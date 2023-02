What's annoying me a little is the form of the rest of the league as its pretty awful really. Typically we would romp top 4 with one hand tied behind our back if confronted with teams who are challenging for Top 4 while still losing 7 games after 23 games, Spurs basically. What a year for our engine to go from a V12 to a bloody Lada. We should be well in a title race but instead sleep walked ourselves into a transition period easily avoided.



How does a club know when it's transitioning exactly? Do they just look at the age of the squad and tell loyal long term servants to move on? Even if 2 months prior they were part of one of the greatest seasons ever? It's easy to say now that it's a transition season, but in reality everyone from fans to players, manager and club had high expectations for this season after the highs of last season. No one expected the drop off to be this sudden because it's practically impossible to know when it's going to happen. So again it seems all very obvious now, but go ask Real Madrid when they knew it was time to transition their club away from geriatrics like Benzema, Kroos, Modric, Cavajal et al. They've certainly started that process now, but if they had started at the average age of our squad they would have potentially missed a truck load of trophies. There's no magic formula to this problem, so clubs just do the best they can and ride out the success as long as they can.Liverpool is a special club, but that doesn't exempt it from more painful episodes in the future and certainly not from the inevitable transition periods that every club has to go through.