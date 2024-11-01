We went to The Ferry last November, after walking down the seafront discussing things and ultimately deciding that yeah, we could actually move here, and also yeah, we really wanted to. It was absolutely pouring with rain and we were grateful to see it lit up down the path when we thought we were about to freeze to death - it must have been a good pint for us to not change our minds.



In June we went back for Sunday lunch, having the day before seen a house, put an offer on the house, and then had it accepted - seemed a good time to go for another walk down the seafront just to try and relax a bit about things getting a bit too real. Would be nice to have another, more relaxed Sunday lunch there!



Anyway, I'd recommend Merseyside Movers to anyone looking to uproot their entire lives and needing someone else to bring it here.