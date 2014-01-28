« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Your defining moments as a Red  (Read 1093 times)

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:17:42 pm »
January 28th 2014 - April 20th 2014

Those days felt unbelievably good and i don't have a grip of the english language good enough to describe those feelings.

Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm »
I was moved to tears after the Lovren winner vs Dortmund.

It felt straight out of a dream, or as if i'd written the perfect script.. i was as shocked as those monkeys on youtube when shown magic tricks.
Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:06:17 am »
I saw the King play.
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,541
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:11:47 am »
When Rushy pinged over the little tv camera in the cup final to beat the toffees. As a wide eyed kid discovering the reds that was magic and was completely in awe of rush and all the scousers together at Wembley.

Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:29:52 am »
I started going in the early 2000s, so my early-ish defining moments are:

Ged's return vs Roma.

Olympiakos 2004.

Truth Day.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,353
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:00:35 am »
Growing up abroad, I always knew Liverpool were the best team in the world. I mean, we defended the European Cup the year I was born. But one day a kid in school told me United were the best team. (I think they must have won the league that year). I still remember being so angry and confused, surely that couldn't be true? Everyone knew Liverpool were the best team! In those days, I could only look up the results in the paper now and then, so I just decided he must have been lying and not have a clue. ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,091
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:01:48 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:29:52 am
I started going in the early 2000s, so my early-ish defining moments are:

Ged's return vs Roma.

Olympiakos 2004.

Truth Day.

I nearly went for that Roma game.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,477
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:45:35 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 11:17:42 pm
January 28th 2014 - April 20th 2014

Those days felt unbelievably good and i don't have a grip of the english language good enough to describe those feelings.

This is a brilliant shout, every single week was just a countdown to the next game. All youd talk about in work was the footy. I think I was in town almost every weekend too, the atmosphere in the city was immense.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:48:22 am »
The 1974 FA Cup Final.

I watched it at work and can remember Malcolm Macdonald spouting off all day in the build up about how many he was going to score and how we would get battered.

I was so happy we wiped his smug mug all over wembley ☺️
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,804
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:53:16 am »
Just realised my first time on the Kop was v Bury, Feb 16th 1980. I only know this because my Dad was taking us the match in those days and he was in St Pauls eye hospital at the time, after getting glass in his eye. My aunties brother-in-law, who was a blue, agreed to take us to the Forest semi in the week, we'd bunked off school to queue for about 6 hours for tickets, so my Mum wanted us to still go, we were in the Anny that night, then I went the Bury game on my own.

Bury gave us a good hard game that day, we ended up having to bring on Supersub and he scored both in a 2-0 win. Bury got a standing ovation at the end.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:27:44 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:48:22 am
The 1974 FA Cup Final.

I watched it at work and can remember Malcolm Macdonald spouting off all day in the build up about how many he was going to score and how we would get battered.

I was so happy we wiped his smug mug all over wembley ☺️

"Super Mac, superstar, how many goals have you scored so far?"

First game I remember watching on TV when I was 4. I think there were a few before but don't remember any specifically.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:36:26 am »
I get really really nervous around penalties

Two massive ones for me being in the ground were Barcelona in 2001, Gary Mac if I remember correctly and ;
Milly in injury v Leicester.

The Leicester games that year were massive, the home game was very early on, but leaving the ground I knew we would win the league
Leicester away was just after Christmas and after that I pretty much celebrated winning the league.  In my head at least.
Logged

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,351
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:39:19 am »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 10:27:44 am
"Super Mac, superstar, how many goals have you scored so far?"

First game I remember watching on TV when I was 4. I think there were a few before but don't remember any specifically.

ITV filmed at my  school ( Anfield road juniors ) for a feature for the 74 finals with the year above me all singing ynwa on the steps in the playground . A mate of mine got interviewed by Ed stewpot  stewart and told a joke

My mate  Name three players named after food playing in the first division 
Stewart   no idea 
My mate  pat rice Tony currie and Malcom Mac Donald 
Stewart why Malcom Mac Donald 
My mate  because hes a big pudding  😀
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:43:47 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 10:39:19 am
ITV filmed at my  school ( Anfield road juniors ) for a feature for the 74 finals with the year above me all singing ynwa on the steps in the playground . A mate of mine got interviewed by Ed stewpot  stewart and told a joke

My mate  Name three players named after food playing in the first division 
Stewart   no idea 
My mate  pat rice Tony currie and Malcom Mac Donald 
Stewart why Malcom Mac Donald 
My mate  because hes a big pudding  😀
;D
On question of sport one episode in the 90s
3 players you could put on the grill'

Barry Venison, Patrick Berger and Paolo Wanchope
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 