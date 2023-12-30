« previous next »
Moving to Liverpool

Corbykop

Re: Moving to Liverpool
December 30, 2023, 07:59:57 am
Well, as others have said this is a great topic and very helpful for anyone with similar plans of moving to the city and I remember there was an article in the Echo not so long ago on this very subject but the info supplied was nowhere near as good as these posts have been.

It's great to see everyone chipping in with great advice and personal experiences a real community spirit!

The feedback from the guys who have moved to Liverpool has been brilliant and I'm also looking myself to live in the city for only part of the year as we're retired and so can be flexible but I'll certainly use these pages for reference as I'm sure many people will in the future.

Thanks for all your input
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 18, 2024, 01:37:16 pm
Your first and only post?

You work for them don't you
So Howard Philips

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 18, 2024, 01:47:27 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on January 18, 2024, 01:37:16 pm
Your first and only post?

You work for them don't you

Well spotted.

The RAWK surveillance squad on the job.
JP!

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 28, 2024, 12:38:03 am
I'm into my 6th year in Manchester (see my Klopp post for more on that) - Liverpool prob one of the only places I'd leave for.  Seems pretty expensive now to buy or rent there now though, almost on a par with round here. Fact or fiction?
reddebs

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 28, 2024, 08:44:32 am
Quote from: JP! on January 28, 2024, 12:38:03 am
I'm into my 6th year in Manchester (see my Klopp post for more on that) - Liverpool prob one of the only places I'd leave for.  Seems pretty expensive now to buy or rent there now though, almost on a par with round here. Fact or fiction?

There was a financial piece I read somewhere a couple of weeks ago that went through the costs of living around the UK. 

It focused on the percentage of salary left after paying rent or a mortgage and the average salary for each place and I think Liverpool came out quite favourably.
redbyrdz

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 29, 2024, 12:07:56 pm
Quote from: JP! on January 28, 2024, 12:38:03 am
I'm into my 6th year in Manchester (see my Klopp post for more on that) - Liverpool prob one of the only places I'd leave for.  Seems pretty expensive now to buy or rent there now though, almost on a par with round here. Fact or fiction?

Unless it's really changed in the last two years, house prices in Liverpool were a lot cheaper than Manchester. I could depend on the areas.you are comparing?

Maybe rents are more similar though.
CraigDS

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 29, 2024, 12:26:26 pm
Yeah as with most places it will depend on the areas you're comparing. Certain areas of Manc have risen quite rapidly, but then so have some of Liverpool.
rob1966

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 29, 2024, 03:25:07 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on January 29, 2024, 12:26:26 pm
Yeah as with most places it will depend on the areas you're comparing. Certain areas of Manc have risen quite rapidly, but then so have some of Liverpool.

Its absolutely mental by ours, stupid prices. My Dad bought a 2 up and 2 down in Old Swan a couple of years ago, paid about £80k for it, same by ours is £250k
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
March 26, 2024, 12:09:57 pm
Where's good for a suit?
kavah

Re: Moving to Liverpool
March 26, 2024, 03:20:34 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on March 26, 2024, 12:09:57 pm
Where's good for a suit?


Is slaters still going?
They were good for alterations etc. and loads of choice too
gazzam1963

Re: Moving to Liverpool
March 26, 2024, 05:27:45 pm
Quote from: kavah on March 26, 2024, 03:20:34 pm

Is slaters still going?
They were good for alterations etc. and loads of choice too

Yeah my lad got one last week , free alterations and the best customer service youll see today
kavah

Re: Moving to Liverpool
March 26, 2024, 06:20:35 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 26, 2024, 05:27:45 pm
Yeah my lad got one last week , free alterations and the best customer service youll see today

Good to know, I have to get one on Saturday.
John C

Re: Moving to Liverpool
March 27, 2024, 06:52:09 am
Quote from: ToneLa on March 26, 2024, 12:09:57 pm
Where's good for a suit?
For the funeral you might find a decent on in Next in Speke mate. Buy one you can re-use, it doesn't have to be black and I never wear a black tie at a funeral.
kavah

Re: Moving to Liverpool
March 31, 2024, 12:08:15 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on March 26, 2024, 12:09:57 pm
Where's good for a suit?

I ended up getting one from John Lewis in the end, £150, it's nice, I'm made up with it, Dark Grey.
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
April 1, 2024, 03:48:45 pm
I went with Slaters - 87 quid for the suit, but also needed shirt, tie etc.

Grey also. Lighter grey. Think black is a bit cliche and over the top. I'll be speaking at my dad's funeral (I did me mum's eulogy as well as my brother in law's) so I do want to look good

Thanks for the help all
No funeral date yet but should hear soon
kavah

Re: Moving to Liverpool
April 3, 2024, 04:12:56 am
^ mine was for my dads funeral too mate. Good luck with the Eulogy Tone
fridgepants

Re: Moving to Liverpool
April 3, 2024, 03:11:17 pm
We are planning to move up at some point this year, for a whole variety of reasons that have now become possible due to remote working being a thing that prevents us both having to change our jobs and our home in one go, but I'm slightly worried we might be seen as another couple that have rocked up thanks to remote working and being priced out of London. (MrF says it's fine - he's Scottish and I'm the kid of Scousers and the sibling of wools, but still thinking about getting 'my mum grew up on Deysbrook Lane you know'  tattooed on my arm just in case). We're probably going to be competing with BTL landlords given our budget so who knows.

The difficult thing is we're hoping to buy rather than rent first because I absolutely cannot cope with the stress of moving and then moving again, and apparently it's quite stressful? and often extremely precarious despite being the most expensive thing you'll ever buy? and it might still be the case that you'll end up with a house made of mashed potato and rat poo and not actually find this out until later? Reassuring myself with the thought that it means no landlord will ever be able to make us move again and that even the most doer-upperest of doer-uppers cannot have a crappier kitchen than anywhere we could afford to rent where we are, or indeed the one we currently have.

I also have no idea how adults actually go about making new friends.
fridgepants

Re: Moving to Liverpool
April 3, 2024, 03:21:58 pm
re: Manchester, rents seem really high there these days, although that might be skewed by the sheer number of city centre flats aimed at people with a lot more money than I had when I last lived there. I keep seeing threads on the Manchester subreddit asking if they can afford to live there on X salary, where X is somewhere between 'above national average' and 'surely that's enough to live like a king?' and being told they'll need thirteen housemates or to look at places in Oldham. I last lived there in 2005 and my boyfriend at the time rented a studio in Chorlton - no washing machine or freezer, black mould growing in the actual bathtub - for £375 a month, god knows what it would cost now.
redbyrdz

Re: Moving to Liverpool
April 3, 2024, 04:57:20 pm
Manchester is more expensive than Liverpool in general. And especially Manchester city centre has a LOT of new build apartments.  They likely market them to the more affluent people.

With regards to buying - check out the thread in the boozer about buying a house. It doesn't have to be scary, but it can take quite a while. I think buying is actually cheaperthan renting in the north, as long as you can manage a deposit and are financially stable enough to be granted a mortgage. While rents are a bit cheaper in North than in the South, house prices are a lot cheaper.
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 07:11:53 pm
Quote from: kavah on April  3, 2024, 04:12:56 am
^ mine was for my dads funeral too mate. Good luck with the Eulogy Tone

ta, and commiserations to you too x
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 07:16:29 pm
Quote from: fridgepants on April  3, 2024, 03:11:17 pm

The difficult thing is we're hoping to buy rather than rent first because I absolutely cannot cope with the stress of moving and then moving again, and apparently it's quite stressful? and often extremely precarious despite being the most expensive thing you'll ever buy? and it might still be the case that you'll end up with a house made of mashed potato and rat poo and not actually find this out until later?

Different take on this, I'm renting this place I'm in now, and thought it was basically my dream flat

A year on, the flat itself is so great but the building is owned by shortcut-taking chancers. Was in the news locally, flooding and electric cut off by the fire brigade - and one fella who did buy, said to me he was being chased for the service charge while all that was going on (£3400!)

So I am not buying here, this building. It took time to really find the truth.

I don't like moving but two years is a long time.

I think whether you rent or buy, you have to
1) know the area
2) the history of the building - for real
and 3) get a bit of luck.

I cannot imagine how heartbroken I'd be if I'd bought a place here only to find out there's issues well beyond my control that ruin the experience.

Renting first to find out is a viable option.

Buying is jumping in with both feet - yes, there's security there, but my example here, phew, am I ever glad I didn't buy.

Though I regret nothing. This is the best place I ever lived. I'm home.

The place I do actually buy, now I know for sure what feeling I should get from it. This, but better.
rob1966

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 08:12:51 am
Quote from: fridgepants on April  3, 2024, 03:21:58 pm
re: Manchester, rents seem really high there these days, although that might be skewed by the sheer number of city centre flats aimed at people with a lot more money than I had when I last lived there. I keep seeing threads on the Manchester subreddit asking if they can afford to live there on X salary, where X is somewhere between 'above national average' and 'surely that's enough to live like a king?' and being told they'll need thirteen housemates or to look at places in Oldham. I last lived there in 2005 and my boyfriend at the time rented a studio in Chorlton - no washing machine or freezer, black mould growing in the actual bathtub - for £375 a month, god knows what it would cost now.

Its the bloody southerners ;)

Manchester rents and houseprices are mental, I admittedly live in a nice area, but our house, 2 bed 1930's semi would sell for £300k + now, 3 beds start at £400k, its £1400 a month to rent one. A one bed flat is £800. Covid, WFH, drove prices mad by ours, I also think media city hasn't helped as people have relocated from London and had cash to throw about and we've also had a big influx of people from Hong Kong with money to burn paying over the asking price, when the asking price is nuts anyway, Irlam and Eccles are two places by bank tried me to get into BTL but I refuse to get involved in that.

Just looked at the prices for the penthouses in town, £2.5 mill to live in that fucking horrible Beetham Tower in that grim, grimy horrible city centre :lmao
CraigDS

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 01:13:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:12:51 am
Just looked at the prices for the penthouses in town, £2.5 mill to live in that fucking horrible Beetham Tower in that grim, grimy horrible city centre :lmao

Oi, I rent one of those penthouses (not in Beetham like, in Elizabeth Tower) :D
rob1966

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 01:16:44 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:13:44 pm
Oi, I rent one of those penthouses (not in Beetham like, in Elizabeth Tower) :D

Rich bastard

;)

Manc city centre is still horrible.
Crosby Nick

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 01:20:19 pm
Never liked Manc city centre from my time working there. Didnt mind Deansgate and Castlefield area but the walk from Piccadillythrough the gardens and into the shopping bit was always a bit bleak.
CraigDS

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 01:21:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:16:44 pm
Rich bastard

;)

Manc city centre is still horrible.

TBF we've just let it go as was a second place for us and wasn't worth keeping that and the house when we go to Spain.

It's owned by Bajcetic, so he's obv earning a nice wage at the club :D
rob1966

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 03:25:11 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:21:10 pm
TBF we've just let it go as was a second place for us and wasn't worth keeping that and the house when we go to Spain.

It's owned by Bajcetic, so he's obv earning a nice wage at the club :D

Mental the money footballers get paid.

Do we have to give him shit now for buying a place from Abu Dhabi ? ;)
fridgepants

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 07:33:46 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:16:29 pm
Different take on this, I'm renting this place I'm in now, and thought it was basically my dream flat

A year on, the flat itself is so great but the building is owned by shortcut-taking chancers. Was in the news locally, flooding and electric cut off by the fire brigade - and one fella who did buy, said to me he was being chased for the service charge while all that was going on (£3400!)

So I am not buying here, this building. It took time to really find the truth.

I don't like moving but two years is a long time.

I think whether you rent or buy, you have to
1) know the area
2) the history of the building - for real
and 3) get a bit of luck.

I cannot imagine how heartbroken I'd be if I'd bought a place here only to find out there's issues well beyond my control that ruin the experience.

Renting first to find out is a viable option.

Buying is jumping in with both feet - yes, there's security there, but my example here, phew, am I ever glad I didn't buy.

Though I regret nothing. This is the best place I ever lived. I'm home.

The place I do actually buy, now I know for sure what feeling I should get from it. This, but better.

We've been in our current place for 10 years, I'm not very good at change! And renting has got so much more of a pain in the arse since we last did it - bidding wars and being expected to offer X months' rent upfront seems common, and I can't be arsed with any of it. I want to find somewhere to live and hopefully never have to go through the process again. It might sound daft but the insecurity of renting has really affected my mental health over the past few years, maybe it's just a lot worse down here and doing it as a temporary thing instead of it being your home for hopefully the forseeable isn't the same, but I want to free up that energy and space in my brain for other things. Probably worrying about the boiler exploding.

Your example's made me also remember why we thought we would be looking at getting a flat initially and then realised that leaseholds will come with some of that anxiety, most likely. Flat round the corner from me, in a small block/converted house, has a service charge of £339 a month. Go away. Don't like it.  Also don't like how when I looked on Rightmove at flats in Liverpool to get an idea, most of what came up were 'investment properties' and not, you know, homes for actual people.

As I said, it's been ages since I lived in Manchester, but I never really thought of the city centre as being a place where people lived bar the big glass tower on Deansgate that various Man Utd players were always rumoured to live in. When I last lived there they were converting any warehouse left standing into 'luxury apartments'. Stayed in one for a while temporarily with a friend and it was alright, but involved walking back home next to the canal which I would not want to do on a December evening.
