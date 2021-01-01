Sweet Smell of Success (1957) - Cat 3. Drama/Romance







J.J. Hunsecker: Mr. Falco, let it be said at once, is a man of 40 faces, not one - none too pretty, and all deceptive. You see that grin? That's the, eh, that's the Charming Street Urchin face. It's part of his helpless act: he throws himself upon your mercy. He's got a half-dozen faces for the ladies. But the one I like, the really cute one, is the quick, dependable chap. Nothing he won't do for you in a pinch - so he says. Mr. Falco, whom I did not invite to sit at this table tonight, is a hungry press agent, and fully up to all the tricks of his very slimy trade.

Was keen on including a noir, cos I love them, but Out of the Past was taken and I snookered myself out of Double Indemnity (with another Wilder film) - but then I remembered one of the later classics of the genre. By fun coincidence this shares a page with another film from this director (Ladykillers) and screenplay adaptation from one of the writers (Sound of Music), but my god you'd never know from watching Sweet Smell of Success!There's no morals here, no upbeat humour in all the sleaze. It's so murky it's opaque - everyone's got an angle and constantly on the lookout for what they need, and they're cut throat enough to inflict this on anyone (innocent or otherwise) standing in the way.Hearing how chaotic the making of this film was - including the script being unfinished during filming, and the composer describing production as a "snakepit" - reminds me of the Third Man speech. This most definitely isn't peaceful Switzerland.