We are planning to move up at some point this year, for a whole variety of reasons that have now become possible due to remote working being a thing that prevents us both having to change our jobs and our home in one go, but I'm slightly worried we might be seen as another couple that have rocked up thanks to remote working and being priced out of London. (MrF says it's fine - he's Scottish and I'm the kid of Scousers and the sibling of wools, but still thinking about getting 'my mum grew up on Deysbrook Lane you know' tattooed on my arm just in case). We're probably going to be competing with BTL landlords given our budget so who knows.



The difficult thing is we're hoping to buy rather than rent first because I absolutely cannot cope with the stress of moving and then moving again, and apparently it's quite stressful? and often extremely precarious despite being the most expensive thing you'll ever buy? and it might still be the case that you'll end up with a house made of mashed potato and rat poo and not actually find this out until later? Reassuring myself with the thought that it means no landlord will ever be able to make us move again and that even the most doer-upperest of doer-uppers cannot have a crappier kitchen than anywhere we could afford to rent where we are, or indeed the one we currently have.



I also have no idea how adults actually go about making new friends.