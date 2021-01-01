« previous next »
Moving to Liverpool

Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 07:01:10 pm
I've not been posting for a while, but this seems just the place to come for some important advice...

I have just been offered a job in Liverpool, which means I have just under 6 weeks to move my family up from London, and I'd really welcome some advice about cheap, decent areas to raise a family in. We can't afford more than £900 a month for 3 beds, so beggars can't be choosers and all that, but any help in terms of schools, parks, local facilities, general vibe or any areas to avoid would be more than welcome. Properties I've seen in our range so far include ones in Huyton, Walton  (near Anfield, right? :-) ) and Bootle...

Many thanks,

HBHR
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm
Uh oh, you've started a fight...

South end for what its worth!

Honestly wouldn't pick any of the areas you have listed. All a bit out of town and some parts can be a bit dodgy.

I'd probably look at schools first, and find something nearby. But also depends on where your job is based.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 10:40:32 pm
Just looked on zoopla and yeah it's not looking too pretty at that price range for 3 beds. I'm wondering how the hell you live in London on that budget!

This one was by far the best I found in terms of location:

https://www.zoopla.co.uk/to-rent/details/54621562/?search_identifier=8a791f1939f045fbc1c56487843d9468

I was searching Crosby and surrounding areas. I don't know anything about the South end so maybe there's more value to be had there
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Yesterday at 11:46:55 pm
fuckinell, whats wrong with Huyton?
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 01:34:30 am
I used to live in Garston, Bootle, Southport, Orrel Park and now Allerton.

I like Allerton the best.


Garston when I lived there was an interesting place (Mid 80s-early 90s) - great place to live, but certainly had it's dangerous moments

Bootle can be quite nice, but also can be a bit rough.

Southport can be a lot posher and isn't too far to drive or get the train direct to Moorfields/Central - there are other places in-between like Formby and others that you could look at - Crosby looks decent

Orrel Park is somewhere I liked but again can be a bit rough. But I never had any problems there.

Allerton is probably the most expensive of the bunch overall,but is great for bus and train links, schools and some decent new and older pubs, plus quite a variety of takeaways and restaurants and always a good place to go from Allerton Road up to Rose Lane, Penny Lane and Aigburth Road - plus not too far from Lark Lane.

Looking at the prices for around Allerton, seems to be about £950 up to £3,500 a month..

https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-to-rent/find.html?locationIdentifier=REGION%5E1867&sortType=18&propertyTypes=&mustHave=&dontShow=&furnishTypes=&keywords=3%20bedrooms
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 09:48:06 am
How on earth is Walton a bit out of town? It is about a 10 min drive to the city centre.
Re: Moving to Liverpool
Today at 10:58:17 am
Eh, its a 10 min walk from mine ;D

I live in L8. Anything across town seems far away.

Funnily when I wrote that I thought Walton isn't actually that far, but ah well... ;D


I would probably look at Aigburth, Garston, Allerton for a family in the south end. Better chance of finding somewhere with a bit of a garden, and quieter. But honestly with kids being close to a school thats good for them would be my main priority (other than price, off course).
