MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #320 on: Today at 07:12:01 pm »
Thought this was at their dump, glad it's at Anfield. Perfect occasion to hopefully bring about a turning point in the season and smash these small-time c*nts into the Championship.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #321 on: Today at 07:12:35 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:09:31 pm
Interesting to see if bajcetic plays 6 or 8
I think Klopp has basically gone, youre 6 footyoure playing

Fabinho is the risk, his head is totally kettled Hendo too, all over the place.

But the right time to turn it around?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #322 on: Today at 07:12:51 pm »
Bench certainly has some potential!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #323 on: Today at 07:13:06 pm »
If Fabinho and Hendo step up and Matip and Gomez do their jobs, we'll win this game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #324 on: Today at 07:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:11:09 pm

I'd imagine he'll play as an 8.
Me too, but hes been really good as 6 and Fab has played 8 before.
But yeah, 8 seems likely. Would give him more chances to show his offensive skills
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #325 on: Today at 07:14:10 pm »
Well that's a midfield alright. Least we have options on the bench. Good to see Nunez up top.

The defense gives me nightmares, but VVD on the bench is a plus!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #326 on: Today at 07:15:35 pm »
Think I would have started Phillips over Gomez
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #327 on: Today at 07:17:17 pm »
Jones not even making the subs bench.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #328 on: Today at 07:17:33 pm »
8 pm kick-offs on a Monday night are horrific. Especially when it's a big game like the derby. Just glad I'd booked tomorrow off.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #329 on: Today at 07:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:09:59 pm
Every man, woman and child in Red. Step up...
Yep......need massive support tonight for the boys !
C'mon you Reddddsss !
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #330 on: Today at 07:19:49 pm »
Firmino and Jota on the bench, praise the lord! :thumbup
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #331 on: Today at 07:22:55 pm »
The kind of matchday squad that may actually benefit from five subs.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #332 on: Today at 07:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 07:19:49 pm
Firmino and Jota on the bench, praise the lord! :thumbup

And VVD.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #333 on: Today at 07:23:56 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 07:17:17 pm
Jones not even making the subs bench.
Jones is probably a cup player to be honest, bit like gomez for me. Shouldn't really be starting league games
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #334 on: Today at 07:24:54 pm »
C'mon the red please for the love of all that is Fowler smash these wankers relentlessly.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #335 on: Today at 07:25:16 pm »
CHAMPIONS! CHAMPIONS!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #336 on: Today at 07:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:15:35 pm
Think I would have started Phillips over Gomez

Yeah me too..This game seemed tailor made for him and he never lets anybody down
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #337 on: Today at 07:26:16 pm »
Well, that starting XI doesn't inspire a lot of confidence to be honest. 

Not sure what other options though.  Think would definitely have wanted Big Nat in there just for his physicality but beyond that...

Ah well.... up the Reds! 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #338 on: Today at 07:26:18 pm »
Hope we blast out the blocks like we used to 4 or 5 seasons ago.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #339 on: Today at 07:26:20 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 07:17:17 pm
Jones not even making the subs bench.
Surprised at that. He's not injured is he?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #340 on: Today at 07:26:31 pm »
Quite surprised by Gomez's inclusion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #341 on: Today at 07:27:03 pm »
4-2-3-1 maybe??
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #342 on: Today at 07:27:58 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 07:26:20 pm
Surprised at that. He's not injured is he?

I thought I saw that he was injured or at least that his availability is being managed to avoid injury?

Maybe I dreamt that though...   Or was reading his thread from six months ago by mistake.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #343 on: Today at 07:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 07:26:18 pm
Hope we blast out the blocks like we used to 4 or 5 seasons ago.

Its one of the slower midfields weve played under Klopp so dont think that will be the vibe
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #344 on: Today at 07:28:38 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:27:03 pm
4-2-3-1 maybe??
either of those scorelines will do me too.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #345 on: Today at 07:29:13 pm »
Not convinced about the midfield but I guess it makes sense to try some other combination.

Hopefully both Hendo and Fab roll back the years.

Come on redmen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW
« Reply #346 on: Today at 07:29:43 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:28:21 pm
Its one of the slowest midfields played under Klopp so dont think that will be the vibe
;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #347 on: Today at 07:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:11:15 pm
Unlikely,

Just doesn't seem to fit in despite being good when he plays.

Weird that cause hes one of our few players in the squad thats actually quite composed in front of goal and has contributed quite well in his limited appearances. Its not like our front line are pulling any trees at the moment
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #348 on: Today at 07:32:04 pm »
For years Everton have wanted to get to our level.Looks like weve done if for them
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #349 on: Today at 07:34:45 pm »
gomez is my real worry i would have gone with philips for this match but it is what it is ...3 point please dont care how you do it ..come on redmen lets turn this corner even if its just a little
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #350 on: Today at 07:36:47 pm »
Quote from: marmite sw on Today at 07:34:45 pm
gomez is my real worry i would have gone with philips for this match but it is what it is ...3 point please dont care how you do it ..come on redmen lets turn this corner even if its just a little
I think we need to understand that a Phillips isnt very good.  Great lad. But positionally very limited
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #351 on: Today at 07:38:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:36:47 pm
I think we need to understand that a Phillips isnt very good.  Great lad. But positionally very limited

The very same could be said about Joe at the moment.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #352 on: Today at 07:39:42 pm »
I reckon the bench would beat the starting line up if they had a game  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #353 on: Today at 07:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:38:48 pm
The very same could be said about Joe at the moment.
Thing about Gomez is he looks overawed at the moment, and the more questions that get asked of him the more he begins to spiral (and this doesn't look like a midfield that is going to stop Everton countering on us). Hasn't even looked confident on the ball either, his passbacks to Allison in the last home game were a symptom of a player that didn't believe in themselves.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #354 on: Today at 07:40:49 pm »
Nunez tache is weirdly adolescent. Looks exactly like mine when i was 15.
