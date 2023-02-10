The Longest Day: (1962) : https://letterboxd.com/film/the-longest-day/
- War - Bernhard Wicki (Although several directors directed the foreign language and other forces scenes)
For me, speaking to my grandads who both fought in World War II, they said this was the closest film to behind the scenes, the co-ordination and the chaos, plus it included all the forces.
Great film and I always find it very moving and kind of proud that 'we' all stood up to such tyranny and evil.
My grandad on my mums side was in the desert rats (British 7h Armoured Division) and fought Rommel in North Africa. Unfortunately he was captured outside Cairo and spent the last year starving to death in a POW camp - but barely survived - although it took many months after the war finished for him to get home. Had he not been captured, then he would have joined the 7th Armoured in France to participate in 'Operation Overlord' to finally defeat the Nazis. My other grandad on my dads side was very high up in the Navy and actually engaged in the operations leading up to 'Operation Neptune'https://dailyhistory.org/How_historically_accurate_is_the_movie_The_Longest_Day
This is an excerpt:
"The Longest Day was directed by several directors who each directed a scene in a specific country or language. For example, there was a director for the scenes on Britain and a director for the scenes involving the German military, filmed in German. The movie was overseen by the influential Hollywood producer Darryl F. Zanuck and he was very committed to historical accuracy. He demanded that much of the dialogue be taken from the diaries and reports of those who had fought at D-Day and hired former Allied and German commanders to provide technical advice."
I'd say many younger Cinemagoers wouldn't see this film as 'realistic' in the same way as the blood and gore and guts of modern films, but if you have spoken or have family that are military, then much of the campaign isn't spent in close fighting and gore and the rest. My entire family was either in the Army or Navy - going back hundreds of years - including my dad who served in Germany in the British Army of the Rhine.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3KdNUlLzTvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3KdNUlLzTvA</a>