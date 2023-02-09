I used to live in Garston, Bootle, Southport, Orrel Park and now Allerton.I like Allerton the best.Garston when I lived there was an interesting place (Mid 80s-early 90s) - great place to live, but certainly had it's dangerous momentsBootle can be quite nice, but also can be a bit rough.Southport can be a lot posher and isn't too far to drive or get the train direct to Moorfields/Central - there are other places in-between like Formby and others that you could look at - Crosby looks decentOrrel Park is somewhere I liked but again can be a bit rough. But I never had any problems there.Allerton is probably the most expensive of the bunch overall,but is great for bus and train links, schools and some decent new and older pubs, plus quite a variety of takeaways and restaurants and always a good place to go from Allerton Road up to Rose Lane, Penny Lane and Aigburth Road - plus not too far from Lark Lane.Looking at the prices for around Allerton, seems to be about £950 up to £3,500 a month..