Poll

What effect did Education have on you

Left school at 16, Didn't really get anywhere in Life :(
Left school at 16, did well in a 'normal' everyday career
Left school at 16, did well in a 'professional' career
Went to further eduction, Didn't really get anywhere in Life :(
Went to further eduction, did well in a 'normal' everyday career
Went to further eduction, did well in a 'professional' career
Went to University, Didn't really get anywhere in Life :(
Went to University, did well in a 'normal' everyday career
Went to University, did well in a 'professional' career
Author Topic: Eduarcation innit  (Read 556 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,915
  • Asterisks baby!
Eduarcation innit
« on: Yesterday at 11:58:29 am »
I bobbled off when I was 16 (Actually working when I was 15) and as I had an obsession for computers, I was programming and building stuff way before I got a job doing it.

School didn't really help me - I moved around a lot as a kid and went to loads of schools and their curriculums were all over the shop. In one I started with 'A', Then went to another and they were doing 'C' and then another did 'B' then back to 'A' so I kind of gave up when I was about 12.

I used to read an awful lot as a kid so really got most of my information by reading stuff and I found school to be dull, boring and a complete waste of time. Anything I wanted to know, I'd go to the library, read up on it and work it out myself. Most of my teachers were shite and as I didn't know the stuff they expected (from me changing around) they gave me very little help - but I also didn't really want any :)

I've now had a 'professional' career for 40 years and still learning and doing stuff today and still learning and reading by doing and picking stuff up.

Obviously everyone is different, so what did education do for you?
Poor.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,208
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:05:50 pm »
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,964
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:13:04 pm »
Got a couple of Cs and Bs for my GCSEs, dropped out of A-Levels because I honestly just couldn't be bothered with it all.  Wasn't a troubled kid or anything, just lazy.  Then got bullied by my parents into getting a low paying job digitising cable layouts for Southern Electric and did well enough there that my team leader got me in at low entry job for a translation company after he jumped ship and that office work just suited me.  Been a translation project manager for years now and find it pretty easy.

School was shit, didn't really enjoy it, wasn't fussed about learning.  I'm a different person now, of course, and if I could do it all again I'd stick with it, but at the time I just... I dunno if it was the environment (pretty rough all boys school) or just me being a twat but nothing ever grabbed my interest.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,915
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:05:50 pm


That one where they spotted the Wizard of Oz got the maths question wrong :)
Poor.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,211
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:16:08 pm »
Option 2.

Was smoking grass from about the age of 14 and drinking by 15. Decided they were better craic than doing exams so my GCSE results were shite compared to what they should've been. Was a decent footballer in my youth too.
My life could've taken a different path had I not chosen smoking and drinking over education and football, but as it is I'm doing the same job for the same money as people that are in thousands of quid of student debt for going to university with A levels and degrees.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,748
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:48:11 pm »
Where's the option for "Went to University, dropped out, but eventually ended up doing alright in a job I enjoy"?
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,831
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:04:46 pm »
Left school at 16 with 7 'O' levels, couldn't be a fighter pilot as I went short sighted at 14, apprenticeship at the corpy which I got fed up of within 3 months, didn't get into the RAF and was told I failed the final interview, on the dole til I was 20. Got accepted into the Army, then a heart murmur on the RAF medical from when I was 17, which I knew nothing about stopped that. Washed dishes in a hotel, then from talking to a driver who delivered hire stuff to us, ended up driving the van. Worked my way up to Branch Manager before heart issues kept me off work until my surgery. Did an MCSE while off, went back to work, moved into our IT as a Trainee Programmer in 2001 and been in IT since. Also terrorise drivers in an HGV ;D
Fuck the Tories

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,869
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:42:23 pm »
Interesting that the only one (so far) that's admitting to "Didn't really get anywhere in Life"

Mind you that's mostly because I realised very early on that the "rat race" is a load of shite.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,876
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:07:50 pm »
Life is more than just a career.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,831
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:42:23 pm
Interesting that the only one (so far) that's admitting to "Didn't really get anywhere in Life"

Mind you that's mostly because I realised very early on that the "rat race" is a load of shite.

I've got a great wife, two cracking kids, roof over our heads and can eat, that's all I really need.

I could be earning a lot more than what I do, but the job, being up the road, allowed me to take the kids to school, pick them up from school and see them at tea and put them to bed. No amount of money would replace that. Her brother earns twice what I do, no way would I swap my life for his.
Fuck the Tories

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,869
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:35:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:20:09 pm
I've got a great wife, two cracking kids, roof over our heads and can eat, that's all I really need.

I could be earning a lot more than what I do, but the job, being up the road, allowed me to take the kids to school, pick them up from school and see them at tea and put them to bed. No amount of money would replace that. Her brother earns twice what I do, no way would I swap my life for his.

Got to say fair play. I have some respect for people who put quality of life over money.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,570
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:03:49 pm »
Got As and Bs at GCSE, As at A level, got a degree, masters and teaching diploma

Stupidly work for the state ;D
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,748
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:35:31 pm
Got to say fair play. I have some respect for people who put quality of life over money.

I'm similar to Rob. I couldbve earning a lot more for what I do, but I enjoy my work, my colleagues and my work environment.

I've seen several colleagues leave to get better paid jobs and end up unhappy and not lasting at their next job.
Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:16:34 pm »
Was never a good student or got any above average grades always having fun through college and post grad while studying only the subjects I enjoyed. Thankfully some Universities still accept your personality and character over your grades and that has allowed me to live/work in 3 countries far apart in the work I love and I am only getting started professionally. Education though has gone to shit, you can get 20 degrees before you have common sense or an open mind.
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:36:26 pm »
Similar to Andy I left at 16 and worked my way up to a good place, however I really want to caution against survivorship bias here. I had a lot of luck along the way and I genuinely believe that education offers a much more likely route out of poverty than the path I took.

A couple of things have changed since I started out.  First, employers are more and more likely to use AI screening for job applicants now, and so without a degree it's a lot more likely that your CV will end up in the bin before a human ever looks at it.

The other change is that a lot of the entry level jobs that you could use to ger a foothold in the old days have now been offshored. Employers are more likely to bring in a graduate straight onto the second rung of the ladder than someone with no qualifications or experience.

I actually went to university in my mid thirties and I'm glad I did. It was an itch I had to scratch, but I also came away with a lot of respect for academia in general. It gives you a very different way of looking at things and asking questions that is a good compliment to professional experience. It's fucking hard doing it while you're working full time though!  I'm also now working for a company that would never have given me an interview before I did my masters.
Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:36:26 pm

The other change is that a lot of the entry level jobs that you could use to ger a foothold in the old days have now been offshored. Employers are more likely to bring in a graduate straight onto the second rung of the ladder than someone with no qualifications or experience.


Some countries like France and Singapore have an extensively strong internship system. They have mandatory 1 year (2 internships 6 month, 1 outside your home country) internship in between their masters and also a 6 month at the end of your bachelors + another 6 months at the end of your masters. Companies specifically design their projects and strategies around these internships and unlike most countries labor laws are strong so you are not treated like a slave. Companies in France train and hire the same interns they take from the University cycles and it is very well oiled for both local and international students.
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,570
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm
I'm similar to Rob. I couldbve earning a lot more for what I do, but I enjoy my work, my colleagues and my work environment.

I've seen several colleagues leave to get better paid jobs and end up unhappy and not lasting at their next job.
I fully endorse this comment . Quality of life matters most
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:28:26 pm »
In school I usually just did enough to pass the tests. Now I only work hard enough not to get fired.

You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,748
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm
I fully endorse this comment . Quality of life matters most

Though I have to say with the cost of living, I do get the occasional pang of regret that I haven't chased higher pay....
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,831
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:35:31 pm
Got to say fair play. I have some respect for people who put quality of life over money.

You can never get back the years when they are growing up, I'd regret for the rest of my life if i wasn't there. I missed the eldests first steps as I was in work, bugger chose the afternoon to do it, but I've got the youngests on video. Making breakfast, getting them dressed, walking them to school, its all so precious.

We had a contractor at work, he'd always done it, had the big house, a light aircraft, brand new Range Rover - he said he envied me so much as I got to see my kids grow up and he never did with his. He said he had no close relationship with them, he was just bank of Dad now, can I have, can I have.
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,831
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:39:35 pm
Though I have to say with the cost of living, I do get the occasional pang of regret that I haven't chased higher pay....

I only wish I earned more now so I could retire earlier ;D

A part of me thinks "the kids are teens now, chase the money" and another part says "nah fuck that, get the bike rebuilt ya lazy bastard"
Fuck the Tories

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,208
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:32:35 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 08:28:26 pm
In school I usually just did enough to pass the tests. Now I only work hard enough not to get fired.


Sums me up, too.

I've psychoanalysed myself over and over to try to figure out what both motivates and demotivates. I've come up with plenty of theories; all shite.

I know I'm a clever bloke. I can get my head round a lot of complex stuff, and feel I've got a heightened understanding of how the world works.

I'd love to have self-discipline and a strong work ethic because I know I'd be a senior something.

But I'm happiest when I'm doing fuck all or when I've loads of fun things to distract me.

I can't wait to retire.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:04:20 am »
^ ha I think Im the opposite of that Nobby.  Think Im good at learning stuff but the complex stuff and how the world works often goes right over my head. In fact there are loads of times wise posters on here have done more for my education on politics or economics than any classes Ive ever taken.

I loved school and look back on it very fondly, like Elmo I dropped out of Uni, but got some qualifications much later in life. 

I think School was a safe place to learn to think,  and that has been very valuable. There have been loads of studies that prove time in school is the best indicator of later success. Im sure thats right? At the moment school is free. In many places it isnt. Free education from primary school age to 18 is a huge privilege.
Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:00:06 am »
I did okay in school. Somehow ended up being "over-educated" as I dislike corporate work.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,208
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Eduarcation innit
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:59:34 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:32:35 pm

Sums me up, too.

I've psychoanalysed myself over and over to try to figure out what both motivates and demotivates. I've come up with plenty of theories; all shite.

I know I'm a clever bloke. I can get my head round a lot of complex stuff, and feel I've got a heightened understanding of how the world works.

I'd love to have self-discipline and a strong work ethic because I know I'd be a senior something.

But I'm happiest when I'm doing fuck all or when I've loads of fun things to distract me.

I can't wait to retire.



I'll also say that I genuinely now believe I have undiagnosed ADHD or similar.   :'(
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
