Some positivity against the negativity at the mo - What are your own personal moments that you define what it truly means to be a red? Not necessarily the best games, the best players or the best goals - but those moments that you'll never forget, the ones that make your hairs stand on end and make you really realise how lucky you are to be a red?These are my top 3:A strange one to start with, as we lost this game 3-1 and were shite. But at the time it was the biggest game i'd been to, I was 16 at the time and stood on the Kop. The atmosphere was electric, a real "flag night" and the loudest crowd i'd ever experienced. After six minutes, Alvaro Arbeloa cut the ball across low and there was Fernando Torres - at the time he was an absolute sensation and the player you'd want to be on the school yard - who swept in a first time finish past Petr Cech. The eruption was unbelievable, the crowd went utterly insane. As was the norm at the time, the Torres bounce kicked off almost straight away. I'll never forget feeling the entire stand moving beneath my feet as 27,000 people jumped around ecstatically in awe of this magnificent team. I say that, but for the other 84 minutes of the game we were shite. But that was one hell of a bounce.After that first leg, we were down and out. Messi was unbelievably good, we were unfathomably poor, Mo Salah was sat on the bench and we were almost playing for pride. Heading up to the ground you could feel the subdued atmosphere, the chat within the fan park and pubs was almost resigned to us being already knocked out.The game started and soon enough, we'd scored. Divock Origi had stuck one past one of the worlds best goalkeepers, the reaction was half excitement of half hilarity from most of the ground. That was when the first creeping feeling of belief came in - surely we can't? It's the hope that kills us and in this case we still had to score at least another 2 and stop Suarez and Messi from scoring. Barca kept coming, Alisson kept them out. Then Robbo got injured. Christ almighty, Messi against Milner for the second half.On came Wijnaldum. Few minutes later, kinell he's scored. The mood at this point was fully "fuck it, we're Liverpool" and everyone in the ground was on a high. Every pass, every tackle, every touch was roared on by the stands. There was almost a disbelief amongst the jubilation that we were actually doing something here - and then in the midst of those emotions Shaqiri sent in a cross. All 5 foot 7 of Gini Wijnaldum sprung up, and he'd made contact. It was one of those moments where the ball seemed to hang in the air for an age, before sailing into the top corner past a rooted Ter Stegen. Absolute joy in the stands, we'd managed to turn it around. The disbelief made it even sweeter, we were not supposed to do this. The 4th goal was a blur, the whole night was pure disbelief, we had just done something absolutely incredible. The game finished and I made it down a few rows to my parents who were in their usual season ticket seats, both of them hands on head. What a side, what a team, what a time to be a red.I legitimately can only remember one highlight from this game prior to the last 10 minutes, and that was Alisson and Gomez combining wonderfully to stop a goal bound effort from Andre Gomes. I was sat in the Kop, a couple of rows in front of my parents. A completely eventless derby that was pitifully limping out to a stalemate, in a season where we had increasing title hopes and belief that we were becoming a force to be reckoned with. 84th minute, fella behind me - "Fucking hell, where's he come from?!" as Origi got stripped and ready to come on.It felt like an optimistic roll of the dice, almost to just hold up the ball and see the game out. We got a free kick on the halfway line, sent in by Trent and cleared to Virg who's half arsed effort at a volley encapsulated the flatness of the preceding 95 minutes. It was dropping, the chain smoking velociraptor in goal for the blues was going to do a sarcastic jump in the air as it hit the top of the net and we were all gonna go home deflated. Hang on, for the first time in his career Jordan Pickford has brushed the crossbar with his tiny arms and the balls bouncing... it was slow motion. The ball bounced on the crossbar, nobody had a clue what was happening. Origi was there. The next thing that happened Pickford was trying to give Big Div a hug (we've all been there), The ball was in the net and we'd scored.There was a split second where everyone was either looking at the lino, looking at the ref or looking at the person next to them, and then it was the purest definition of "limbs" i'd ever experienced. People were flying everywhere, nobody knew what the hell had just happened, Divock Origi was picking up the ball and trying to take it back to the centre circle as if he'd just scored a late consolation - and then my dads head appeared next to me. He'd flown down two rows to celebrate.