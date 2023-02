Leading up before the game...Jamie Carragher admits he's 'baffled' watching Cody Gakpo's early Liverpool performances - and can't understand why midfield was not instead strengthened last month.Gakpo signed for the Reds from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window for a fee that could reach £45 million.However, the versatile forward has made a slow start at Anfield and failed to score in his opening six appearances.Carragher, writing for The Telegraph, believes there were funds for Klopp to improve his engine room - and questioned why Gakpo was brought in.The former Reds defender said: "Since the summer of 2022, Liverpool have committed £180 million on four attackers in Luis Díaz, Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.''"Liverpool's owners did not fail to invest. They failed to invest in a midfielder. Now they need a new midfield.""In attack, Diaz started his Liverpool brilliantly but Nunez is a work in progress, and I am baffled watching Gakpo's early performances.""Gakpo is not a typical Klopp signing, lacking lightning pace and the capacity to lead a high press."