Moving to Liverpool

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Well, as others have said this is a great topic and very helpful for anyone with similar plans of moving to the city and I remember there was an article in the Echo not so long ago on this very subject but the info supplied was nowhere near as good as these posts have been.

It's great to see everyone chipping in with great advice and personal experiences a real community spirit!

The feedback from the guys who have moved to Liverpool has been brilliant and I'm also looking myself to live in the city for only part of the year as we're retired and so can be flexible but I'll certainly use these pages for reference as I'm sure many people will in the future.

Thanks for all your input
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Hey guys!  :wave

If you or someone you know is looking to move to Liverpool, I found this great link for finding long-term accommodation: REMOVED LINK I AM NOT DOING ADVERTISING FOR ANYBODY
 It seems like a handy platform that could make your house hunting a bit easier. Check it out and maybe you'll find the perfect place for you and Dobby! 🏠🐾

Your first and only post?

You work for them don't you
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Your first and only post?

You work for them don't you

Well spotted.

The RAWK surveillance squad on the job.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
I'm into my 6th year in Manchester (see my Klopp post for more on that) - Liverpool prob one of the only places I'd leave for.  Seems pretty expensive now to buy or rent there now though, almost on a par with round here. Fact or fiction?
