I just love your confidence, Qston mate... Hahahahah!! I guess that's what we are living for.



Let's twat them you Mighty Reds!!!



Too right it is what we are living for. This is the derby. If you can`t get yourself up for this then what's the point ! (usual caveats about not really liking the derby etc etc)I do think they will struggle coping with Nunez. Their defence is slow. They will sit deep and try and dig out a boring draw or even snatching a 1-0 win. I just think we have got far too much more them and this is the game and that sparks us back into life.