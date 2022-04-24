« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm  (Read 288 times)

MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
Referee: Simon Hooper
Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Mark Scholes
Fourth official: David Coote
VAR: John Brooks
Assistant VAR: Darren Cann

No longer can we rely on this guy to rescue us and torment them so we need to find another way

A match that needs no introduction really, that said on this occasion I'm struggling to know where to start. We've rarely been in poorer form, if at all, during Jurgen's tenure and Everton have just beaten the league leaders having most certainly taken advantage of the "new manager bounce" factor. Hopefully we can put a stop to that straight away, but I don't think any of us really know how this one will go.

On paper it should be a no contest, but it's not worked that way for a while now. This is going to be a battle, even more so given who their new manager is. Probably Dogs of War Phase 2. Battling isn't one of our strengths currently, as such I'd be surprised if we don't see the return of Henderson and/or Milner. However it's debatable in current form whether this is a good idea (certainly not both in the middle at least). Then again it hasn't seemed to make much difference in terms of overall results or performances who's played of late. Comes to something when the highlight of the season so far might be that Man City have finally been charged with their blatant cheating.

It's been done to death in numerous other threads (with good reason), what our issues might be and how to solve them, so I'm going to avoid it here, but it's clear that it's a variety of things and there's going to be no quick fix. It sounds like there will be a bus welcome and it's a flag night, so hopefully that will help give the players a lift and let them know we're still behind them.

That aside there's been just over a week in between this and the Wolves game so more time for Jurgen and the players to try and address where things are going wrong and put some of them right. Again I feel I may have said that before and it hasn't worked that way, but gotta keep that hope. Not sure what our injury situation is, but perhaps Bobby & VVD may be available, plus Jota seemed to be back in full training, which would be a real boost, I guess we'll find out more in the pre match presser. The other thing I'm interested to hear is Jurgen's response to inevitable questions about Man City's charges. I'm sure he could easily dodge them as not relevant to the game, so be interesting if he does speak out.

Managed to get tickets for this earlier, then quickly realised I wasn't going to be able to make it, which was a little bit heartbreaking, would only have been the second ever Derby for me. The tickets have been passed on to a couple of passionate locals and hopefully they and those who are there will get treated to a better performance than of late.

If there's a game we should need no motivation in making a fast start and getting up for it's this, so I really hope we're not facing yet another fight back after conceding early - that shit really does need to stop if we're going to salvage anything from this season. And looking at the remaining games this month now's really the time to grab some points and try to find some momentum as it's not about to get any easier.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
Roberto Firmino
Virgil van Dijk
Diogo Jota
Arthur Melo

All back in full training for LFC
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
Flag day

Bus welcome

Allez les Rouges
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
Thats the kind of content I come here for
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
Thanks for the write up!

I assume all the returning players will be on the bench so I don't expect a shift in gears for most parts of the game with the same bunch starting. A late 1-0 would be huge considering its Dyche but I do think with all the players back in training, it could motivate the team to start strong and make Pickford waste time from the 2'

Also fucking glad we are back at Anfield, hope the crowd will be bouncing since the current crop look like they have lost all hope.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
I wonder

Even having one or two on the bench would be a big boost but probably wishful thinking

Gonna be tough, no doubt theyll play like a pack of dogs. Just a positive, progressive performance, avoid defeat and no new injuries please. I can take a draw is a clear improvement is obvious but of course any kind of win would be fantastic too.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
Shit season, ok it happens but giving these 3 points while they're in a relegation scrap would be unforgivable. If we are quitting on the league season then fine but after this game not before, thanks.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
Thanks for the write up!

I assume all the returning players will be on the bench so I don't expect a shift in gears for most parts of the game with the same bunch starting. A late 1-0 would be huge considering its Dyche but I do think with all the players back in training, it could motivate the team to start strong and make Pickford waste time from the 2'

Also fucking glad we are back at Anfield, hope the crowd will be bouncing since the current crop look like they have lost all hope.

A few players who can impact off the bench is key. Last few weeks making subs only weakens us.

I think we really need Virg back for this. Matip with Gomez isn't the way to go.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
Think this is one of the few games I'd consider bringing Fabinho back in for Keita. We've been terrible at defending set pieces recently and it feels inevitable they'll score one where the ref lets them foul Alisson. Van Dijk's hopefully fit to replace Gomez if not would bring in Phillips, again just to deal with set pieces/long balls up.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
Think this is one of the few games I'd consider bringing Fabinho back in for Keita. We've been terrible at defending set pieces recently and it feels inevitable they'll score one where the ref lets them foul Alisson. Van Dijk's hopefully fit to replace Gomez if not would bring in Phillips, again just to deal with set pieces/long balls up.

Baj/Keita/Thiago as the midfield leaves us short height wise but the set piece issue harks back to the Brentford game (and Virg out since then). I'd expect Fabinho or Henderson to come in for this. I'd even consider bringing Nat Phillips in if Virg isn't ready. You can rely on him to at least clear a ball.


Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
Thanks for the write up.

I've been waiting for a nice win, somewhere, to maybe kick start some better form and salvage something from the season. Maybe this is it.

But it's anyone's guess what will happen, given the way this season has gone.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
cheers duvva

just tighten up at the back - treat 'em like they're a real threat and then make the most of our chances

don't get embroiled in any silly tackles and arguments

let's get through this in 1 piece but with 3 points

wear the shirt with pride and remember 'this is anfield'

 - that would be my dressing room speech

deffo us to win
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13th February KO 8pm
Wish Divock was still around for this one.

But hopefully we'll break their hearts in another fashion and kickstart our run-in.
