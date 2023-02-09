« previous next »
Moving to Liverpool
« on: February 9, 2023, 07:01:10 pm »
I've not been posting for a while, but this seems just the place to come for some important advice...

I have just been offered a job in Liverpool, which means I have just under 6 weeks to move my family up from London, and I'd really welcome some advice about cheap, decent areas to raise a family in. We can't afford more than £900 a month for 3 beds, so beggars can't be choosers and all that, but any help in terms of schools, parks, local facilities, general vibe or any areas to avoid would be more than welcome. Properties I've seen in our range so far include ones in Huyton, Walton  (near Anfield, right? :-) ) and Bootle...

Many thanks,

HBHR
Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: February 9, 2023, 10:09:51 pm »
Uh oh, you've started a fight...

South end for what its worth!

Honestly wouldn't pick any of the areas you have listed. All a bit out of town and some parts can be a bit dodgy.

I'd probably look at schools first, and find something nearby. But also depends on where your job is based.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: February 9, 2023, 10:40:32 pm »
Just looked on zoopla and yeah it's not looking too pretty at that price range for 3 beds. I'm wondering how the hell you live in London on that budget!

This one was by far the best I found in terms of location:

https://www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/details/54621562/?search_identifier=8a791f1939f045fbc1c56487843d9468

I was searching Crosby and surrounding areas. I don't know anything about the South end so maybe there's more value to be had there
Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: February 9, 2023, 11:46:55 pm »
fuckinell, whats wrong with Huyton?
Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:34:30 am »
I used to live in Garston, Bootle, Southport, Orrel Park and now Allerton.

I like Allerton the best.


Garston when I lived there was an interesting place (Mid 80s-early 90s) - great place to live, but certainly had it's dangerous moments

Bootle can be quite nice, but also can be a bit rough.

Southport can be a lot posher and isn't too far to drive or get the train direct to Moorfields/Central - there are other places in-between like Formby and others that you could look at - Crosby looks decent

Orrel Park is somewhere I liked but again can be a bit rough. But I never had any problems there.

Allerton is probably the most expensive of the bunch overall,but is great for bus and train links, schools and some decent new and older pubs, plus quite a variety of takeaways and restaurants and always a good place to go from Allerton Road up to Rose Lane, Penny Lane and Aigburth Road - plus not too far from Lark Lane.

Looking at the prices for around Allerton, seems to be about £950 up to £3,500 a month..

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-to-rent/find.html?locationIdentifier=REGION%5E1867&sortType=18&propertyTypes=&mustHave=&dontShow=&furnishTypes=&keywords=3%20bedrooms
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:48:06 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February  9, 2023, 10:09:51 pm
Uh oh, you've started a fight...

South end for what its worth!

Honestly wouldn't pick any of the areas you have listed. All a bit out of town and some parts can be a bit dodgy.

I'd probably look at schools first, and find something nearby. But also depends on where your job is based.

How on earth is Walton a bit out of town? It is about a 10 min drive to the city centre.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:58:17 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:48:06 am
How on earth is Walton a bit out of town? It is about a 10 min drive to the city centre.

Eh, its a 10 min walk from mine ;D

I live in L8. Anything across town seems far away.

Funnily when I wrote that I thought Walton isn't actually that far, but ah well... ;D


I would probably look at Aigburth, Garston, Allerton for a family in the south end. Better chance of finding somewhere with a bit of a garden, and quieter. But honestly with kids being close to a school thats good for them would be my main priority (other than price, off course).
Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:26:18 pm »
As a resident of Huyton I take exception to this. Apart from the scrambler bikes, constant police sirens and shootings its absolutely fine.

Seriously though, there is good and bad parts of everywhere, Huyton included. For your budget its unlikely you'd get the likes of Mossley Hill, Crosby and that.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:57:04 pm »
I'd say look around L8 and Wavertree. Some rough parts for sure, but close to town, close to nice parks, and close to good schools, and more likely to have places in your budget than some of the other areas mentioned (Aigburth, Allerton, Garston etc).
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:58:39 pm »
Good luck with the move mate

here you go:

£995 - 10 minute walk to to Halewood station or 15 to Hunts cross and you get to see Sean Dyche driving into Finch Farm every day  ;D

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131536196#/?channel=RES_LET

(My dad lives round the corner)
Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:43:09 pm »
If you're not bothered about a garden, then something like this is in your price range, it's in a nice quiet part of Wavertree and very close to Allerton Road/Penny Lane. I'm biased as I'm a South ender but I'd personally avoid all of the areas you mention in your OP.

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/130867898#/?channel=RES_LET
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:34:30 am
I used to live in Garston, Bootle, Southport, Orrel Park and now Allerton.


Where in Southport did you used to live?

Southport is a good shout - it's a bit out of the way, but its a quiet, safe area. £950 pcm gets you a large 3 bed victorian, with 2 double bedrooms, 1 minute walk from where I used to live. Its a 10/15minute walk to Southport train station, Tesco/Asda/Aldi all nearby. 2 minute walk to Meols Cop station with trains to Manchester, 25 minute walk to the beach, Botanic Gardens and Hesketh Park are nearby, Norwood school and Meols Cop high school within 5 minutes walk

And a 15 minute drive to where Jurgen lives ;)

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131031356#/?channel=RES_LET
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:55:34 pm »
Honestly, you can't go "I'm moving to Liverpool" and then move to Southport.
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:57:57 pm »
You could also consider something like this in West Derby, it's slightly above your price range, but if you can stretch then you're getting a 3 bed semi with a garden. It's a nice area too West Derby, but because it's in North Liverpool (and full disclosure, borders some rougher areas) you get more for your money there than in the South end.

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/130396130#/map?channel=RES_LET
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:57:04 pm
I'd say look around L8 and Wavertree. Some rough parts for sure, but close to town, close to nice parks, and close to good schools, and more likely to have places in your budget than some of the other areas mentioned (Aigburth, Allerton, Garston etc).

Yeah, I don't think its particularly rough these days, and we have nice parks and good transport links. But it is quite busy with people, and you're unlikely to find somehwere with a garden as so much is terraced. That's why I don't think it's great for a family.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:10:23 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:55:34 pm
Honestly, you can go "I'm moving to Liverpool" and then move to Southport.

Might as well throw Widnes in then.

South Liverpool would be my starting point as others have mentioned with the biggest selling point of course being where our parades begin.
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:20:48 pm »
Quote from: gregor on Yesterday at 01:43:09 pm
If you're not bothered about a garden, then something like this is in your price range, it's in a nice quiet part of Wavertree and very close to Allerton Road/Penny Lane. I'm biased as I'm a South ender but I'd personally avoid all of the areas you mention in your OP.

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/130867898#/?channel=RES_LET

That's a cracker isn't it. That's where I'd live if I was moving back to Liverpool
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:53:21 pm »
There is of course the Wirral as well (runs for cover......)
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 02:53:21 pm
There is of course the Wirral as well (runs for cover......)

Speaking of which, theirs a new estate built right next to Moreton Station [20 minutes to Liverpool on the train], on the old Burtons factory site, not sure what the mortgages are, or if all the houses have been sold, might be worth a look, handy thing is, it's about half a mile from the beach.
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:46:59 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 01:55:34 pm
Honestly, you can't go "I'm moving to Liverpool" and then move to Southport.

I moved from Kirkby to Southport and for about 18 months I was commuting to our branches in Wavertree, Aintree, Bootle and Birkenhead, so it's do-able. Once the new trains come in, its a quick commute. London takes 2 days to go 1 mile ;)

Besides that, its nicer/safer than Bootle or Huyton and where I'd choose, Allerton and around there, seems to be out of his range.
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:44:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:44:14 pm
Where in Southport did you used to live?

Southport is a good shout - it's a bit out of the way, but its a quiet, safe area. £950 pcm gets you a large 3 bed victorian, with 2 double bedrooms, 1 minute walk from where I used to live. Its a 10/15minute walk to Southport train station, Tesco/Asda/Aldi all nearby. 2 minute walk to Meols Cop station with trains to Manchester, 25 minute walk to the beach, Botanic Gardens and Hesketh Park are nearby, Norwood school and Meols Cop high school within 5 minutes walk

And a 15 minute drive to where Jurgen lives ;)

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131031356#/?channel=RES_LET

Used to live in Crossens (Grandparents) and Marshside - but not for too many years. As soon as I could I was off to sunny Garston :)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:01:34 pm »
Quote from: gregor on Yesterday at 01:57:57 pm
You could also consider something like this in West Derby, it's slightly above your price range, but if you can stretch then you're getting a 3 bed semi with a garden. It's a nice area too West Derby, but because it's in North Liverpool (and full disclosure, borders some rougher areas) you get more for your money there than in the South end.

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/130396130#/map?channel=RES_LET

Looking at all the ones proposed i would deffo check that one out , thats decent area close to a lot of decent amenities either near Eaton road or the bars and restaurants of west derby village . Its close to queens drive and plenty of good bus routes in the area . You also have a few parks not too far away .

There are supermarkets ( Morrisons , Tesco and Aldi ) five minutes away in a car though you may be swayed by what part of the city your working in .
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm »
It's a really hard question Seb, and hello mate.
Is your work in the city centre?
How many kids have you got?
Are you only wanting to rent?
Why are you considering anywhere other than south Liverpool, Andy@ know best mate :)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 04:44:22 pm
Used to live in Crossens (Grandparents) and Marshside - but not for too many years. As soon as I could I was off to sunny Garston :)

We lived in Blowick/Meols Cop. Moved there in 1987 and stayed until 2006, moved to Burscough then Manc in 2007.
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm »
I made this move to Liverpool nearly 5 years ago now and have no regrets at all, we rented first in old swan and then brought a 3 bed semi in Norris green. Both have great bus routes into town and plenty of local shops and other amenities in the areas. Good and rough areas in both places but doesn't every were. Good luck with the move you won't regret it.
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:12:45 am »
L5 massive. We're getting a Lidl at the end of the month and EVERYTHING.
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:38:01 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:12:45 am
L5 massive. We're getting a Lidl at the end of the month and EVERYTHING.

And a Tim Hortons, which definitely doesn't feel like an afterthought
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:41:19 am »
I'm moving to Greenbank Park (well, not the park itself that would imply homelessness)
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:20:35 am »
This is all massively helpful, thanks lads. I'm also enjoying the inter-area rivalries! I've accepted the job now (it's bang in the town centre) so it's going to be a mad month of moving ahead.
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:21:39 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:12:45 am
L5 massive. We're getting a Lidl at the end of the month and EVERYTHING.
We'd better get in there before property prices double, the Lidl effect is well known here in London. Adds almost as much value as a new tube station. (Seriously though, I love Lidl. This is a strong recommendation).
Quote from: hesbighesred on Today at 10:21:39 am
We'd better get in there before property prices double, the Lidl effect is well known here in London. Adds almost as much value as a new tube station.

What part of London do you live in currently?
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:36:30 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:14:47 pm
It's a really hard question Seb, and hello mate.
Is your work in the city centre?
How many kids have you got?
Are you only wanting to rent?
Why are you considering anywhere other than south Liverpool, Andy@ know best mate :)
City centre job, 2 young kids (2 and 6). There's been a fair bit of love for South Liverpool here, will take it into consideration - especially now you've added your weight behind it. :-)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:37:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:26:21 am
What part of London do you live in currently?
Brixton - I live in Angell Town.
Quote from: hesbighesred on Today at 10:37:09 am
Brixton - I live in Angell Town.

Anywhere in Liverpool is going to be an improvement then ;)

Hope you settle in easily - you probably already know this, but us Scousers are a very friendly lot and you'll be welcomed, being a red will help too. Just be prepared for random strangers to actually sit and talk to you for no reason other than to just chat.
Quote from: hesbighesred on Today at 10:21:39 am
We'd better get in there before property prices double, the Lidl effect is well known here in London. Adds almost as much value as a new tube station. (Seriously though, I love Lidl. This is a strong recommendation).

Eh, we have a Lidl and a massive Tesco just across the road. Come to the Southend.
(There are actually a lot of Lidls in Liverpool now. We still haven't got a single Waitrose though ;D )
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:41:19 am
I'm moving to Greenbank Park (well, not the park itself that would imply homelessness)

Theres allotments right next to the park, you could have a shed... ;D


That's a really nice area as well, but lots of houses are massive and have been turned into apartments.
