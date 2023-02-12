« previous next »
The Long Goodbye (1973) - Wildcard



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fAYheZweypk&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fAYheZweypk&amp;t</a>



Hiroshima Mon Amour (1959) - Cat 7. Foreign Language











The Great Escape (1963) - Wildcard

Blue Collar 1978 Cat 8





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DfbX5dPODZs&amp;t=4s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DfbX5dPODZs&amp;t=4s</a>
Cape Fear (1962)  -  Cat 8. Wildcard: Force of nature performance


Max Cady: "Don't mind me, Counsellor. I'm just gettin' a gander at the rest of your family. You're a lucky man"


Had a Robert Mitchum itch I needed scratching after Out of the Past, so what better choice than his menacing performance as Max Cady acting opposite another great in Gregory Peck. I don't think this film is appreciated as much as it deserves. Mitchum is a looming force of nature who feels dangerous in every scene, but just about controls his aggression enough to make you really worry about what he might think up next. Aside from the brilliant acting and the southern gothic aesthetics, who can forget the iconic theme soundtracked by Bernard Herrmann - permanently inflicted on unsuspecting new generations consciousness via The Simpsons! You can't watch this without at least a fleeting worry about what you'd do if you encountered a true predator hellbent on hurting you via your loved ones at any cost, and questioning your own morals and principles - surely this film deserves a Horror tag on Letterboxd!
The Masque of the Red Death  - Wildcard


Return of the Pink Panther (1975) - Director: Blake Edwards

Category 8: Wildcard

Mary Poppins (1964): https://letterboxd.com/film/mary-poppins/ - Wildcard - Robert Stevenson



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uZNRzc3hWvE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uZNRzc3hWvE</a>


Directed by one of the filmmaking godfathers from the Golden era of Japanese cinema, Yasujirō Ozu

Late Spring
(1949) Dir. Yasujirō Ozu



One of the most pure and beautiful films ever made, Late Spring is both tender poetry and gut-wrenching drama. It's a simple but timeless story of a woman resisting the pressure from her father, auntie and best friend into marriage. Setsuko Hara is heavenly as ever. Without doubt my favourite Ozu-Setsuko Hara collaboration. It's quintessential Ozu: perfect characterisation, soft camera work, composition and editing, the family relationship at the core, and possessing an emotional knockout punch (the apple peel scene is very profound and unbelievably moving).

Cat 7. Foreign Language






The Big Sleep (1946)

Cat 8. Wildcard
Dir: Howard Hawks

Nashville (1975) - Drama

Altman's best IMO. A brilliant depiction of a cross-section of 70's Nashville, the various characters hanging around there and the different scenes they run in. I love how it so often goes for the opposite of what you expect, and the level of nuance in each of the characters and situations. They feel genuinely human. Like here, where Keith Carradine's promiscuous neo country star performs a sing called I'm Easy, and the varying reactions of the women in the audience he's sleeping with, or about to sleep with.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dbX-ekoWGWE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dbX-ekoWGWE</a>
Midnight Cowboy (1969) - Category 8 Wildcard

Eraserhead (1977) - Cat. 5 Horror

Kubrick's favourite film ever. Yes, really. I couldn't finish this film draft series without at least one Lynch film in my ranks and this might be his most horrifying. For better or worse, I don't know if I'll ever get some of the imagery from this out of my head. And all made for the paltry sum of $10,000. This film also helped spawn one of my favourite Pixies covers - In Heaven everything is fine...

Director: David Lynch



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AsRrQLY5s_8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AsRrQLY5s_8</a>
Cat 8. Wildcard

My Night at Maud's
Éric Rohmer
1969

Something happens to me when I watch Rohmer. I know it sounds silly but the closest thing I can compare it to is being in love. There is always present a tender romanticism in his works, as well as an unfabricated naturalism. Truffaut considered Rohmer to be one of the greatest film makers of all time, and its difficult to disagree. With his sensibility towards what it is to be human, he manages to capture not only actions but the inner life of the people portrayed; not characters in a film, but actual human beings.

I could not leave out my favourite film maker, and he has made so many great ones. This is perhaps only one of ten that could have been chosen. I envy the person who are yet to discover this treasure. It's not for everyone, but if it is for you, you will fall in love.






Game of Death (死亡的遊戲) (1978) - Foreign Language

Not saying its his best movie but I remember this particular Brucie movie more than any other.

The scene that stands out for me, is Billy-Lo (Lee) on the Motorbike.  Cool tinted visor and iconic yellow and black jumpsuit.  Maybe Quentin Tarantino should consider.....ah hang on a minute.



Catch-up pick...


A treasure from my childhood, an adventure film that will captivate, excite and scare the whole family:

Jason and the Argonauts (1963)

Cat 6. Family/Animation


A magical Bernard Herrmann-Ray Harryhausen collaboration:
 




The Muppets Movie - Cat 6 - 1979



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q6NQcO9KTBY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q6NQcO9KTBY</a>

Category 8 Wildcard - The Birds (1963) dir. Alfred Hitchcock



Wildcard- The Devils

BONUS ROUND SECTION

Action- Bullitt



Cat 4. Comedy - A Hard Days Night (1964) dir. Richard Lester



Dracula - Cat 5 Horror- 1931

The quintessential vampire movie!



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jf2IhYToDY4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jf2IhYToDY4</a>


Deliverance (1972) - Bonus Rd - Thriller




Apologies **

Got Pointed out that 'The Sound of Music' and 'Mary Poppins' had the same lead actor, so changing that Mary Poppins wildcard to

Silent Running (1972) - Category: Wildcard - Douglas Trumbull


Huey... Duey... Luey :(


Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery

Cul-de-sac
Roman Polanski
1966

Absurd, dark, atmospheric Waiting for Godot comedy thriller.







Bonus pick 1 - Romance

Brief Encounter (1945)

Probably a very non-RAWK film, but one that I came into completely indifferent and came out incredibly moved. One of the films that turned me onto classic black & white cinema back when I was a philistine who only wanted to watch things in colour. Beautifully shot, very British, an absolutely cutting script by Noel Coward, and mesmerizing performances all round.

Director: David Lean









King Kong (1933) - Category 5 Sci-Fi

Night of the Hunter - Wildcard
Carrie (1976) - Director: Brian De Palma

Category 2: Thriller

The Italian Job - Action

Touch of Evil (1958)

Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Dir: Orson Welles

The last great noir is also one of the best. Sinister as balls.


Rear Window (1954) - Cat 2. Mystery
[Bonus Round 1]



Ok if it's my go and no one has taken it...

Mary Poppins (1964): https://letterboxd.com/film/mary-poppins/ - Wildcard - Robert Stevenson


Yay
Cool Hand Luke (1967) - Stuart Rosenberg
The Big Country (1958) - William Wyler
Fiddler on The Roof 1971 Cat 3 Romance


https://letterboxd.com/film/fiddler-on-the-roof/genres/






<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gRdfX7ut8gw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gRdfX7ut8gw</a>
