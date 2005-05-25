As shockingly bad as we have been lately, this surely is the perfect match to bounce back. Weve been garbage we all know that, players more than anybody.

Jurgen needs to remind the lads of the parade that went around the city last May. None of the players wanted to do the journey that day. They were devastated understandably, but each to a man will tell you how amazing and proud they were after it. The supporters come out and give them a day to remember forever. A day all there amazing efforts deserved, even when we was as broken hurting like them.

Id be reminding the lads of that show of support and what would be a small return on a season to forget. Everton, may have a new manager, but as bad as we have been, lets not forget this bag of shite are in the bottom 3. Lets all turn up and play our part ( fans and players together). 90 minutes plus of nothing less than 110%. We all need a pick up and it starts Monday. A win on Monday would give us all a massive lift, and maybe ever a decent day in graft on Tuesday, lol. Right into them red men YNWA