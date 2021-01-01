« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm  (Read 5669 times)

Offline Pistolero

  Offline Pistolero
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:49:15 am »
Can't fuckin stand Monday night games....
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:50:03 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:49:15 am
Can't fuckin stand Monday night games....

Don't think you'll find anyone who is a fan of them.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:50:49 am »
Time to turn the season around. We can and should beat these. Up the Reds!
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:59:11 am »
Hoping we can score first for a change, giving them something to hang onto will be a nightmare.
Online Ghost Town

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #124 on: Today at 12:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:38:51 am
Yeah la totally bro (smh) (smh) (smh)
Is right, lid
Offline killer-heels

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #125 on: Today at 12:19:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:29:40 am
Any "fans" who turn on the team can go fuck themselves and fuck off somewhere else

Yes I know but we know how this works, any booing just builds a narrative, ramps up the pressure etc. We need to get out of this season with very dissent amongst the match going fans.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:32:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:29:40 am
Any "fans" who turn on the team can go fuck themselves and fuck off somewhere else
Agreed but it wouldn't surprise me.
Online Hazell

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #127 on: Today at 12:40:02 pm »
Nice one duvva, thanks for the OP.

Nice pic as well, the game last season was a typical derby game with them, but thankfully we managed to deal with their spoiling tactics. Same again please.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:50:49 am
Time to turn the season around. We can and should beat these. Up the Reds!
Is there anything that makes you feel like our performance will change on Monday?
Online jillc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:51:08 pm »
There are rumours that Jota maybe starting which would be fantastic we've missed someone prepared to do the dirty stuff and actually give defenders a hard time. I have missed Diogo and his flying elbows and shoving people aside.
Online duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:56:14 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:08:23 pm
Is there anything that makes you feel like our performance will change on Monday?
In my case, Its blind optimism based on the fact Ill never accept anyone is better than us, ever. Form is temporary, Class permanent. Just gotta keep believing
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #131 on: Today at 02:22:03 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:08:23 pm
Is there anything that makes you feel like our performance will change on Monday?

Not really, but it's about time we all stopped feeling sorry for ourselves, the manager, the players, and the fans. Time to start fighting back and trying to think more positively. There is no point moping about any longer. It's not going to make the season finish any sooner.
Online jillc

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #132 on: Today at 02:43:53 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:08:23 pm
Is there anything that makes you feel like our performance will change on Monday?

None of the above means we cant win a game.
Offline Sat on the bar

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:27:13 pm »
As shockingly bad as we have been lately, this surely is the perfect match to bounce back. Weve been garbage we all know that, players more than anybody.
Jurgen needs to remind the lads of the parade that went around the city last May. None of the players wanted to do the journey that day. They were devastated understandably, but each to a man will tell you how amazing and proud they were after it. The supporters come out and give them a day to remember forever. A day all there amazing efforts deserved, even when we was as broken hurting like them.
Id be reminding the lads of that show of support and what would be a small return on a season to forget. Everton, may have a new manager, but as bad as we have been, lets not forget this bag of shite are in the bottom 3. Lets all turn up and play our part ( fans and players together). 90 minutes plus of nothing less than 110%. We all need a pick up and it starts Monday. A win on Monday would give us all a massive lift, and maybe ever a decent day in graft on Tuesday, lol. Right into them red men YNWA
Online DelTrotter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:07:54 pm »
Pretty good weekend for us results wise with Brighton, Brentford, Tottenham etc dropping points and a bad weekend for the shite with Wolves and Leicester winning and West Ham getting a point. Hopefully Leeds continue that tomorrow then us on Monday.

Win, lose or draw it'd just be nice to see some sort of tempo rather than playing at walking pace.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:24:47 pm »
Good opportunity for our top half hopes.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:24:47 pm
Good opportunity for our top 4 hopes.

 ;)
Offline newterp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:30:05 pm »
Worst case even seeing Jota and VVD on the bench will be a boost.

I wonder if Carvalho will remain in the dog house?
Offline buttersstotch

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #138 on: Today at 06:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Today at 04:27:13 pm
As shockingly bad as we have been lately, this surely is the perfect match to bounce back. Weve been garbage we all know that, players more than anybody.
Jurgen needs to remind the lads of the parade that went around the city last May. None of the players wanted to do the journey that day. They were devastated understandably, but each to a man will tell you how amazing and proud they were after it. The supporters come out and give them a day to remember forever. A day all there amazing efforts deserved, even when we was as broken hurting like them.
Id be reminding the lads of that show of support and what would be a small return on a season to forget. Everton, may have a new manager, but as bad as we have been, lets not forget this bag of shite are in the bottom 3. Lets all turn up and play our part ( fans and players together). 90 minutes plus of nothing less than 110%. We all need a pick up and it starts Monday. A win on Monday would give us all a massive lift, and maybe ever a decent day in graft on Tuesday, lol. Right into them red men YNWA

Agreed, a night game and a Derby. The crowd will be up for this and as bad as we have been, we're even worse because we're low on confidence. I think if the crowd get behind the team it will lift us. As much as we're clutching on to straws and it is a pipe dream, if we play ourselves in to some form, 4th is achieveable. I think it is too far of a stretch for us.

I'd just like a really good performance, that's the most important thing for me.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:22:40 pm »
Set pieces are a worry given the problems weve had from them of late and theyll be targeting that. Would like to see us play on the front door and with belief and if we get ahead, keep going. I dont ask for much. :D
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #140 on: Today at 06:31:46 pm »
I feel we need to start Nat Phillips for this game for that very reason.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #141 on: Today at 06:37:44 pm »
I'd play a 3-5-2. Mitigate absence of Thiago if true.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #142 on: Today at 06:43:38 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:37:44 pm
I'd play a 3-5-2. Mitigate absence of Thiago if true.

I'd try that anyway, we need to get our fullbacks more involved. Klopp has gone 3 at the back before, years ago with Wijnaldum I think.
Online HullReD

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:49:26 pm »
Cant we loan Origi back for this game?
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:49:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:30:05 pm
Worst case even seeing Jota and VVD on the bench will be a boost.

I wonder if Carvalho will remain in the dog house?

Whys carvalho in the dog house?

Been surprised how hes barely been seen since the city game.
Online HullReD

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 08:32:56 am
Cheers Duvva for the OP. This will be a battle and there will be a certain Scottish left back right up for it and I will enjoy watching him smile and sneer his way through tackles and little shoves.

Personally I think we will rip them a new one. If there was a ever a game that can knock us out of our current stupor, this is it. I think Nunez will destroy them.



3-0


Yes....some positivity as last!!!! cmon you REDDDSSSSSS lets do these.

