I've not been posting for a while, but this seems just the place to come for some important advice...
I have just been offered a job in Liverpool, which means I have just under 6 weeks to move my family up from London, and I'd really welcome some advice about cheap, decent areas to raise a family in. We can't afford more than £900 a month for 3 beds, so beggars can't be choosers and all that, but any help in terms of schools, parks, local facilities, general vibe or any areas to avoid would be more than welcome. Properties I've seen in our range so far include ones in Huyton, Walton (near Anfield, right? :-) ) and Bootle...
Many thanks,
HBHR