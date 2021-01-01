Oh come on. What's happening is that the fanbase's attitude is shaped by the team. As I said, it's being realistic.

When has being a football fan been principally about being 'realistic'? Do you think all those clubs whose fans sing that they're "by far the greatest team/The world has ever seen" actually mean it, realistically?Being a Liverpool fan used to be about dreams and songs to sing, about positivity and a never-say-die attitude. Now there are too many of you who think it's all about being "right", with cold logic, then about having hope and belief in spite of recent form. So many of you afraid to say "we'll smash these" in case we don't and (shock, horror) you're found not to be "right".There's a time and a place for "realistic" discussions about form and the current malaise but coming into a pre-match against Everton - this Everton, FFS - and giving up, before a ball is kicked, is stone cold cowardice.I mean even if you can't envisage our lads raising our game for a Derby match, at Anfield, on a flag day, surely you can allow the possibility of Everton fucking things up because, you know, they're Everton?