« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Your defining moments as a Red  (Read 354 times)

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,476
Your defining moments as a Red
« on: Today at 11:54:44 am »
Some positivity against the negativity at the mo - What are your own personal moments that you define what it truly means to be a red? Not necessarily the best games, the best players or the best goals - but those moments that you'll never forget, the ones that make your hairs stand on end and make you really realise how lucky you are to be a red?


These are my top 3:


Fernando Torres goal against Chelsea in the Champions League - 2009




A strange one to start with, as we lost this game 3-1 and were shite. But at the time it was the biggest game i'd been to, I was 16 at the time and stood on the Kop. The atmosphere was electric, a real "flag night" and the loudest crowd i'd ever experienced. After six minutes, Alvaro Arbeloa cut the ball across low and there was Fernando Torres - at the time he was an absolute sensation and the player you'd want to be on the school yard - who swept in a first time finish past Petr Cech. The eruption was unbelievable, the crowd went utterly insane. As was the norm at the time, the Torres bounce kicked off almost straight away. I'll never forget feeling the entire stand moving beneath my feet as 27,000 people jumped around ecstatically in awe of this magnificent team. I say that, but for the other 84 minutes of the game we were shite. But that was one hell of a bounce.

 
Georginio Wijnaldum's header - Liverpool v Barcelona, 2019




After that first leg, we were down and out. Messi was unbelievably good, we were unfathomably poor, Mo Salah was sat on the bench and we were almost playing for pride. Heading up to the ground you could feel the subdued atmosphere, the chat within the fan park and pubs was almost resigned to us being already knocked out.

The game started and soon enough, we'd scored. Divock Origi had stuck one past one of the worlds best goalkeepers, the reaction was half excitement of half hilarity from most of the ground. That was when the first creeping feeling of belief came in - surely we can't? It's the hope that kills us and in this case we still had to score at least another 2 and stop Suarez and Messi from scoring. Barca kept coming, Alisson kept them out. Then Robbo got injured. Christ almighty, Messi against Milner for the second half.

On came Wijnaldum. Few minutes later, kinell he's scored. The mood at this point was fully "fuck it, we're Liverpool" and everyone in the ground was on a high. Every pass, every tackle, every touch was roared on by the stands. There was almost a disbelief amongst the jubilation that we were actually doing something here - and then in the midst of those emotions Shaqiri sent in a cross. All 5 foot 7 of Gini Wijnaldum sprung up, and he'd made contact. It was one of those moments where the ball seemed to hang in the air for an age, before sailing into the top corner past a rooted Ter Stegen. Absolute joy in the stands, we'd managed to turn it around. The disbelief made it even sweeter, we were not supposed to do this. The 4th goal was a blur, the whole night was pure disbelief, we had just done something absolutely incredible. The game finished and I made it down a few rows to my parents who were in their usual season ticket seats, both of them hands on head. What a side, what a team, what a time to be a red.

Divock Origi's Ridiculous Derby Winner, 2018




I legitimately can only remember one highlight from this game prior to the last 10 minutes, and that was Alisson and Gomez combining wonderfully to stop a goal bound effort from Andre Gomes. I was sat in the Kop, a couple of rows in front of my parents. A completely eventless derby that was pitifully limping out to a stalemate, in a season where we had increasing title hopes and belief that we were becoming a force to be reckoned with. 84th minute, fella behind me - "Fucking hell, where's he come from?!" as Origi got stripped and ready to come on.

It felt like an optimistic roll of the dice, almost to just hold up the ball and see the game out. We got a free kick on the halfway line, sent in by Trent and cleared to Virg who's half arsed effort at a volley encapsulated the flatness of the preceding 95 minutes. It was dropping, the chain smoking velociraptor in goal for the blues was going to do a sarcastic jump in the air as it hit the top of the net and we were all gonna go home deflated. Hang on, for the first time in his career Jordan Pickford has brushed the crossbar with his tiny arms and the balls bouncing... it was slow motion. The ball bounced on the crossbar, nobody had a clue what was happening. Origi was there. The next thing that happened Pickford was trying to give Big Div a hug (we've all been there), The ball was in the net and we'd scored.

There was a split second where everyone was either looking at the lino, looking at the ref or looking at the person next to them, and then it was the purest definition of "limbs" i'd ever experienced. People were flying everywhere, nobody knew what the hell had just happened, Divock Origi was picking up the ball and trying to take it back to the centre circle as if he'd just scored a late consolation - and then my dads head appeared next to me. He'd flown down two rows to celebrate.

 
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,865
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:30:28 pm »
The one that always sticks out for is Gary Mac's free kick vs Everton in 2001
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline s_andrews89

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:42:21 pm »
This. my dad somehow managed to get tickets for Cardiff. I was 11, just finishing primary school. Everything about that day still sticks in my mind - god it was hot, a kick about by the castle, being outside the ground, the noise inside.

And then my absolute hero did it. We'd done it. Amazing.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,451
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:50:22 pm »
Joining RAWK obviously.
Logged

Offline On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:34:54 pm »
Started following Liverpool in 2008.

Torres vs Portsmouth (away) - 2009 - Crazy match. No Gerrard, Torres, or Alonso in the XI. It was scrappy and back-and-forth, but the Torres winner in injury time was ecstasy.

Yossi Benayoun vs Fulham (away) - 2009 - I was convinced Liverpool would win the league after this goal. I was ecstatic. In the end, this season was one of a few near misses, but it was the beginning of a fun roller coaster of emotions.

Raul Meireles vs Chelsea (away) - 2011 - This match was a week after the Torres transfer I think. Torres going was heartbreaking to me, and going to Chelsea made it even worse. Meireles goal was a beautiful two fingers up to Chelsea and Torres. Also remember Agger elbowing Torres and Carra had a great sliding challenge on Torres after Drogba played him in on goal.

2012 League Cup Final - hard to pinpoint a specific moment but I knew from prior finals that Liverpool hardly win the easy way. Thought we were going to lose after Cardiff equalized in extra time near the end, but thankfully penalties went our way.

Coutinho vs Man City (home) - 2014 - Again thought this was the moment the league was won. The Chelsea and Palace matches afterwards hurt. After finally winning the league in 2020, I'm able to look back fondly at the 13-14 season. Sturridge and Suarez were competing to outscore and outdo each other. Gerrard had a second wind as a deep lying midfielder. Coutinho and Sterling emerged as exciting young players. Hendo was showing his promise as a footballer. The defense was horrid at times and it wasn't meant to be in the end, but the journey was fun while it lasted. Lots of great moments that season and the Coutinho winner was the apex of that season.

Lallana vs Norwich (away) - 2016 - The journey under Klopp had started a few months prior. Maddening game but the jubilation I felt after Lallana scored the winner was enormous. I wasn't sure what the next few seasons would bring, but I knew it was going to be fun.

Wijnaldum vs City (home) - 2016/17 (forget if it was NYE or New Years Day) - The beginning of Klopp vs Pep. Both teams were still getting to grips with their new coaches and building up their squad. I don't remember a whole lot from this game but Gini's leap to the head the ball will always be burned into my brain. My second favorite Gini header during his time with Liverpool.

Kiev 2018 - 2018 was an incredible season, but even during the knockout rounds I never truly believed we could get into the final. When Liverpool were finally there, it was surreal. I don't have a whole lot to say about the match; the way it transpired was heartbreaking. I remember being in a bar with another Liverpool fan. Told him hopefully we sign Alisson and go again.

Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 (2019) - Not much I can add here. I was at work (match started about 2pm my time) and following updates on the BBC website. When it went 2-0 I left early and kept asking Siri what the score was on my way home. By the time I got home the match was just about over. Even though I wasn't able to watch live, I drank in the highlights and videos of the atmosphere after the match.

Mo Salah vs Man United (home) - 2020 - Like the Benayoun and Coutinho goals above, I felt that similar jubilation and inevitability about winning the league. This time there was no doubt though.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,675
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:44:54 pm »
Just going on what pops straight into my mind I'd say the UEFA Cup Semi Final 2nd leg at Anfield in 1976. The great Barcelona, with Johan Cruyff, Carlos Rexach and Johan Neeskens, on our pitch. Yes, our pitch playing the mighty Reds.

I remember them coming out to walk around the pitch long before the kick off. The Spion Kop was already heaving, 55,104 officially in the ground by KO. "Barcelona, Barcelona, there's fuck all down for you" the baying Kop roared at their team. They looked visibly shaken. It wasn't horrible or nasty, but we still meant it. We were going to win this tie. We did win this tie. This was Anfield. This was Anfield in a massive European night. This was Liverpool FC and what it was all about for me.

So hard did we in the middle of the Kop celebrate going 1-0 up, I actually missed their equaliser two minutes later. I didn't know we'd drawn until I got home. We were through though, due to beating them 0-1 in Camp Nou in the first leg.

Next would be Anfield, 1977. St. Etienne. Straight from school then up to the ground hoping we'd get in. A lucky 55,043 officially did so, but a lot more did too before another 10,000+ were locked out. Etienne brought thousands too, and the ARE was green with ''Allez le Verts" ringing out. I'm sat here now and I tell no lie when I say the goosebumps are standing tall on my arms as I remember David Fairclough getting on the ball in the 84th minute and races in on goal. Can be? .... Will he? .... Oh my god... YESSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!! Delirium reigns and Anfield shakes like I'd never felt it shake before. "We shall not, we shall not be moved..." rings out and even the grandads in the Main Stand are bouncing like teenagers. This, THIS is what it means to be a Red. I walked down Walton Breck thinking of all the places in this planet I could have been born, I was born here, and I was born a Red and get to see all this. Wow!

There was also the disaster and heartache too. Something I won't dwell on because we've all wrestled with it ever since. Heysel. Hillsborough. Lows of unimaginable pain and a multitude of other emotions. This, too, is all part of being a Red. I'll never forget those awful times and the people so tragically lost. RIP.

We are talking defining moments, so the tragedy will always be acknowledged by me alongside the glory.

I just noticed that I'm not even going to include specific trophy wins in this post. How lucky am I that I can do that, given we've win more trophies than any other club in the country.

I'll actually end it with something that didn't even take place at Anfield. It was only recently too. It was the homecoming after last season. The parade through the City. For me, it was even better than the CL winning one. The turnout and support for jürgen and his team even after being cheated again by Abu Dhabi and then the horrors of Paris was simply sensational. I was genuinely proud to be a red that day.

Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline mickl

  • many mickls makes a muckl
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:56:44 pm »
I lack the sophistication of appending my post with pictures, but a quietly spoken cameraderie with fellow Reds was enough for me.

Breakfast at the Breck Road Cafe, taking up my usual spec. on the Kop;  just magic days, thought they would last forever.

What more do you need?

You appreciate it more when they have gone, but we have got great times ahead of us, trust me.
Logged

Offline mickl

  • many mickls makes a muckl
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:00:18 pm »
I should have added our great times, with Jurgen, will continue.

The bad times separates the wheat from the chaff, he said wisely.
Logged

Offline jack witham

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:20:17 pm »
Winning the F.A cup for the first time in 1965, cannot stress how much of a big deal this was at the time.

The homecoming the next day was something to behold ,we had finally got the monkey off our back.
Logged
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Online Macc77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:50:35 pm »
1. The John Barnes goal against QPR in Sept or Oct 87, it was the first time I genuinely thought we were going to be completely unstoppable, and we very nearly were that season. We'd been tarred as a machine, ruthless, effective but not wonderful on the eye yet here was a team that was utterly ruthless and also brilliant to watch. So many moments that season, it is still my favourite season. McMahon keeping the ball in on the touchline against Arsenal, beating the Arsenal player to the ball and squaring for Aldridge to score, the 5-0 vs Forest, Beardsley's goal in the Anfield derby, McMahon's goal against United at Anfield, etc, but the Barnes goal in that QPR game was the defining moment for me as a young kid just starting to go to games and really being invested in it all.

2. Auxerre, it's been chatted about loads on here, nearly never went, amazing evening. Thought it would lead us on to greater things but I was wrong, but still remember it well.

3. Winning the league in 2020. I'd seen us win the league in the 80s and 1990, but it still felt amazing. One of my best friends, a lifelong Red, who lives in the US now was telling me how his American wife couldn't understand what it meant to him. So I wrote him a text message to read to her, telling her about how this club was a major part of his life, how he'd given so much time and effort to enjoy this moment, wherever he'd lived in the world, no matter how his life was going, Liverpool FC was his constant, his passion, and that she should just sit back and watch him live the moment. I read the message back to my missus later that night and couldn't get through it, and my mate told me he couldn't read it to his wife all the way through either. It was a thing we'd waited for such a long time, all of us, it was such a shame we didn't get to celebrate it properly. But it's obviously such a defining moment, whether you'd seen it all before in the 70s and 80s or if it was the first time. 
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:00:33 pm »
May 25th 2005. Slightly too young for the the double team. '05 we finally won one of the biggies and I was old enough to celebrate properly - and I have never had a 3 days on the piss quite like it since.

(Shoutout to the treble winners too, and some of the football played under Roy Evans - great times, but Istanbul was something else)
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,451
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:44:54 pm
Just going on what pops straight into my mind I'd say the UEFA Cup Semi Final 2nd leg at Anfield in 1976. The great Barcelona, with Johan Cruyff, Carlos Rexach and Johan Neeskens, on our pitch. Yes, our pitch playing the mighty Reds.

I remember them coming out to walk around the pitch long before the kick off. The Spion Kop was already heaving, 55,104 officially in the ground by KO. "Barcelona, Barcelona, there's fuck all down for you" the baying Kop roared at their team. They looked visibly shaken. It wasn't horrible or nasty, but we still meant it. We were going to win this tie. We did win this tie. This was Anfield. This was Anfield in a massive European night. This was Liverpool FC and what it was all about for me.

So hard did we in the middle of the Kop celebrate going 1-0 up, I actually missed their equaliser two minutes later. I didn't know we'd drawn until I got home. We were through though, due to beating them 0-1 in Camp Nou in the first leg.

Next would be Anfield, 1977. St. Etienne. Straight from school then up to the ground hoping we'd get in. A lucky 55,043 officially did so, but a lot more did too before another 10,000+ were locked out. Etienne brought thousands too, and the ARE was green with ''Allez le Verts" ringing out. I'm sat here now and I tell no lie when I say the goosebumps are standing tall on my arms as I remember David Fairclough getting on the ball in the 84th minute and races in on goal. Can be? .... Will he? .... Oh my god... YESSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!! Delirium reigns and Anfield shakes like I'd never felt it shake before. "We shall not, we shall not be moved..." rings out and even the grandads in the Main Stand are bouncing like teenagers. This, THIS is what it means to be a Red. I walked down Walton Breck thinking of all the places in this planet I could have been born, I was born here, and I was born a Red and get to see all this. Wow!

There was also the disaster and heartache too. Something I won't dwell on because we've all wrestled with it ever since. Heysel. Hillsborough. Lows of unimaginable pain and a multitude of other emotions. This, too, is all part of being a Red. I'll never forget those awful times and the people so tragically lost. RIP.

.



'Barcelona there's fuck all down for you' one of the loudest things I recall from Anfield.

Your not wrong abt St.Etienne but think your numbers low..the Road end held 12,000...Le Verts brought 6,000 but only made up a third of the Rd End if that...estimates outside ground was 20,000 ( ITVs )Gordon Burns got locked out said never seen crowds like it outside locked out. he spent first half stuck in a jigger the crowds so big couldn't get away from Anfield once realised he wasn't getting in....Crowd inside Anfield..65,000 plus for me.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:23:04 pm by FlashingBlade »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,894
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:23:15 pm »
Going to all three finals and seeing us winning them all in 2001

Missing the 2005 final but having a brilliant story about it anyway and watching it in Al-quelida territory in Egypt at a shady dock

First time I ever went to Anfield with my Season Ticket after waiting for yonks to finally get one
Logged
Poor.

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,699
Re: Your defining moments as a Red
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:26:48 pm »


First game at Anfield, don't need to say more



Also this, I managed to somehow get tickets from UEFA for the final, all the way in March of that year, considered briefly selling them after the first leg vs Barca but stuck to my guns and believed in the team. To witness us lift a European cup in the flesh, is something that I will never forget.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 