gig, day after the Madrid game. Really nice venue, decent food and loved the beer selection. Even the bar inside the room with the stage was decent.
Coming up to look at places next month, and trying not to think about how it will cost us about £300 in hotel and train to essentially go shopping for something. I guess eventually we'll be saving £700 a year in council tax due to our council thinking a tiny flat that wasn't even built when they did all the banding is band C, so there's that. And if it's a nice day we might head out to Southport as I haven't been there since I was a kid. I remember it had a Safeway which felt very exotic.

There was a Safeway in Belle Vale when I lived there in the 1970s.

They had young lads in the Safeway uniform packing your shopping for you!

Very American and exotic.

Have you tried the Merseyrail day saver! £6.20 and you can spend the whole day going to Ormskirk, Southport and even Hunts Cross ( old joke - why was Hunts Cross ? Because St John didnt pass the ball to him).

If you have a bike you can get the train to Hooton and cycle up the Wirral Way to West Kirby and jump the train back to Liverpool.

There was a Safeway in Belle Vale when I lived there in the 1970s.

They had young lads in the Safeway uniform packing your shopping for you!

Very American and exotic.

Have you tried the Merseyrail day saver! £6.20 and you can spend the whole day going to Ormskirk, Southport and even Hunts Cross ( old joke - why was Hunts Cross ? Because St John didnt pass the ball to him).

If you have a bike you can get the train to Hooton and cycle up the Wirral Way to West Kirby and jump the train back to Liverpool.



It was a Safeway in Southport when I lived there, I used to get sent from the hotel opposite at 8am to get the ale in for our morning kitchen piss up. Its now a Morrisons.
Was it Doves?

I went there for the Doves gig, day after the Madrid game. Really nice venue, decent food and loved the beer selection. Even the bar inside the room with the stage was decent.

No it was Euros Childs.
There was a Safeway in Belle Vale when I lived there in the 1970s.

They had young lads in the Safeway uniform packing your shopping for you!

Very American and exotic.

Have you tried the Merseyrail day saver! £6.20 and you can spend the whole day going to Ormskirk, Southport and even Hunts Cross ( old joke - why was Hunts Cross ? Because St John didnt pass the ball to him).

If you have a bike you can get the train to Hooton and cycle up the Wirral Way to West Kirby and jump the train back to Liverpool.

Never ever buy the Merseyrail Daysaver, it's a complete rip off, the saveaway is a much much better value ticket, being only 10p more than the Merseyrail Daysave, both tickets have the same morning peak restrictions, ie not valid between 6.30am & 9.30am.
No it was Euros Childs.

I was there, really good gig that one.
Never ever buy the Merseyrail Daysaver, it's a complete rip off, the saveaway is a much much better value ticket, being only 10p more than the Merseyrail Daysave, both tickets have the same morning peak restrictions, ie not valid between 6.30am & 9.30am.

So for the extra 10p you also gave access to buses and ferries. I never knew that but as an old arse Ive got a bus pass so never had to consider it.

Ill have another look because it would be really handy for other family members who want to get the train and then the ferry as a day out.

Thanks for the tip. ;D
Never ever buy the Merseyrail Daysaver, it's a complete rip off, the saveaway is a much much better value ticket, being only 10p more than the Merseyrail Daysave, both tickets have the same morning peak restrictions, ie not valid between 6.30am & 9.30am.

I take it the saveaway no longer has the silver panels you scratch off? Could get a few days at least, from strategic positioning of fingers or peeling the silver off another card and sticking it over a scratched square ;D
I take it the saveaway no longer has the silver panels you scratch off? Could get a few days at least, from strategic positioning of fingers or peeling the silver off another card and sticking it over a scratched square ;D

No, that's long gone, Merseytravel have a MetroCard which is a smart card were you can store tickets on

https://www.merseytravel.gov.uk/tickets-and-pricing/your-smartcard/

https://www.merseytravel.gov.uk/tickets-and-pricing/ticket-types/saveaway-ticket/
