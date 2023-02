With a combination of shithousery on the Anfield pitch and rowdiness in the corner of Anfield Road we need to be on our game to keep those fuckers quiet. I don't give a fuck if it's technically, doggedly or energetically, we need to get the better of them and be productive in front of goal. No silly free kicks either, ffs.



2-0 to the Reds with Nunez scoring.



Wrap up everyone if you're going, it's going to be really chilly later.