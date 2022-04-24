« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm  (Read 985 times)

MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
Referee: Simon Hooper
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Mark Scholes
Fourth official: David Coote
VAR: John Brooks
Assistant VAR: Darren Cann

No longer can we rely on this guy to rescue us and torment them so we need to find another way

A match that needs no introduction really, that said on this occasion I'm struggling to know where to start. We've rarely been in poorer form, if at all, during Jurgen's tenure and Everton have just beaten the league leaders having most certainly taken advantage of the "new manager bounce" factor. Hopefully we can put a stop to that straight away, but I don't think any of us really know how this one will go.

On paper it should be a no contest, but it's not worked that way for a while now. This is going to be a battle, even more so given who their new manager is. Probably Dogs of War Phase 2. Battling isn't one of our strengths currently, as such I'd be surprised if we don't see the return of Henderson and/or Milner. However it's debatable in current form whether this is a good idea (certainly not both in the middle at least). Then again it hasn't seemed to make much difference in terms of overall results or performances who's played of late. Comes to something when the highlight of the season so far might be that Man City have finally been charged with their blatant cheating.

It's been done to death in numerous other threads (with good reason), what our issues might be and how to solve them, so I'm going to avoid it here, but it's clear that it's a variety of things and there's going to be no quick fix. It sounds like there will be a bus welcome and it's a flag night, so hopefully that will help give the players a lift and let them know we're still behind them.

That aside there's been just over a week in between this and the Wolves game so more time for Jurgen and the players to try and address where things are going wrong and put some of them right. Again I feel I may have said that before and it hasn't worked that way, but gotta keep that hope. Not sure what our injury situation is, but perhaps Bobby & VVD may be available, plus Jota seemed to be back in full training, which would be a real boost, I guess we'll find out more in the pre match presser. The other thing I'm interested to hear is Jurgen's response to inevitable questions about Man City's charges. I'm sure he could easily dodge them as not relevant to the game, so be interesting if he does speak out.

Managed to get tickets for this earlier, then quickly realised I wasn't going to be able to make it, which was a little bit heartbreaking, would only have been the second ever Derby for me. The tickets have been passed on to a couple of passionate locals and hopefully they and those who are there will get treated to a better performance than of late.

If there's a game we should need no motivation in making a fast start and getting up for it's this, so I really hope we're not facing yet another fight back after conceding early - that shit really does need to stop if we're going to salvage anything from this season. And looking at the remaining games this month now's really the time to grab some points and try to find some momentum as it's not about to get any easier.

Quote
Roberto Firmino
Virgil van Dijk
Diogo Jota
Arthur Melo

All back in full training for LFC
Flag day

Bus welcome

Allez les Rouges
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:41:44 pm


Thats the kind of content I come here for
Thanks for the write up!

I assume all the returning players will be on the bench so I don't expect a shift in gears for most parts of the game with the same bunch starting. A late 1-0 would be huge considering its Dyche but I do think with all the players back in training, it could motivate the team to start strong and make Pickford waste time from the 2'

Also fucking glad we are back at Anfield, hope the crowd will be bouncing since the current crop look like they have lost all hope.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:41:44 pm


I wonder

Even having one or two on the bench would be a big boost but probably wishful thinking

Gonna be tough, no doubt theyll play like a pack of dogs. Just a positive, progressive performance, avoid defeat and no new injuries please. I can take a draw is a clear improvement is obvious but of course any kind of win would be fantastic too.
Shit season, ok it happens but giving these 3 points while they're in a relegation scrap would be unforgivable. If we are quitting on the league season then fine but after this game not before, thanks.
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 07:22:01 pm
Thanks for the write up!

I assume all the returning players will be on the bench so I don't expect a shift in gears for most parts of the game with the same bunch starting. A late 1-0 would be huge considering its Dyche but I do think with all the players back in training, it could motivate the team to start strong and make Pickford waste time from the 2'

Also fucking glad we are back at Anfield, hope the crowd will be bouncing since the current crop look like they have lost all hope.

A few players who can impact off the bench is key. Last few weeks making subs only weakens us.

I think we really need Virg back for this. Matip with Gomez isn't the way to go.
Think this is one of the few games I'd consider bringing Fabinho back in for Keita. We've been terrible at defending set pieces recently and it feels inevitable they'll score one where the ref lets them foul Alisson. Van Dijk's hopefully fit to replace Gomez if not would bring in Phillips, again just to deal with set pieces/long balls up.
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:33:42 pm
Think this is one of the few games I'd consider bringing Fabinho back in for Keita. We've been terrible at defending set pieces recently and it feels inevitable they'll score one where the ref lets them foul Alisson. Van Dijk's hopefully fit to replace Gomez if not would bring in Phillips, again just to deal with set pieces/long balls up.

Baj/Keita/Thiago as the midfield leaves us short height wise but the set piece issue harks back to the Brentford game (and Virg out since then). I'd expect Fabinho or Henderson to come in for this. I'd even consider bringing Nat Phillips in if Virg isn't ready. You can rely on him to at least clear a ball.


Thanks for the write up.

I've been waiting for a nice win, somewhere, to maybe kick start some better form and salvage something from the season. Maybe this is it.

But it's anyone's guess what will happen, given the way this season has gone.
cheers duvva

just tighten up at the back - treat 'em like they're a real threat and then make the most of our chances

don't get embroiled in any silly tackles and arguments

let's get through this in 1 piece but with 3 points

wear the shirt with pride and remember 'this is anfield'

 - that would be my dressing room speech

deffo us to win
Wish Divock was still around for this one.

But hopefully we'll break their hearts in another fashion and kickstart our run-in.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:32:23 pm
A few players who can impact off the bench is key. Last few weeks making subs only weakens us.

I think we really need Virg back for this. Matip with Gomez isn't the way to go.

I doubt Klopp will use any of the returning though for this one. I expect more thuggery with Dyche in.
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 07:57:39 pm
I doubt Klopp will use any of the returning though for this one. I expect more thuggery with Dyche in.
I think Virgil will be straight back in if fit enough, anything to try and tighten up at the back
The most I can see us getting is a lucky draw where they're probably the better side. We've been absolutely shite in recent weeks and I don't expect us to flip a switch and put in a good performance just like that. They are obviously better than they showed under Lampard seeing as the players had obviously downed tools. That and Dyche always giving us a tough game at Anfield. 1-1 or 0-0.
Expecting a bruising encounter. I suspect this game comes too soon for some returnees who have been out for too long to just slot back in after 1-2 training sessions.
Get Van Dijk in for this. Even if Calvert Lewin plays, and word is he's injured, he wouldn't be on the back foot too often you feel. Bit of calmness through him partnered by Phillips IMHO.

I know it's all doom and gloom now but there's a reason why we basically never lose games at home. Get the first one and we'll be alright I think. Would like to see Gakpo get a couple of shots away here, he's got into some good positions in the last couple of games but failed to show us his end product, have a go son. Salah and Nunez could both really do with one, too.
The only positive is that we are playing at Anfield where we have not fallen apart results wise, we have actually only lost once in the league this season at home  :o which is surprising, feels like we have been shit every week.
If the crowd are up for it, we'll beat them. I usually say keep a clean sheet and then do your best. Fuck that - just get at them - try score 10. We need a head clearer.

3-1 the reds.
Quote from: Wolverine on Yesterday at 08:54:22 pm
The only positive is that we are playing at Anfield where we have not fallen apart results wise, we have actually only lost once in the league this season at home  :o which is surprising, feels like we have been shit every week.

Our home performances have been poor since the World Cup though. Leicester was terrible, Wolves in the cup was poor and Chelsea was just a really poor match.

We need players and fans to raise it like the City game and hope that drives us on to get a result. If the crowd are on it and we actually don't go 1-0 down after 5 minutes then hopefully we can turn them over.
Had to turn down a ticket as will be sat in a bar in Tenerife watching it. I think they'll have a go at us, like they did with Arsenal, so we need to be ready for a fast start. Going to be a tough game, could do with Leeds beating the Mancs Sunday to deflate them a bit. Be clinical with our finishing and we'll get 3 or 4, but it'll probbaly be 0-0.
Clean sheet and 3 points please.

I want a 4-0 but would take a 1-0. Either would do me.  8)
Any win will do, really not looking forward to this game at all.

Hopefully no injuries either.
Horrible game that's come at a horrible time.

It's gonna be a long wait till Monday evening.
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 10:47:59 pm
Horrible game that's come at a horrible time.

It's gonna be a long wait till Monday evening.

This ^

 :-\
Can we recall Origi?
Just fucking win.
Don't give much spaces for Onana and Doucoure, track their "late runner" into our box,
Arthur Melo hit the ground running after full training, Gakpo scores a goal from corner (where we have been quite shit, corner after corner after corner)...

That will do for me.

Question. Eerrmm... If our midfield is quite slow generally, is it possible / efficient to play 4-4-2 instead of 4-3-3 to clog the midfield
and suffocating opponent's passing line?

Of course we could play 4-3-3 if we have enough legs to do that. But it's sssooo depressing watching our players
saddling up an expensive gear for a race but seems riding on a turtle to still lose against an injured half-legged snail.

Alisson
Milner Vvd Gomez Robertson
Henderson Keita Thiago
Salah Nunez Elliott
