Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)

red mongoose

  Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,458
  Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
February 10, 2023, 06:06:53 pm
The Cranes Are Flying (1957) - Mikhail Kalatozov

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Dir: Mikhail Kalatozov

"This landmark film by the virtuosic Mikhail Kalatozov was heralded as a revelation in the post-Stalin Soviet Union and the international cinema community alike. It tells the story of Veronica (Tatiana Samoilova) and Boris (Alexei Batalov), a couple who are blissfully in love until World War II tears them apart. With Boris at the front, Veronica must try to ward off spiritual numbness and defend herself from the increasingly forceful advances of her beaus draft-dodging cousin. Winner of the Palme dOr at the 1958 Cannes Film Festival, The Cranes Are Flying is a superbly crafted drama with impassioned performances and viscerally emotional, gravity-defying cinematography by Kalatozovs regular collaborator Sergei Urusevsky."

Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 69,947
  Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
February 10, 2023, 06:21:03 pm
The Sound of Music (1965) https://letterboxd.com/film/the-sound-of-music/ - Family - Robert Wise


classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,317
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
February 10, 2023, 06:24:35 pm
Suspiria (1977)  -  Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror



Sarah: "Susie, do you know anything about... witches?"

I hope you like your horror films (primary) colourful, violent, perfectly lit, atmospheric and soundtracked with prog rock. If you get the chance to see this on the big screen, you have to take it. It's just so fun and atmospheric.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oZtlqVpGSas" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oZtlqVpGSas</a>
RobbieRedman

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,337
  RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
February 10, 2023, 06:29:44 pm
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)
cat 6


Lastrador

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,683
  Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
February 10, 2023, 07:53:45 pm
Dont Look Now (1973) -  Cat 5. Horror

Director: Nicolas Roeg













Max_powers

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,369
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
February 10, 2023, 07:59:28 pm
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) - Category 4: Comedy


Max_powers

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,369
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
February 10, 2023, 09:53:57 pm
House  (1977)- Horror



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WQ_Yo06kIIA&amp;ab_" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WQ_Yo06kIIA&amp;ab_</a>
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 69,503
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
February 10, 2023, 09:59:09 pm
The Ladykillers - Dir Alexander Mackendrick - Cat 4 Comedy
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 69,503
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
February 10, 2023, 10:15:42 pm
Cinderella - Dir Hamilton Luske - Cat 6 Animation
Lastrador

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,683
  Not Italian
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
February 10, 2023, 10:40:48 pm
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) - Cat 1. Action










NICHOLLS1986

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,925
  Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 07:43:24 am


The Battle of Algiers (1966) - a film that hits you with unbelievable power and harrowing realism. Just as important now as it was in its era.

Cat 1. War




Modern Times (1936) - it will make you laugh and cry. My favourite Chaplin film.

Cat 4. Comedy
RobbieRedman

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,337
  RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 09:09:00 am
The Manchurian Candidate (1962)
Cat 2



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p3ZnaRMhD_A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p3ZnaRMhD_A</a>
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,317
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 09:38:03 am
Sweet Smell of Success (1957)  -  Cat 3. Drama/Romance



J.J. Hunsecker: Mr. Falco, let it be said at once, is a man of 40 faces, not one - none too pretty, and all deceptive. You see that grin? That's the, eh, that's the Charming Street Urchin face. It's part of his helpless act: he throws himself upon your mercy. He's got a half-dozen faces for the ladies. But the one I like, the really cute one, is the quick, dependable chap. Nothing he won't do for you in a pinch - so he says. Mr. Falco, whom I did not invite to sit at this table tonight, is a hungry press agent, and fully up to all the tricks of his very slimy trade.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eSLXgOdkbvw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eSLXgOdkbvw</a>

Was keen on including a noir, cos I love them, but Out of the Past was taken and I snookered myself out of Double Indemnity (with another Wilder film) - but then I remembered one of the later classics of the genre. By fun coincidence this shares a page with another film from this director (Ladykillers) and screenplay adaptation from one of the writers (Sound of Music), but my god you'd never know from watching Sweet Smell of Success!

There's no morals here, no upbeat humour in all the sleaze. It's so murky it's opaque - everyone's got an angle and constantly on the lookout for what they need, and they're cut throat enough to inflict this on anyone (innocent or otherwise) standing in the way.

Hearing how chaotic the making of this film was - including the script being unfinished during filming, and the composer describing production as a "snakepit" - reminds me of the Third Man speech. This most definitely isn't peaceful Switzerland.
Andy @ Allerton!

  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 69,947
  Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 10:07:03 am
The Longest Day: (1962) : https://letterboxd.com/film/the-longest-day/ - War - Bernhard Wicki (Although several directors directed the foreign language and other forces scenes)

For me, speaking to my grandads who both fought in World War II, they said this was the closest film to behind the scenes, the co-ordination and the chaos, plus it included all the forces.

Great film and I always find it very moving and kind of proud that 'we' all stood up to such tyranny and evil.

My grandad on my mums side was in the desert rats (British 7h Armoured Division) and fought Rommel in North Africa. Unfortunately he was captured outside Cairo and spent the last year starving to death in a POW camp - but barely survived - although it took many months after the war finished for him to get home. Had he not been captured, then he would have joined the 7th Armoured in France to participate in 'Operation Overlord' to finally defeat the Nazis. My other grandad on my dads side was very high up in the Navy and actually engaged in the operations leading up to 'Operation Neptune'

https://dailyhistory.org/How_historically_accurate_is_the_movie_The_Longest_Day

This is an excerpt:

"The Longest Day was directed by several directors who each directed a scene in a specific country or language. For example, there was a director for the scenes on Britain and a director for the scenes involving the German military, filmed in German. The movie was overseen by the influential Hollywood producer Darryl F. Zanuck and he was very committed to historical accuracy. He demanded that much of the dialogue be taken from the diaries and reports of those who had fought at D-Day and hired former Allied and German commanders to provide technical advice."


I'd say many younger Cinemagoers wouldn't see this film as 'realistic' in the same way as the blood and gore and guts of modern films, but if you have spoken or have family that are military, then much of the campaign isn't spent in close fighting and gore and the rest. My entire family was either in the Army or Navy - going back hundreds of years - including my dad who served in Germany in the British Army of the Rhine.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3KdNUlLzTvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3KdNUlLzTvA</a>
Musketeer Gripweed

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,905
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 11:59:43 am
A Shot In The Dark - Crime
red mongoose

  Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,458
  Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 12:32:48 pm
Pierrot Le Fou (1965)

Cat 7. Foreign Language
Dir: Jean-Luc Godard

Godard at his freest. From the shitty French driving to the absolute chaos of cobbled together politics, from the scissors to the dynamite, from the partygoers to the terrorists, from the first silly romantic declaration to the last, this is art in its most pure state. Not for everyone, but it's probably in my top five all-timers.

Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 71,481
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 12:36:47 pm
All the President's Men (1976) - Director: Alan J. Pakula

Category 2: Thriller/Crime/Mystery

Sheer Magnetism

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,035
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 12:56:16 pm
Black Orpheus (1959) - Foreign Language

Black Orpheus is a stunningly beautiful film, transplanting the Orpheus myth to the Brazilian carnival and absorbing the light, the colour and the romance. Just a beautiful, brilliant film with a spectacular soundtrack.

Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,304
  JFT96
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 02:15:23 pm
La Dolce Vita (1960) - Cat 7. Foreign Language

Director: Federico Fellini





telekon

  Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,487
  I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 02:31:25 pm
Cat 7. Foreign Language

Red Desert (Il Deserto Rosso)
Michelangelo Antonioni
1964

The most visually stunning film I've seen.
Each frame is a painting.
Monica Vitti's performance is exceptional.










Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 28,201
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 03:29:00 pm
Bugsy Malone (1976) - Family

El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 54,587
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 03:29:42 pm
Rocky (1976) - Category 2 Drama



Director - John Avildsen
Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 86,778
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 03:58:41 pm
The Maltese Falcon - Cat 2 Thriller/Crime/Mystery - 1941

John_P

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,469
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 04:36:58 pm
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery - From Russia with Love (1963)  dir. Terence Young



The best Bond for me, improves on Dr No in every level. and has the fight on the train that has been replicated but never bettered countless times across the Bond series.
John_P

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,469
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 05:25:14 pm
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror - Night of the Living Dead (1968) dir. George A. Romero

"They're coming to get you, Barbra!"


Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 86,778
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 05:43:06 pm
The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Cat 8 Wildcard -  1975




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QdbLirsZ_4Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QdbLirsZ_4Q</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h3kkbZU-JtY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h3kkbZU-JtY</a>
Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 56,887
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
Yesterday at 06:08:27 pm
Musical- West Side Story (1961)




Foreign Language- The Big Boss

Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 86,778
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 06:48:03 pm »
Telekon Picks

Cat 6. Family/Animation

Alice in Wonderland
Clyde Geronimi
Wilfred Jackson
Hamilton Luske
1951

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,304
  • JFT96
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 07:10:20 pm »
Bande à part (1964) - Cat 8. Wildcard

My SECOND favourite Godard film. This was my first experience of seeing Anna Karina on the big screen and subsequently had me fall head over heels in love with her. That dance scene will forever be iconic and of course inspired so many after. One thing I always love about Godard films that few talk about is his use of title sequences to set the mood for the film to come. Bande a Part has one of my favourites...

Director: Jean-Luc Godard








Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 54,587
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 07:52:36 pm »
Robin Hood (1973) - Animation

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 71,481
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm »
Mother India (1957) - Mehboob Khan

Category 7: Foreign Language film

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,905
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 10:28:58 pm »
Duck Soup - Comedy



I will add the mirror scene gif when I get home
Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,458
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 11:16:25 pm »
Rikki-Tikki-Tavi (1975)

Cat 6. Family/Animation
Dir: Chuck Jones

I ran the numbers one time, and check this out. The movie is 30 minutes long - in that time, our hero manages to kill two grown cobras, a deadly brown snake, and a complete nest of cobra eggs, which number 25 on average. That's 28 of the c*nts who can never, ever hurt anyone ever again. And that's by just one mongoose. That's almost one per minute per mongoose. Now tell me again why the fuck these cowards outlaw them in the west. I'll tell you what they are, they are collaborators.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 69,947
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 11:38:22 pm »
12 Angry Men (1957) : https://letterboxd.com/film/12-angry-men/ - Drama - Sidney Lumet

The original (I think?) Courtroom drama that brought up loads of angst and really made you think what it was all about. One of my favourites this one :)



The folllowing scene was important because as said here;

Professor of Law Emeritus at UCLA School of Law Michael Asimow referred to the film as a "tribute to a common man holding out against lynch mob mentality". Gavin Smith of Film Comment called the film "a definitive rebuttal to the lynch mob hysteria of the McCarthy era".

Business academic Phil Rosenzweig called the jury in 12 Angry Men being made up entirely of white men "especially important", writing: "Many of the twelve would have looked around the room, and, seeing other white men, assumed that they had much in common and should be able to reach a verdict without difficulty. As they deliberate, however, fault lines begin to appearby age, by education, by national origin, by socioeconomic level, by values, and by temperament

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TXlHKTPfLVA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TXlHKTPfLVA</a>

The way that they disown 'one of their own' as they realise that although in some ways they are 'the same', they are all very different - but many stood against this tirade.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-80s Movie Draft - Selection Thread (No discussion)
« Reply #114 on: Today at 02:24:55 am »
The Bad News Bears (1976) - Family

Legitimately one of the most influential sports movies ever, inspiring not just the obvious films like Mighty Ducks but also the likes of Slapshot, Role Models and Bad Santa. Walter Matthau is an alcoholic ex-Minor League pitcher who has to coach a useless kids baseball team and manages to improve them while also becoming a more responsible human being. Heartwarming, very funny and occasionally very touching - you would never have a scene like this in a modern kids film:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LKrXy_vj_Xc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LKrXy_vj_Xc</a>
