If I was going with my heart it would be great to see some of the old guard back in but my head says its too soon and especially against this bunch who will be thugs, you can guarantee it. They are playing for league survival and Dyche fucking hates us anyway so they dont need an excuse to go in hard.

I can see red cards and I reckon its worth a cheeky tenner bet too!

At this point, re-injuring already fragile players who are just returning from injury isnt a risk I would take. We need to live to fight future battles including the game against Madrid with a stronger, fitter squad.

I would take a draw and no red cards for us, AND I cant actually believe I am saying that considering they are relegation fodder.

And Wankers.

Dyche is a Liverpool fan.
Dyche is a Liverpool fan.

Really..I know he hasnt been that friendly when discussing Jurgen in the past and he is Everton's new Manager.

Happy to be corrected if I am mistaken though.

*Changed my previous comments to reflect that too*
Really..I know he hasnt been that friendly when discussing Jurgen in the past and he is Everton's new Manager.

Thats because he doesn't like Johnny Foreigner coming over here and taking all the big managerial posts.
Is that why you believe Trent is a great defender just like living in la la land 😂
Better la la land with Trent the boss player than wah wah land where all the cry babies congregate. Wouldn't you say, la?
Just a little pick me up... Derby day goals at Anfield.  8) :scarf


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2DQT7ao9vo
I'm expecting a one or two goal defeat. Everton are not a great team - in fact, they are a shit team - but they have new manager bounce and the morale of our club at all levels is in the toilet. 7

And to pre-empt the "bedwetting" tag, it's just being realistic. On paper, it's possible to get a result, but I'm not hopeful the players can rise to the occasion, even with an early goal. They're so fragile that the moment things go wrong I'm not convinced they can recover if they do.
I'm expecting a one or two goal defeat. Everton are not a great team - in fact, they are a shit team - but they have new manager bounce and the morale of our club at all levels is in the toilet. 7

And to pre-empt the "bedwetting" tag, it's just being realistic. On paper, it's possible to get a result, but I'm not hopeful the players can rise to the occasion, even with an early goal. They're so fragile that the moment things go wrong I'm not convinced they can recover if they do.

If we do go a goal down, the whole ground needs to get behind the team. Its a flag day, so hopefully everyone is up for it from the off and this feeds through to the players.

Form goes out the window in Derbies anyway, so the reds might just play out of their skins ;)
Really..I know he hasnt been that friendly when discussing Jurgen in the past and he is Everton's new Manager.

Happy to be corrected if I am mistaken though.

*Changed my previous comments to reflect that too*

Connor Coady syndrome or Kevin Sheedy. All the ex-reds become the biggest bitters when they end up there and on derby day.
I'm expecting a one or two goal defeat. Everton are not a great team - in fact, they are a shit team - but they have new manager bounce and the morale of our club at all levels is in the toilet. 7

And to pre-empt the "bedwetting" tag, it's just being realistic. On paper, it's possible to get a result, but I'm not hopeful the players can rise to the occasion, even with an early goal. They're so fragile that the moment things go wrong I'm not convinced they can recover if they do.
You as well? What's happening to this fanbase?
New manager bounce doesnt hide the fact these bitter are really shit.

The boys need to react now, show some fight, get a goal and it will start to click.
You as well? What's happening to this fanbase?

Oh come on. What's happening is that the fanbase's attitude is shaped by the team. As I said, it's being realistic.

they are absolute dog shit and we should batter them, but we could say that about a fair few teams we've faced off against this season. It's not controversial to draw a conclusion based on what's been slapping us in the face like a dead kipper all season. Or at least it shouldn't be controversial.

The fans will play their part, but it's the players fluffing their lines. The onus is on the players to prove us wrong. And I'm not sure the old adage "form goes out the window" applies to this match, because neither team has had much form to speak of anyway. It's more likely to just get nasty as both sides are desperate for points. And our hospital is already full of walking wounded.

Oh come on. What's happening is that the fanbase's attitude is shaped by the team. As I said, it's being realistic.
When has being a football fan been principally about being 'realistic'? Do you think all those clubs whose fans sing that they're "by far the greatest team/The world has ever seen" actually mean it, realistically?

Being a Liverpool fan used to be about dreams and songs to sing, about positivity and a never-say-die attitude. Now there are too many of you who think it's all about being "right", with cold logic, then about having hope and belief in spite of recent form. So many of you afraid to say "we'll smash these" in case we don't and (shock, horror) you're found not to be "right".

There's a time and a place for "realistic" discussions about form and the current malaise but coming into a pre-match against Everton - this Everton, FFS -  and giving up, before a ball is kicked, is stone cold cowardice.

I mean even if you can't envisage our lads raising our game for a Derby match, at Anfield, on a flag day, surely you can allow the possibility of Everton fucking things up because, you know, they're Everton?

When has being a football fan been principally about being 'realistic'? Do you think all those clubs whose fans sing that they're "by far the greatest team/The world has ever seen" actually mean it, realistically?

Being a Liverpool fan used to be about dreams and songs to sing, about positivity and a never-say-die attitude. Now there are too many of you who think it's all about being "right", with cold logic, then about having hope and belief in spite of recent form. So many of you afraid to say "we'll smash these" in case we don't and (shock, horror) you're found not to be "right".

There's a time and a place for "realistic" discussions about form and the current malaise but coming into a pre-match against Everton - this Everton, FFS -  and giving up, before a ball is kicked, is stone cold cowardice.

I mean even if you can't envisage our lads raising our game for a Derby match, at Anfield, on a flag day, surely you can allow the possibility of Everton fucking things up because, you know, they're Everton?

*Applause*

 :wellin
Years ago I got my pre match 4-0 win prediction right against Barca and was utterly convinced it was on the cards ..since then I've got fuck all right!

So now is a great opportunity to get back on track with a similar prediction!

4-0 to us, early Mo goal to fuck up their game plan, another one just before HT. They come out 2nd half with a bit of pressure, ie hopeful 90 yards punts into our box, we deal with it  and get a 3rd on the hour mark.

To the tune of 'Sack The Board'  and 'you're not fit to wear the skirt' (aimed at DCL) we get a 4th late on.

Hatrick for Mo and one for Gakpo.
Got the sense of some positivity from Jurgen's press conference. He said that the intensity and application in training was really good, came back on the Tuesday feeling better. Think we now have to knock the physical fatigue talk on the head now as Jürgen has also said it's now February and clearly it's more of a confidence/form thing.

I'd play Milner left of the midfield 3, need more aggression in there. Clearly they seem much better physically with Gueye, Doucoure and Onana.

Set pieces will be important, they'll play for them all day. Really want to see Gomez and Matip play with more fire in them, like Thommo said...fire in the belly and ice in the mind.
Cannot believe how pessimistic some of our fans are on here.
Its Everton we are playing , but unfortunately our fans are shitting the bed about facing them.
Jesus Christ what have we become.A gang of surrender monkeys.

I'm expecting a one or two goal defeat. Everton are not a great team - in fact, they are a shit team - but they have new manager bounce and the morale of our club at all levels is in the toilet. 7

And to pre-empt the "bedwetting" tag, it's just being realistic. On paper, it's possible to get a result, but I'm not hopeful the players can rise to the occasion, even with an early goal. They're so fragile that the moment things go wrong I'm not convinced they can recover if they do.

It's not looking good but you never know.

A scrappy 0-0 wouldn't be too bad given we've got key players on their way back over the next couple of weeks and Thiago if he's out makes it even more difficult.

We've always got a chance at Anfield. If it was Goodison everyone would be fearing the worst. The crowd should be up for it but they'll grab a scrappy corner after 4 minutes and it'll be "here we go again". If Virg isn't back (maybe even if he is) we need to bring Nat Phillips in for this. Too many not up for the fight right now.
When has being a football fan been principally about being 'realistic'? Do you think all those clubs whose fans sing that they're "by far the greatest team/The world has ever seen" actually mean it, realistically?

Being a Liverpool fan used to be about dreams and songs to sing, about positivity and a never-say-die attitude. Now there are too many of you who think it's all about being "right", with cold logic, then about having hope and belief in spite of recent form. So many of you afraid to say "we'll smash these" in case we don't and (shock, horror) you're found not to be "right".

There's a time and a place for "realistic" discussions about form and the current malaise but coming into a pre-match against Everton - this Everton, FFS -  and giving up, before a ball is kicked, is stone cold cowardice.

I mean even if you can't envisage our lads raising our game for a Derby match, at Anfield, on a flag day, surely you can allow the possibility of Everton fucking things up because, you know, they're Everton?

So much truth in this post. 

Not just in relation to the way we support our team but life in general.  Social media is riddle with it.

I'm certainly guilty of it myself, so perhaps we can all use this excellent post to give ourselves a good talking to.
Everyone needs to be up for this one. Every player. Every fan.

Smash them, Reds.
