went Birkenhead today to drop my guitar off for a repair
Since movin to Sefton Park ends I haven't really had Birkenhead on my mind haha
I remember the old Lee Mavers quote "America is like Birkenhead"
...I felt it
Empty city centre. Wide open streets, few people about. Nice old buildings. Not very gentrified.
Could see Liverpool's tall buildings loomin too. Must be weird living there
Enjoyed it. The space.
Train back to town, absolutely mobbed
Day and night, Birkenhead then Liverpool One, I feel bad for em, but they seem to have their own stuff going on
Saw the Future Yard, didn't go in, but seems a good venue at a low level - something I reckon Liverpool is worse at than in the past
Could reaaally feel me scouse genes throbbin though as I planned the trip there with the magnitude of an 1800s explorer looking for the new world