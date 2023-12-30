Different take on this, I'm renting this place I'm in now, and thought it was basically my dream flat



A year on, the flat itself is so great but the building is owned by shortcut-taking chancers. Was in the news locally, flooding and electric cut off by the fire brigade - and one fella who did buy, said to me he was being chased for the service charge while all that was going on (£3400!)



So I am not buying here, this building. It took time to really find the truth.



I don't like moving but two years is a long time.



I think whether you rent or buy, you have to

1) know the area

2) the history of the building - for real

and 3) get a bit of luck.



I cannot imagine how heartbroken I'd be if I'd bought a place here only to find out there's issues well beyond my control that ruin the experience.



Renting first to find out is a viable option.



Buying is jumping in with both feet - yes, there's security there, but my example here, phew, am I ever glad I didn't buy.



Though I regret nothing. This is the best place I ever lived. I'm home.



The place I do actually buy, now I know for sure what feeling I should get from it. This, but better.



We've been in our current place for 10 years, I'm not very good at change! And renting has got so much more of a pain in the arse since we last did it - bidding wars and being expected to offer X months' rent upfront seems common, and I can't be arsed with any of it. I want to find somewhere to live and hopefully never have to go through the process again. It might sound daft but the insecurity of renting has really affected my mental health over the past few years, maybe it's just a lot worse down here and doing it as a temporary thing instead of it being your home for hopefully the forseeable isn't the same, but I want to free up that energy and space in my brain for other things. Probably worrying about the boiler exploding.Your example's made me also remember why we thought we would be looking at getting a flat initially and then realised that leaseholds will come with some of that anxiety, most likely. Flat round the corner from me, in a small block/converted house, has a service charge of £339 a month. Go away. Don't like it. Also don't like how when I looked on Rightmove at flats in Liverpool to get an idea, most of what came up were 'investment properties' and not, you know, homes for actual people.As I said, it's been ages since I lived in Manchester, but I never really thought of the city centre as being a place where people lived bar the big glass tower on Deansgate that various Man Utd players were always rumoured to live in. When I last lived there they were converting any warehouse left standing into 'luxury apartments'. Stayed in one for a while temporarily with a friend and it was alright, but involved walking back home next to the canal which I would not want to do on a December evening.