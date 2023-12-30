« previous next »
Moving to Liverpool

Corbykop

Re: Moving to Liverpool
December 30, 2023, 07:59:57 am
Well, as others have said this is a great topic and very helpful for anyone with similar plans of moving to the city and I remember there was an article in the Echo not so long ago on this very subject but the info supplied was nowhere near as good as these posts have been.

It's great to see everyone chipping in with great advice and personal experiences a real community spirit!

The feedback from the guys who have moved to Liverpool has been brilliant and I'm also looking myself to live in the city for only part of the year as we're retired and so can be flexible but I'll certainly use these pages for reference as I'm sure many people will in the future.

Thanks for all your input
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 18, 2024, 01:37:16 pm
Quote from: marlin4312 on January 18, 2024, 10:36:41 am
Hey guys!  :wave

If you or someone you know is looking to move to Liverpool, I found this great link for finding long-term accommodation: REMOVED LINK I AM NOT DOING ADVERTISING FOR ANYBODY
 It seems like a handy platform that could make your house hunting a bit easier. Check it out and maybe you'll find the perfect place for you and Dobby! 🏠🐾

Your first and only post?

You work for them don't you
So Howard Philips

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 18, 2024, 01:47:27 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on January 18, 2024, 01:37:16 pm
Your first and only post?

You work for them don't you

Well spotted.

The RAWK surveillance squad on the job.
JP!

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 28, 2024, 12:38:03 am
I'm into my 6th year in Manchester (see my Klopp post for more on that) - Liverpool prob one of the only places I'd leave for.  Seems pretty expensive now to buy or rent there now though, almost on a par with round here. Fact or fiction?
reddebs

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 28, 2024, 08:44:32 am
Quote from: JP! on January 28, 2024, 12:38:03 am
I'm into my 6th year in Manchester (see my Klopp post for more on that) - Liverpool prob one of the only places I'd leave for.  Seems pretty expensive now to buy or rent there now though, almost on a par with round here. Fact or fiction?

There was a financial piece I read somewhere a couple of weeks ago that went through the costs of living around the UK. 

It focused on the percentage of salary left after paying rent or a mortgage and the average salary for each place and I think Liverpool came out quite favourably.
redbyrdz

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 29, 2024, 12:07:56 pm
Quote from: JP! on January 28, 2024, 12:38:03 am
I'm into my 6th year in Manchester (see my Klopp post for more on that) - Liverpool prob one of the only places I'd leave for.  Seems pretty expensive now to buy or rent there now though, almost on a par with round here. Fact or fiction?

Unless it's really changed in the last two years, house prices in Liverpool were a lot cheaper than Manchester. I could depend on the areas.you are comparing?

Maybe rents are more similar though.
CraigDS

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 29, 2024, 12:26:26 pm
Yeah as with most places it will depend on the areas you're comparing. Certain areas of Manc have risen quite rapidly, but then so have some of Liverpool.
rob1966

Re: Moving to Liverpool
January 29, 2024, 03:25:07 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on January 29, 2024, 12:26:26 pm
Yeah as with most places it will depend on the areas you're comparing. Certain areas of Manc have risen quite rapidly, but then so have some of Liverpool.

Its absolutely mental by ours, stupid prices. My Dad bought a 2 up and 2 down in Old Swan a couple of years ago, paid about £80k for it, same by ours is £250k
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
March 26, 2024, 12:09:57 pm
Where's good for a suit?
kavah

Re: Moving to Liverpool
March 26, 2024, 03:20:34 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on March 26, 2024, 12:09:57 pm
Where's good for a suit?


Is slaters still going?
They were good for alterations etc. and loads of choice too
gazzam1963

Re: Moving to Liverpool
March 26, 2024, 05:27:45 pm
Quote from: kavah on March 26, 2024, 03:20:34 pm

Is slaters still going?
They were good for alterations etc. and loads of choice too

Yeah my lad got one last week , free alterations and the best customer service youll see today
kavah

Re: Moving to Liverpool
March 26, 2024, 06:20:35 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 26, 2024, 05:27:45 pm
Yeah my lad got one last week , free alterations and the best customer service youll see today

Good to know, I have to get one on Saturday.
John C

Re: Moving to Liverpool
March 27, 2024, 06:52:09 am
Quote from: ToneLa on March 26, 2024, 12:09:57 pm
Where's good for a suit?
For the funeral you might find a decent on in Next in Speke mate. Buy one you can re-use, it doesn't have to be black and I never wear a black tie at a funeral.
kavah

Re: Moving to Liverpool
March 31, 2024, 12:08:15 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on March 26, 2024, 12:09:57 pm
Where's good for a suit?

I ended up getting one from John Lewis in the end, £150, it's nice, I'm made up with it, Dark Grey.
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
April 1, 2024, 03:48:45 pm
I went with Slaters - 87 quid for the suit, but also needed shirt, tie etc.

Grey also. Lighter grey. Think black is a bit cliche and over the top. I'll be speaking at my dad's funeral (I did me mum's eulogy as well as my brother in law's) so I do want to look good

Thanks for the help all
No funeral date yet but should hear soon
kavah

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 04:12:56 am
^ mine was for my dads funeral too mate. Good luck with the Eulogy Tone
fridgepants

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 03:11:17 pm
We are planning to move up at some point this year, for a whole variety of reasons that have now become possible due to remote working being a thing that prevents us both having to change our jobs and our home in one go, but I'm slightly worried we might be seen as another couple that have rocked up thanks to remote working and being priced out of London. (MrF says it's fine - he's Scottish and I'm the kid of Scousers and the sibling of wools, but still thinking about getting 'my mum grew up on Deysbrook Lane you know'  tattooed on my arm just in case). We're probably going to be competing with BTL landlords given our budget so who knows.

The difficult thing is we're hoping to buy rather than rent first because I absolutely cannot cope with the stress of moving and then moving again, and apparently it's quite stressful? and often extremely precarious despite being the most expensive thing you'll ever buy? and it might still be the case that you'll end up with a house made of mashed potato and rat poo and not actually find this out until later? Reassuring myself with the thought that it means no landlord will ever be able to make us move again and that even the most doer-upperest of doer-uppers cannot have a crappier kitchen than anywhere we could afford to rent where we are, or indeed the one we currently have.

I also have no idea how adults actually go about making new friends.
fridgepants

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 03:21:58 pm
re: Manchester, rents seem really high there these days, although that might be skewed by the sheer number of city centre flats aimed at people with a lot more money than I had when I last lived there. I keep seeing threads on the Manchester subreddit asking if they can afford to live there on X salary, where X is somewhere between 'above national average' and 'surely that's enough to live like a king?' and being told they'll need thirteen housemates or to look at places in Oldham. I last lived there in 2005 and my boyfriend at the time rented a studio in Chorlton - no washing machine or freezer, black mould growing in the actual bathtub - for £375 a month, god knows what it would cost now.
redbyrdz

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 04:57:20 pm
Manchester is more expensive than Liverpool in general. And especially Manchester city centre has a LOT of new build apartments.  They likely market them to the more affluent people.

With regards to buying - check out the thread in the boozer about buying a house. It doesn't have to be scary, but it can take quite a while. I think buying is actually cheaperthan renting in the north, as long as you can manage a deposit and are financially stable enough to be granted a mortgage. While rents are a bit cheaper in North than in the South, house prices are a lot cheaper.
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 07:11:53 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 04:12:56 am
^ mine was for my dads funeral too mate. Good luck with the Eulogy Tone

ta, and commiserations to you too x
ToneLa

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 07:16:29 pm
Quote from: fridgepants on Yesterday at 03:11:17 pm

The difficult thing is we're hoping to buy rather than rent first because I absolutely cannot cope with the stress of moving and then moving again, and apparently it's quite stressful? and often extremely precarious despite being the most expensive thing you'll ever buy? and it might still be the case that you'll end up with a house made of mashed potato and rat poo and not actually find this out until later?

Different take on this, I'm renting this place I'm in now, and thought it was basically my dream flat

A year on, the flat itself is so great but the building is owned by shortcut-taking chancers. Was in the news locally, flooding and electric cut off by the fire brigade - and one fella who did buy, said to me he was being chased for the service charge while all that was going on (£3400!)

So I am not buying here, this building. It took time to really find the truth.

I don't like moving but two years is a long time.

I think whether you rent or buy, you have to
1) know the area
2) the history of the building - for real
and 3) get a bit of luck.

I cannot imagine how heartbroken I'd be if I'd bought a place here only to find out there's issues well beyond my control that ruin the experience.

Renting first to find out is a viable option.

Buying is jumping in with both feet - yes, there's security there, but my example here, phew, am I ever glad I didn't buy.

Though I regret nothing. This is the best place I ever lived. I'm home.
