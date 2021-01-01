Interesting to see if bajcetic plays 6 or 8
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
I'd imagine he'll play as an 8.
Every man, woman and child in Red. Step up...
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Firmino and Jota on the bench, praise the lord!
Jones not even making the subs bench.
Think I would have started Phillips over Gomez
Surprised at that. He's not injured is he?
Hope we blast out the blocks like we used to 4 or 5 seasons ago.
4-2-3-1 maybe??
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Its one of the slowest midfields played under Klopp so dont think that will be the vibe
Unlikely, Just doesn't seem to fit in despite being good when he plays.
gomez is my real worry i would have gone with philips for this match but it is what it is ...3 point please dont care how you do it ..come on redmen lets turn this corner even if its just a little
I think we need to understand that a Phillips isnt very good. Great lad
. But positionally very limited
The very same could be said about Joe at the moment.
The Test is obviously right
