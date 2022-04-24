Referee: Simon Hooper

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Mark Scholes

Fourth official: David Coote

VAR: John Brooks

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann

No longer can we rely on this guy to rescue us and torment them so we need to find another way

A match that needs no introduction really, that said on this occasion I'm struggling to know where to start. We've rarely been in poorer form, if at all, during Jurgen's tenure and Everton have just beaten the league leaders having most certainly taken advantage of the "new manager bounce" factor. Hopefully we can put a stop to that straight away, but I don't think any of us really know how this one will go.On paper it should be a no contest, but it's not worked that way for a while now. This is going to be a battle, even more so given who their new manager is. Probably Dogs of War Phase 2. Battling isn't one of our strengths currently, as such I'd be surprised if we don't see the return of Henderson and/or Milner. However it's debatable in current form whether this is a good idea (certainly not both in the middle at least). Then again it hasn't seemed to make much difference in terms of overall results or performances who's played of late. Comes to something when the highlight of the season so far might be that Man City have finally been charged with their blatant cheating.It's been done to death in numerous other threads (with good reason), what our issues might be and how to solve them, so I'm going to avoid it here, but it's clear that it's a variety of things and there's going to be no quick fix. It sounds like there will be a bus welcome and it's a flag night, so hopefully that will help give the players a lift and let them know we're still behind them.That aside there's been just over a week in between this and the Wolves game so more time for Jurgen and the players to try and address where things are going wrong and put some of them right. Again I feel I may have said that before and it hasn't worked that way, but gotta keep that hope. Not sure what our injury situation is, but perhaps Bobby & VVD may be available, plus Jota seemed to be back in full training, which would be a real boost, I guess we'll find out more in the pre match presser. The other thing I'm interested to hear is Jurgen's response to inevitable questions about Man City's charges. I'm sure he could easily dodge them as not relevant to the game, so be interesting if he does speak out.Managed to get tickets for this earlier, then quickly realised I wasn't going to be able to make it, which was a little bit heartbreaking, would only have been the second ever Derby for me. The tickets have been passed on to a couple of passionate locals and hopefully they and those who are there will get treated to a better performance than of late.If there's a game we should need no motivation in making a fast start and getting up for it's this, so I really hope we're not facing yet another fight back after conceding early - that shit really does need to stop if we're going to salvage anything from this season. And looking at the remaining games this month now's really the time to grab some points and try to find some momentum as it's not about to get any easier.