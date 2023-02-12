Cat 8. WildcardÉric Rohmer1969Something happens to me when I watch Rohmer. I know it sounds silly but the closest thing I can compare it to is being in love. There is always present a tender romanticism in his works, as well as an unfabricated naturalism. Truffaut considered Rohmer to be one of the greatest film makers of all time, and its difficult to disagree. With his sensibility towards what it is to be human, he manages to capture not only actions but the inner life of the people portrayed; not characters in a film, but actual human beings.I could not leave out my favourite film maker, and he has made so many great ones. This is perhaps only one of ten that could have been chosen. I envy the person who are yet to discover this treasure. It's not for everyone, but if it is for you, you will fall in love.