Similar to Andy I left at 16 and worked my way up to a good place, however I really want to caution against survivorship bias here. I had a lot of luck along the way and I genuinely believe that education offers a much more likely route out of poverty than the path I took.



A couple of things have changed since I started out. First, employers are more and more likely to use AI screening for job applicants now, and so without a degree it's a lot more likely that your CV will end up in the bin before a human ever looks at it.



The other change is that a lot of the entry level jobs that you could use to ger a foothold in the old days have now been offshored. Employers are more likely to bring in a graduate straight onto the second rung of the ladder than someone with no qualifications or experience.



I actually went to university in my mid thirties and I'm glad I did. It was an itch I had to scratch, but I also came away with a lot of respect for academia in general. It gives you a very different way of looking at things and asking questions that is a good compliment to professional experience. It's fucking hard doing it while you're working full time though! I'm also now working for a company that would never have given me an interview before I did my masters.