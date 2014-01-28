Just realised my first time on the Kop was v Bury, Feb 16th 1980. I only know this because my Dad was taking us the match in those days and he was in St Pauls eye hospital at the time, after getting glass in his eye. My aunties brother-in-law, who was a blue, agreed to take us to the Forest semi in the week, we'd bunked off school to queue for about 6 hours for tickets, so my Mum wanted us to still go, we were in the Anny that night, then I went the Bury game on my own.



Bury gave us a good hard game that day, we ended up having to bring on Supersub and he scored both in a 2-0 win. Bury got a standing ovation at the end.