When has being a football fan been principally about being 'realistic'? Do you think all those clubs whose fans sing that they're "by far the greatest team/The world has ever seen" actually mean it, realistically?



Being a Liverpool fan used to be about dreams and songs to sing, about positivity and a never-say-die attitude. Now there are too many of you who think it's all about being "right", with cold logic, then about having hope and belief in spite of recent form. So many of you afraid to say "we'll smash these" in case we don't and (shock, horror) you're found not to be "right".



There's a time and a place for "realistic" discussions about form and the current malaise but coming into a pre-match against Everton - this Everton, FFS - and giving up, before a ball is kicked, is stone cold cowardice.



I mean even if you can't envisage our lads raising our game for a Derby match, at Anfield, on a flag day, surely you can allow the possibility of Everton fucking things up because, you know, they're Everton?



When did it become a problem to say "I think we're going to lose this game, based on the fact we've been largely shit this season"?The difference between us and other teams is that we ARE by far the greatest team the world has ever seen. But that doesn't take away from the reality that we are currently rather shit.As for the "cowardice" tag, people are allowed to think for themselves and express an opinion. It's not like I'm fucking hoping we lose. I'm hoping we win, but this season has become so much arse that I won't be the least surprise if we don't. Cowardice and Realism isn't that same thing, and I'm not going around ridiculing optimists for wearing rose tinted specs, because I actually respect and rather envy their ability to throw logic out the window.Most of the time I DO say we'll smash them. But this time I doubt our ability to even score, or if we do to hold a lead. But I didn't realise pre-match threads were only about unicorns and fucking rainbows and that people weren't supposed to offered opinions based on a bit of reason. My bad.And I never said the lads wouldn't try. I said they're playing like strangers and that club morale as a whole is in the toilet. As we've all know, losing your rag and getting reckless isn't "pashun" - it's frustration boiling over, and I foresee a lack of discipline on both sides, as we both need the points.FFS, if we end up sticking four past them I'll be fucking made up and wipe the egg off my face with a big grin. And if I were at the ground tomorrow I'd be singing my guts out. But it's not a fear of being wrong or looking stupid that's keeping me from saying "We'll smash these". I've just got a pragmatic cloud over my head that's big and bad enough that I'm prepared to risk going against the grain and pissing people off by speaking my mind.But in any case, you do you. I'm hoping we win, but I won't be surprised if we don't. Doesn't mean I won't be pissed off about it, especially if that lot get ref protection. It's going to take more luck than we've seen all season.