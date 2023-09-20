« previous next »
Moving to Liverpool

Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 20, 2023, 07:27:09 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 19, 2023, 05:14:37 pm
Is the Grafton still going and doing grab a granny nights?

Your missus away or something? :D
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 20, 2023, 07:30:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 19, 2023, 05:14:37 pm
Is the Grafton still going and doing grab a granny nights?

Asking for a friend?
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 20, 2023, 10:01:38 pm
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 20, 2023, 10:58:18 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 20, 2023, 10:01:38 pm
Waynes a bit lonely

Im sorry, please tell him to finish inside her.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 21, 2023, 01:23:09 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 20, 2023, 10:58:18 pm
Im sorry, please tell him to finish inside her.


 :o   


 ;D
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 21, 2023, 11:30:36 am
Quote from: Mr Benn please? on September 19, 2023, 11:24:44 am
Great shout, watching films is my cup of tea, so will definitely be checking this place out.

For films I'd also say the "other" Everyman, like in FACT I sit off on a couch (back when I drank, with white wine) - total anti-multiplex vibes in a swish cinema, https://metquarter.com/cinema/

the Phil is really worth a shout as well
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 21, 2023, 01:12:30 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on September 21, 2023, 11:30:36 am
For films I'd also say the "other" Everyman, like in FACT I sit off on a couch (back when I drank, with white wine) - total anti-multiplex vibes in a swish cinema, https://metquarter.com/cinema/

the Phil is really worth a shout as well

Thanks ToneLa, deffo looks worth checking out although I have to say, those are bordering on London prices. Same with FACT. Can't believe how much it costs to see a film these days!

There does seem to be loads on at the Phil too, including lots of films. Psycho with a live orchestra at the end of October is very tempting.

As an aside, Liverpool must have more quarters than any other city!

Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 23, 2023, 04:43:24 am
Got a big soft spot for the VUE in Birkenhead. £5 tickets and the place is generally pretty empty for kids films at kids times so you just sit where you feel like and no-one cares.

I need to do an update on this thread and share some of my photos and experiences.

Long story short: I absolutely love it here. Feel like I've found my home.  Seeing the Liverpool waterfront and ferrying to work every day is an absolute joy. Liverpool is miles better than London, but then you all knew that anyway, right? :-)

This city is way more beautiful than I'd realised as well, real sense of identity and just crazy bits of history all over the place, and everything just much looser than in London. EG - I don't think I've had my ferry ticket checked for about two months worth of daily travel, because they know my face.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 23, 2023, 12:14:58 pm
Quote from: hesbighesred on September 23, 2023, 04:43:24 am
Got a big soft spot for the VUE in Birkenhead. £5 tickets and the place is generally pretty empty for kids films at kids times so you just sit where you feel like and no-one cares.

I need to do an update on this thread and share some of my photos and experiences.

Long story short: I absolutely love it here. Feel like I've found my home.  Seeing the Liverpool waterfront and ferrying to work every day is an absolute joy. Liverpool is miles better than London, but then you all knew that anyway, right? :-)

This city is way more beautiful than I'd realised as well, real sense of identity and just crazy bits of history all over the place, and everything just much looser than in London. EG - I don't think I've had my ferry ticket checked for about two months worth of daily travel, because they know my face.
Nice one to hear that you are loving it.

Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 23, 2023, 04:15:51 pm
Quote from: hesbighesred on September 23, 2023, 04:43:24 am
Got a big soft spot for the VUE in Birkenhead. £5 tickets and the place is generally pretty empty for kids films at kids times so you just sit where you feel like and no-one cares.

I need to do an update on this thread and share some of my photos and experiences.

Long story short: I absolutely love it here. Feel like I've found my home.  Seeing the Liverpool waterfront and ferrying to work every day is an absolute joy. Liverpool is miles better than London, but then you all knew that anyway, right? :-)

This city is way more beautiful than I'd realised as well, real sense of identity and just crazy bits of history all over the place, and everything just much looser than in London. EG - I don't think I've had my ferry ticket checked for about two months worth of daily travel, because they know my face.

Thats great to hear! How about your kids and partner, have they settled in alright?


Ferry to work is the best commute. I'd deffo do that too, if I ever moved over the water.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 23, 2023, 04:52:34 pm
Nice one HBHR!
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 24, 2023, 07:21:30 pm
Quote from: hesbighesred on September 23, 2023, 04:43:24 am
Got a big soft spot for the VUE in Birkenhead. £5 tickets and the place is generally pretty empty for kids films at kids times so you just sit where you feel like and no-one cares.

I need to do an update on this thread and share some of my photos and experiences.

Long story short: I absolutely love it here. Feel like I've found my home.  Seeing the Liverpool waterfront and ferrying to work every day is an absolute joy. Liverpool is miles better than London, but then you all knew that anyway, right? :-)

This city is way more beautiful than I'd realised as well, real sense of identity and just crazy bits of history all over the place, and everything just much looser than in London. EG - I don't think I've had my ferry ticket checked for about two months worth of daily travel, because they know my face.

Hi HBHR, I will deffo give the VUE a go, as someone else has recommended it to me and I can get discounted tickets through my work.

You're right, it is a really beautiful city! Would love to hear about other interesting places you've visited since you have been in Liverpool as I am basically doing the same as you. Am moving from London after 30 odd years and can't wait. Hopefully I will feel the same way as you before long.



Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 25, 2023, 06:13:15 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 23, 2023, 04:15:51 pm
Thats great to hear! How about your kids and partner, have they settled in alright?


Ferry to work is the best commute. I'd deffo do that too, if I ever moved over the water.
Honeymoon period? Definitely. Summer holidays were tough though, the weather meant she couldn't get out as much with the kids and, as amazing as kids are, you need a break sometimes. But that's so much more freedom for the kids now and I can see how it's helping their confidence grow. Son starts nursery this week which will be massive!

As for the ferry, I get to cycle along the promenade and then see that glorious waterfront every day! On the way home the other evening the whole thing from Albert to Bramley Moore Dock was framed by the signal most magnificent reasonable I've ever seen.

Also, I'm turning into some sort of shipspotting nerd. Thanks Wirral! Hahaha.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 25, 2023, 06:21:48 am
Quote from: Mr Benn please? on September 24, 2023, 07:21:30 pm
Hi HBHR, I will deffo give the VUE a go, as someone else has recommended it to me and I can get discounted tickets through my work.

You're right, it is a really beautiful city! Would love to hear about other interesting places you've visited since you have been in Liverpool as I am basically doing the same as you. Am moving from London after 30 odd years and can't wait. Hopefully I will feel the same way as you before long.




Two things I remember reading on her before coming up:
1) You won't regret it and...
2) Liverpool's ace and always has been.

My DMs are open by the way- I don't exactly check daily but send me a message and I'd be delighted to help you settle any way I can. I know how hard it is to move and, whole you won't miss London as a city, friends and support networks take longer. We're still finding our feet too so we're be helping each other out.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 25, 2023, 07:40:25 am
Thats so good to hear! Hope nursery goes well.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 25, 2023, 08:41:13 am
Quote from: hesbighesred on September 25, 2023, 06:13:15 am
Honeymoon period? Definitely. Summer holidays were tough though, the weather meant she couldn't get out as much with the kids and, as amazing as kids are, you need a break sometimes. But that's so much more freedom for the kids now and I can see how it's helping their confidence grow. Son starts nursery this week which will be massive!

As for the ferry, I get to cycle along the promenade and then see that glorious waterfront every day! On the way home the other evening the whole thing from Albert to Bramley Moore Dock was framed by the signal most magnificent reasonable I've ever seen.

Also, I'm turning into some sort of shipspotting nerd. Thanks Wirral! Hahaha.

Best bit is your kids will end up with Scouse accents ;D
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 27, 2023, 09:50:27 am
Quote from: rob1966 on September 25, 2023, 08:41:13 am
Best bit is your kids will end up with Scouse accents ;D
Ex-ach-ly! (It's already happening to my daughter, here basic voice hasn't changed much yet but she often uses the scouse up-at-the-end intonation without realising it. It's lovely. My son, on the other hand, is currently speaking predominantly German, so when he really starts using the English he already has it'll be because he's in an environment of total scouse immersion - so he'll be scouse from the off. As long as he doesn't start supporting Everton, eh? Hahaha
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 27, 2023, 10:07:36 am
Quote from: hesbighesred on September 27, 2023, 09:50:27 am
Ex-ach-ly! (It's already happening to my daughter, here basic voice hasn't changed much yet but she often uses the scouse up-at-the-end intonation without realising it. It's lovely. My son, on the other hand, is currently speaking predominantly German, so when he really starts using the English he already has it'll be because he's in an environment of total scouse immersion - so he'll be scouse from the off. As long as he doesn't start supporting Everton, eh? Hahaha

That would be grounds for having him taken off you on the grounds of child abuse  ;)
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 27, 2023, 10:20:33 am
Right, just wanted to share some highlights of my time here so far:

o I love the ships! I'm in danger of becoming a shipspotter. I feel like it puts me in touch of the rest of the world and it has given me a much better conceptual framework for how the world works, what with the container docks and the oil storage depots. It's much easier to imagine how the UK connects to the wider world, and how oil powers the consumer economy. I understood that hypthetically, but it's another thing when you see the physicality of it and start extrapolating that to the wider world.

o It's incredible that there's still shipbuilding here. I commute by ferry and also regularly use it for trips into Liverpool, so I see the shipyards on a regular basis. There was one ship either being refitted or build, one day recently I saw it sailing down the Mersey on what could well have been its maiden voyage. There's something deeply moving and profound about seeing a machine that so many people have worked hard on, day by day by day, devoting their time, energy, minds and bodies on building bit by bit finally doing what it was always meant to do: sail.

o The view of Liverpool from the Wirral is absolutely breathtaking, and I get to see it not only twice a day on my commute but whenever I feel like it because it's literally 5 minutes from my door.
o On which note; have a beer at the Ferry sometime. It's a day pub so decent grub and good for families, and you can sit outside and (literally, haha) drink in that view. There's also a big rock which denotes that spot as a speaker's corner, if you fancy getting up on your soapbox about something!

o The beaches! I had no idea! Miles of sandy beaches stretching off into (almost) infinity is not something I'd associated with Liverpool but - wow. My friend visited by car which meant we could pop to Leasowe beach and have fish and chips at the Green Hut (highly, highly recommended, oustanding food, entertaining bird life that will - alongside your children - steal chips off you and a sort of fun retirement home vibe among the clientelle) and just had a thoroughly lovely time.

o Bidston Moss - not only is it outstandingly beautiful and a lovely, peaceful place to walk, it has a windmill and a really interesting story behind it. I won't tell you it - go and read it for yourself! It's on a plaque on the windmill.

o Liverpool and Merseyside are much more beautiful than I'd thought. I hadn't thought they were ugly, not by any means, but I was expecting something a bit more like I remember Manchester being, or Birmingham - some nice parts, IE the Three Graces, but mostly a mix of terraced housing with the odd brutalist block thrown in. Boy was I wrong! The whole area feels much more unified, architecturally, than somewhere like London does because so much of it was build within a particular timespan, that sort of glory era of late 18th C to early 20th C - Georgian and Victorian era buildings all over the place. It's not quite breathtaking, but it's hands down the most intertesting city in terms of architecture that I've visited in the UK.

o History is everywhere! There are so many interesting quirks, firsts, eras and - well, again I don't need to tell you about it, see it for yourself, or come and visit...

o Wallasey library - very close to where I live is the loveliest library I've ever been to. Again, a fantastic building with a playground next to it and a cemetery behind it. What a concept! A library with a playground next to it, what possible better place to spend time with kids?

o The people! Ultimately it's the people that really make up the spirit of any place and the people here are fantastic. It's so nice to feel able to share a comment or a moment with a complete stranger who happens to be next to you, and Merseysiders are so receptive to these moments, they're actively encouraged and it makes you feel welcome and part of the wider fabric of your community in a way that simply cannot exist in a place like London.

o The Scouse vernacular is incredible. I love it. Not just because it's fun to listen to but because the implied concepts behind the vernacular are often phenomenal too. I'll give two examples:
Boss as a synonym for good.

- Boss = someone in charge, in control, someone who manages, who leads.
- Made up as a synonym for happy = I'm invented. I'm created. I'm a story or a picture that came out of nothing yet exists here in front of you. The whole meaning of life is contained within that one phrasal verb. What a very enlightened place this is! (and it's there in the name. Liverpool = Live Pool = Loop Evil if you play it backwards. Like on a record! There literally is a satanic message if you play Liverpool backwards, lol!).

o I could go on and on for days about how much I love Liverpool (and hell, why not? If you want me to just drop me a message and we'll go for a drink and a walk and a talk in and around the Ferry, I'd share this place with anyone as long as they're happy for my kids to come along too!) but I'll leave with one last thing:

The music! I work in a small office of maybe 20 staff and I met more musicians after a week in that office that I did in around 20 years of living in London. No wonder Liverpool has been so musically influential! It's because perhaps 30+% of people play music in some form or another. Those public pianos are busy every day with people playing music. Every third person you meet plays music. Everyone knows multiple people who play music. You want live music at 11am on Tuesday morning? Being played to a pub full of people enthusiastically joining in? You can find it. In multiple places. Brilliant, just brilliant.

o I remember someone saying on here that Liverpool is ace and always has been. Absolutely bang on, that.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 27, 2023, 10:21:44 am
Quote from: rob1966 on September 27, 2023, 10:07:36 am
That would be grounds for having him taken off you on the grounds of child abuse  ;)
Child rearing should be as close as possible to absolutely 100% consensual. Should that ever happen it'll be because he consented 100% to Evertonianism and it'll be me who ends up getting the abuse for it!
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 27, 2023, 10:25:59 am
Loving that new sig someone put it, by the way!

There's a story to that too, just in case anyone reading this doesn't get the reference. Us Wallsonions used to be shipbreakers and smugglers. It a swampy area of Merseyside that none but those who knew the paths could get in or out of which meant that it became a very literal pirate haven. But normally those hardcore communities of shipbreakers tended to live in isolated places that ships happened to pass by. The ships they broke were strangers ships. That's not the case here, the Wallsonians were breaking the ships of the people over the water or even just down the road from Birkenhead. Kind of like shitting in your own pot, you know? And there's still smugglers tunnels under Wallasey that you can go and visit - check out Wallasey days gone by on Facebook.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 27, 2023, 10:27:20 am
Quote from: hesbighesred on September 27, 2023, 10:21:44 am
Child rearing should be as close as possible to absolutely 100% consensual. Should that ever happen it'll be because he consented 100% to Evertonianism and it'll be me who ends up getting the abuse for it!

Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 27, 2023, 10:30:39 am
That's lovely that HBHR

I put on Chet Baker playing Elvis Costello's Shipbuilding it made me feel so good
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 27, 2023, 12:09:20 pm
If you love the beaches, have a trip over to Freshfield/Formby (Merseyrail train to Southport). Not only is the beach great, its a nature reserve with dunes and pine woods. Its easy to imagine you're in the South of France or somewhere like that.


Also would recommend visiting North Wales sometime, easy by train.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 27, 2023, 01:10:34 pm
Quote from: hesbighesred on September 27, 2023, 09:50:27 am
... As long as he doesn't start supporting Everton, eh? Hahaha
Only worry about that if starts speaking Welsh.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 30, 2023, 07:55:35 am
Quote from: hesbighesred on September 27, 2023, 10:20:33 am
Right, just wanted to share some highlights of my time here so far:
Lovely post Seb mate. Love it.

I'm honestly made up that you & your family have settled down up here. You seem so happy :)

And you've got so much more to discover - on the fringes of the entire Wirral, the pubs and architecture on the edges of Liverpool City Centre which you might not have seen yet and further afeild in the leafy suburbs of south Liverpool such as Sefton & Calderstones park, Hale, Speke Hall etc.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 30, 2023, 10:39:19 am
Quote from: hesbighesred on September 27, 2023, 10:20:33 am
Right, just wanted to share some highlights of my time here so far:

o I love the ships! I'm in danger of becoming a shipspotter. I feel like it puts me in touch of the rest of the world and it has given me a much better conceptual framework for how the world works, what with the container docks and the oil storage depots. It's much easier to imagine how the UK connects to the wider world, and how oil powers the consumer economy. I understood that hypthetically, but it's another thing when you see the physicality of it and start extrapolating that to the wider world.

o It's incredible that there's still shipbuilding here. I commute by ferry and also regularly use it for trips into Liverpool, so I see the shipyards on a regular basis. There was one ship either being refitted or build, one day recently I saw it sailing down the Mersey on what could well have been its maiden voyage. There's something deeply moving and profound about seeing a machine that so many people have worked hard on, day by day by day, devoting their time, energy, minds and bodies on building bit by bit finally doing what it was always meant to do: sail.

o The view of Liverpool from the Wirral is absolutely breathtaking, and I get to see it not only twice a day on my commute but whenever I feel like it because it's literally 5 minutes from my door.
o On which note; have a beer at the Ferry sometime. It's a day pub so decent grub and good for families, and you can sit outside and (literally, haha) drink in that view. There's also a big rock which denotes that spot as a speaker's corner, if you fancy getting up on your soapbox about something!

o The beaches! I had no idea! Miles of sandy beaches stretching off into (almost) infinity is not something I'd associated with Liverpool but - wow. My friend visited by car which meant we could pop to Leasowe beach and have fish and chips at the Green Hut (highly, highly recommended, oustanding food, entertaining bird life that will - alongside your children - steal chips off you and a sort of fun retirement home vibe among the clientelle) and just had a thoroughly lovely time.

o Bidston Moss - not only is it outstandingly beautiful and a lovely, peaceful place to walk, it has a windmill and a really interesting story behind it. I won't tell you it - go and read it for yourself! It's on a plaque on the windmill.

o Liverpool and Merseyside are much more beautiful than I'd thought. I hadn't thought they were ugly, not by any means, but I was expecting something a bit more like I remember Manchester being, or Birmingham - some nice parts, IE the Three Graces, but mostly a mix of terraced housing with the odd brutalist block thrown in. Boy was I wrong! The whole area feels much more unified, architecturally, than somewhere like London does because so much of it was build within a particular timespan, that sort of glory era of late 18th C to early 20th C - Georgian and Victorian era buildings all over the place. It's not quite breathtaking, but it's hands down the most intertesting city in terms of architecture that I've visited in the UK.

o History is everywhere! There are so many interesting quirks, firsts, eras and - well, again I don't need to tell you about it, see it for yourself, or come and visit...

o Wallasey library - very close to where I live is the loveliest library I've ever been to. Again, a fantastic building with a playground next to it and a cemetery behind it. What a concept! A library with a playground next to it, what possible better place to spend time with kids?

o The people! Ultimately it's the people that really make up the spirit of any place and the people here are fantastic. It's so nice to feel able to share a comment or a moment with a complete stranger who happens to be next to you, and Merseysiders are so receptive to these moments, they're actively encouraged and it makes you feel welcome and part of the wider fabric of your community in a way that simply cannot exist in a place like London.

o The Scouse vernacular is incredible. I love it. Not just because it's fun to listen to but because the implied concepts behind the vernacular are often phenomenal too. I'll give two examples:
Boss as a synonym for good.

- Boss = someone in charge, in control, someone who manages, who leads.
- Made up as a synonym for happy = I'm invented. I'm created. I'm a story or a picture that came out of nothing yet exists here in front of you. The whole meaning of life is contained within that one phrasal verb. What a very enlightened place this is! (and it's there in the name. Liverpool = Live Pool = Loop Evil if you play it backwards. Like on a record! There literally is a satanic message if you play Liverpool backwards, lol!).

o I could go on and on for days about how much I love Liverpool (and hell, why not? If you want me to just drop me a message and we'll go for a drink and a walk and a talk in and around the Ferry, I'd share this place with anyone as long as they're happy for my kids to come along too!) but I'll leave with one last thing:

The music! I work in a small office of maybe 20 staff and I met more musicians after a week in that office that I did in around 20 years of living in London. No wonder Liverpool has been so musically influential! It's because perhaps 30+% of people play music in some form or another. Those public pianos are busy every day with people playing music. Every third person you meet plays music. Everyone knows multiple people who play music. You want live music at 11am on Tuesday morning? Being played to a pub full of people enthusiastically joining in? You can find it. In multiple places. Brilliant, just brilliant.

o I remember someone saying on here that Liverpool is ace and always has been. Absolutely bang on, that.

What a fantastic post, so glad you are really enjoying your time here and embracing everything the area has. You are right as well there are so many highlights, I love nothing better than hearing the fog horns on the river when I'm tucked up in bed. It's very ghostly but somehow comforting as well. As you use the ferry a lot dip into the Science museum at Seacombe, I know a lot of people who have gone and have loved it.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
September 30, 2023, 03:09:24 pm
Quote from: Mr Benn please? on September 24, 2023, 07:21:30 pm
You're right, it is a really beautiful city! Would love to hear about other interesting places you've visited since you have been in Liverpool as I am basically doing the same as you. Am moving from London after 30 odd years and can't wait. Hopefully I will feel the same way as you before long.
I wish you all the best with your move
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 08:56:09 am
Quote from: zero zero on September 30, 2023, 03:09:24 pm
I wish you all the best with your move

Thanks mate and thanks to everyone else who replied to my earlier post. I am just under a week into my new life in Liverpool and I have no regrets whatsoever so far.

Although I have spent a fair amount of time buying stuff for my flat and doing other logistical stuff, I have taken a bit of time out to explore the city and surrounding areas. On Saturday, I had a lovely trip over to Port Sunlight and did a walking tour which I would thoroughly recommend. It's a nice place to walk around, there is a museum and an art gallery, and the tour guide was very knowledgeable.

I also managed to score some £1 tickets for the Philharmonic yesterday and am looking forward to hearing some Beethoven on Thursday. One thing that struck me was that during the hour and a half I spent queuing I chatted to the people standing next to me. That never happened when I was queuing for stuff in London.

I then had a walk round Chinatown and when I got back I opened my balcony window and could hear the bells from the Anglican cathedral ringing out loud and proud.

So I am really enjoying being in Liverpool so far and mainly thanks to this thread I have a very long list of stuff to explore over the next few months.

Thanks again everyone.



Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 11:39:25 am
Where abouts in the city did you move to?
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 12:17:24 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:39:25 am
Where abouts in the city did you move to?

Hi Craig

Don't want to be too specific but I'm right in the city centre - about 5 minutes walk from John Lewis's.

Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 01:20:51 pm
Quote from: Mr Benn please? on Yesterday at 12:17:24 pm
Hi Craig

Don't want to be too specific but I'm right in the city centre - about 5 minutes walk from John Lewis's.

Haha, yeah no worries. I lived in the city centre for nearly 6 years until pretty recently is the only reason I asked. I was more towards Old Hall St sort of way.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 03:42:42 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:20:51 pm
Haha, yeah no worries. Put the kettle on, Ill be round in 2.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 12:23:13 pm
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 12:34:41 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:23:13 pm
I live in Manchester now  :-X

I thought theyd shut Strangeways?
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 12:39:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:34:41 pm
I thought theyd shut Strangeways?

Kept the Craigways wing open...
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 12:59:31 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:39:23 pm
Kept the Craigways wing open...

 ;D ;D
