The difficult thing is we're hoping to buy rather than rent first because I absolutely cannot cope with the stress of moving and then moving again, and apparently it's quite stressful? and often extremely precarious despite being the most expensive thing you'll ever buy? and it might still be the case that you'll end up with a house made of mashed potato and rat poo and not actually find this out until later?
Different take on this, I'm renting this place I'm in now, and thought it was basically my dream flat
A year on, the flat itself is so great but the building is owned by shortcut-taking chancers. Was in the news locally, flooding and electric cut off by the fire brigade - and one fella who did buy, said to me he was being chased for the service charge while all that was going on (£3400!)
So I am not buying here, this building. It took time to really find the truth.
I don't like moving but two years is a long time.
I think whether you rent or buy, you have to
1) know the area
2) the history of the building - for real
and 3) get a bit of luck.
I cannot imagine how heartbroken I'd be if I'd bought a place here only to find out there's issues well beyond my control that ruin the experience.
Renting first to find out is a viable option.
Buying is jumping in with both feet - yes, there's security there, but my example here, phew, am I ever glad I didn't buy.
Though I regret nothing. This is the best place I ever lived. I'm home.